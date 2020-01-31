Karex BHD: Multiple Headwinds Led To Quarterly Losses

Karex's Own-Brand Market segment remains the bright spot, with segment revenue contribution increasing from 8% in FY2016 to 17% in FY2019 and 21% in 1QFY2020.

Higher labor costs and volatile raw material costs have hurt Karex's profitability, as the company's net profit fell from RM66.7 million in FY2016 to RM2.5 million in FY2019.

Karex's revenue growth slowed from a CAGR of +13.9% in the FY2010-FY2016 period to a CAGR of +3.3% in the FY2016-FY2019 period, largely due to weakness in the tender market.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Karex BHD (OTC:KRXBF) [KAREX:MK], the world's largest condom manufacturer, from "Bullish" to "Neutral". Karex was faced with multiple headwinds in recent years, such as weakness in the tender market, and higher-than-expected labor costs and volatile raw material costs. The company's net profit fell from a peak of RM66.7 million in FY2016 (YE June) to a low of RM2.5 million in FY2019, while its revenue growth slowed from a CAGR of +13.9% in the FY2010-FY2016 period to a CAGR of +3.3% in the FY2016-FY2019 period.

On the flip side, Karex's Own-Brand Market or OBM segment remains the bright spot for the company in recent years, with segment revenue contribution increasing from 8% in FY2016 to 17% in FY2019 and 21% in 1QFY2020. An increase in humanitarian aid budgets, better-than-expected growth for the OBM segment, and stabilization of labor & raw material costs are potential re-rating catalysts for the stock.

This is an update of my initiation article on Karex published on March 9, 2017. Karex's share price has declined by -77% from RM2.13 as of March 8, 2017 to RM0.48 as of January 30, 2020. Karex currently trades at 46.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, versus its historical 20-40 times forward P/E trading range between October 2013 and end-FY2018 (YE June). Karex is valued by the market at 0.97 times P/B, representing a discount to its historical three-year average P/B of 2.0 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 0.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Karex BHD shares listed on Bursa Malaysia (the stock exchange of Malaysia) with the ticker KAREX:MK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $400,000 and market capitalization is above $100 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Weakness In The Tender Market

Karex's revenue growth has slowed significantly in recent years. The company's top line grew at a three-year CAGR of +3.3% from RM343.6 million in FY2016 to RM378.5 million in FY2019, compared with a six-year revenue CAGR of +13.9% for the FY2010-FY2016 period where the company more than doubled its revenue from RM157.4 million to RM343.6 million.

This is primarily attributable to the weakness in the tender market. Karex derived approximately 49%, 34% and 17% of its FY2019 revenue from the commercial market, tender market and OBM (own-brand market) segments respectively. Karex's tender market business sells condoms to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and various government agencies, which in turn either distribute the condoms for free or sell the condoms at subsidized prices. Karex used to generate 38% of its revenue from the tender market segment in FY2016, but the tender market business only accounted for a much lower 29% of the company's top line in the most recent 1QFY2020 quarter.

In my earlier article on Karex, I had judged demand from NGOs and government agencies for condoms to be resilient, because of the need to tackle human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) and other sexually transmitted diseases. I was proven to be wrong, as I failed to consider the risks associated with humanitarian aid budget constraints.

In March 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. government is proposing to reduce funding for The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) by -29% to $3.4 billion. The U.S. government also proposed to reduce its contribution to The Global Fund by -29% in 2020. On its website, The Global Fund refers to itself as a "partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics" and it claims that it "mobilizes and invests more than US$4 billion a year to support programs". The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS or UNAIDS issued a press release on July 16, 2019, where it highlighted that "the global resources available for the AIDS response declined significantly, by nearly US$1 billion, as donors disbursed less".

To make things worse, price competition has intensified in the tender market. In the company's FY2019 annual report, Karex commented that "market forces continued to perpetuate competitive pricing which affected the Tender segment's profitability." Karex's overall gross margin declined from 33.3% in FY2016 to 23.6% in FY2019 and 21.1% in 1QFY2020, due to both pricing competition in the tender market and higher labor & raw material costs (discussed in the next section of this article).

