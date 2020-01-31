M&T Bank - Interest Rate Risk Hasn't Gone Away

I also see a risk the company will struggle to deliver the turn in expense performance it has promised for 2020 in view of elevated IT spend.

Q4 saw M&T (MTB) defy the gloom that had descended over the stock after the Q3 earnings report. Not only was EPS 4% ahead of Street estimates (the first beat in three quarters) but management gave surprisingly upbeat guidance for 2020, especially on expenses, which had been one of the main sources of disappointment last quarter.

However, I won't be chasing the stock here. It has rallied 6% since numbers and Street estimates for 2020 already appear to reflect the bullish guidance, M&T being one of the few regional banks to enjoy upgraded estimates coming out the reporting season.

The bigger picture is that I expect 2020 to be another tough year for regionals in view of the interest rate outlook. Within this context, the banks I least want to own are those with the smallest scope for liability repricing since they will suffer most from any further downward move in short rates. The significant tightening of 2-year/10-year spreads (2s10s) in recent weeks could be an ominous sign for margin-sensitive banking stocks like M&T.

M&T does have great defensive characteristics and it has historically been one of the most solid and reliable performers in the US regional banking space. But it is credit-defensive rather than rate-defensive and it is rate risk that is likely to remain the key issue for banks this year.

For these reasons, I'd be looking elsewhere with M&T already trading on a meaningful valuation premium to peers.

Now's probably not the time to buy rate-sensitive stocks like M&T

While equity markets have had another roaring start to the year the more interesting developments have come in bond markets.

Specifically, we've seen a significant tightening in the yield curve, with the 2-year/10-year treasury spread contracting by almost 20bps. Bond markets have thus reversed almost all of the reflation optimism of Q4 that had accompanied the signing of the Phase 1 US-China trade deal last month.

Instead, 2020 has so far seen a further "flight to safety" driven by the US-Iran flare-up and the China coronavirus.

While neither of these events has anything remotely to do with US regional banks, the shift in the curve most certainly does.

It's no surprise that the curve flattening has driven a significant reversal in share performance for the regional banks index, which is now -5% YTD. Large cap banks are faring much better because of their diversification and offsetting exposure to capital markets.

M&T has so far bucked the trend as it basks in the afterglow of its good Q4 numbers. But I'm not convinced this will last.

There are three reasons I'm cautious:

1. If the rate outlook continues to darken, M&T will be in the firing line

A flattening yield curve is bad news for banks. However, M&T and other regionals are more sensitive to movements in short rates (especially Libor) than long rates, which is where the recent pressure has come from.

With the Fed currently "on hold," short rates are stable so we shouldn't see any imminent further decline in margins beyond some residual repricing effects stemming from the cuts last September and October.

However, rising deflationary pressures as evidenced by falling longer-dated treasury yields were what forced the change of thinking at the Fed last summer. If the current curve flattening continues, and it starts to look like the it will invert again, expectations will very likely shift towards more cuts at the short-end.

In this scenario, the most short rate-sensitive banking stocks will be first in the line of fire. This includes M&T.

M&T is more rate sensitive than most regionals. This is obvious from the performance of net interest margin during 2019, which fell by 40bps between Q1 and Q4, the steepest decline of peers.

There are two causes of M&T's greater-than-average rate sensitivity. The first is that it has higher than average balances of non-interesting bearing deposits as well as paying lower-than-average rates on its interest-bearing balances. When rates go down there's less scope to offset the squeeze on lending yields by cutting deposit rates.

In addition, a large portion of M&T's loans are priced off LIBOR. In total, M&T estimates that up to 37% of its assets are pegged to floating rates, even after hedging. This is a high number.

Management have guided for margins to remain around their Q4 levels for the remainder of 2020, with this guidance being driven by current market expectations for one further Fed cut towards the end of the year. As per CFO Darren King during the Q4 earnings call:

The markets currently are signaling an additional rate cut in 2020 towards the end of the year. The fourth quarter net interest margin of 3.64% is a good starting point to think about where we're headed for 2020.

Should rate expectations start to shift towards an earlier cut or more than one cut, Street EPS estimates for M&T would need to move lower, possibly meaningfully so. It's worth bearing in mind that estimates for 2019 fell by 10% between Q1 and Q4 last year.

2. Valuation

The second reason I'm cautious on M&T is valuation: M&T is not cheap. P/TNAV is the highest of the peer group at 2.2x and 2020 PE is 12x, about 20% above the regional banking average. A long history of generating peer-leading returns with much lower-than-average credit risk can justify this premium but only if M&T continues to deliver the goods. With interest rate headwinds re-emerging, that's an uncertain prospect.

Key valuation data

3. Expense pressure

The final reason I'm cautious on M&T is expense pressure.

Q4 saw some relief on this issue as expenses declined by 6% QoQ having increased 6% QoQ in Q3. Management also reassured the market by giving positive guidance for 2020 (from the Q4 earnings call, linked above):

Total expenses on a GAAP basis should be down year over year.

This is a large part of the reason why Street estimates - and the share price - pushed higher following the Q4 numbers.

Source: consensus data from Seeking Alpha

However, it's worth remembering that guidance for 2019 delivered with the Q4 2018 results was for "low nominal expense growth" but the actual outcome was growth of 5.6%, among the highest of peers.

There remains a concern with many investors that the company has serially under-invested in IT in recent years and that this is the key reason it has such a good cost:income ratio. Cost:income was 57% for FY19, the lowest of peers.

IT spend is very hard to isolate in a bank's P&L, so it is difficult to compare levels of spend between banks and to say whether there has been systematic under-spend in the past. But it is noticeable that one of the fastest-growing chunks of M&T's cost base in Q4 was once again software and data processing, where expenses rose 23% YoY.

I have niggling doubts about M&T's ability to deliver lower expenses in 2020 in view of the recent pace of growth and already low cost:income ratio. Any disappointments on this front would undoubtedly impact the shares negatively.

Conclusions: M&T trades at a premium but it is defensive in the wrong areas

M&T trades at a premium valuation with P/TNAV of 2.2x being 45% higher than the regional peer group and 2020e PE of 12x being 20% higher.

A large part of the reason is because M&T is regarded as more defensive than other banks. It has a long track record of delivering superior returns at lower risk and had the lowest percentage of credit losses of any large money-center or super-regional US bank during the financial crisis.

However, credit risk is unlikely to be the problem in 2020. Rather the main risk facing US banks will probably once again be interest rates. Any change in rate expectations would see a renewed focus on M&T's greater-than-average margin sensitivity and recent movements in the yield curve could foreshadow just such a change.

Meanwhile, the jump in the share price post the Q4 numbers and upgrades to Street EPS estimates suggest most of the recent good news is already priced in.

I'll continue to look elsewhere and I'd guide investors either towards cheaper, more diversified majors like Citigroup (C) or Bank of America (BAC), or Regions Financial (RF) in the regional space.