Although condom manufacturers need to be pre-qualified to supply to NGOs and government agencies which reduces competition from new entrants, this has not prevented pricing competition in the tender market among the existing players. As an illustration, Karex's manufacturing facility in Malaysia is only one of 21 male condom manufacturing sites pre-qualified by the United Nations Population Fund.

Going forward, Karex's tender market business should continue to be under pressure for the foreseeable future, due to a constraint on humanitarian aid budgets.

Higher Labor Costs And Volatile Raw Material Costs Hurt Profitability

Karex's net profit fell from RM66.7 million in FY2016 to an all-time low of RM2.5 million in FY2019. The company reported its first quarterly loss of -RM1.01 million in 4QFY2019 since 2013, and it continued to be loss-making in 1QFY2020 with a narrower loss of -RM167,000. Higher labor and raw material costs were the key factors that led to losses for Karex.

In January 2019, The Telegraph published an article titled "Revealed: Condom supplier to NHS and British high street accused of 'shameful' working conditions" which alleged that Karex's foreign workers were treated unfairly. Poor living conditions for foreign workers, low wages (estimated to be RM1000 or $250 per month in the media article), and foreign workers being indebted to recruiters who brought them to work in Malaysia were among the allegations highlighted in the article.

In response, Karex arranged for social compliance audits by both an independent consultancy firm and its clients, so as to assure its customers that the company is fair in its treatment of foreign workers. Karex attributed the company's low 23.6% gross margin in FY2019 to "social compliance audits and remediation measures" relating to the foreign worker issue in the company's FY2019 annual report. Karex has provided compensation to its affected foreign workers in the form of higher wages and an improvement in accommodation, and the company also plans to gradually reduce the proportion of foreign workers over time via automation and hiring more domestic workers.

Volatile raw material prices, particularly latex price as per the chart below, also hurt Karex's profitability. Pricing competition in the tender market has also constrained Karex's ability to pass on raw material cost increases to its customers. On the positive side of things, Karex recently commissioned a new latex compounding facility in Thailand in FY2019, which began construction in late-2017. The new latex compounding facility should allow Karex to manage its latex formulation costs better, making it less vulnerable to fluctuations in latex prices going forward.

Latex Prices In 2019

Source: Malaysian Rubber Board

Bright Spot In The OBM Segment

Karex's Own-Brand Market or OBM segment remains the bright spot in the past few years, with segment revenue contribution increasing from 8% in FY2016 to 17% in FY2019 and 21% in 1QFY2020. Karex sells condoms directly to retailers under its owned brands for the OBM segment, unlike the commercial market segment where the company sells its condoms to brand owners like Reckitt Benckiser Plc (OTCPK:OTCPK:RBGLY) which markets condoms under the Durex brand.

Karex acquired a 55% equity stake in Global Protection Corp., which owned one of U.S.'s leading condom brands, ONE, in 2014. Karex's ONE condoms are currently being sold in the U.S., its home market Malaysia, Canada and the U.K. Notably, ONE is the second most popular brand of condoms after Durex in Malaysia, according to an interview with CEO Goh Miah Kiat published in The Edge in March 2019. However, it will be challenging for Karex's ONE brand to grab market share.

Looking ahead, Karex has set a target for the OBM segment to account for 30%-40% of the company's revenue in five years' time, by expanding to new markets such as Europe, Thailand and Singapore.

Valuation

Karex trades at 46.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E and 33.1 times consensus forward FY2022 P/E based on its share price of RM0.48 as of January 30, 2020. Between the company's IPO in October 2013 and end-FY2018 (prior to the company's first quarterly loss in 4QFY2019), Karex traded in the 20-40 times forward P/E range.

Karex is valued by the market at 0.97 times P/B, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/B of 2.0 times and 3.5 times respectively.

Karex offers consensus forward FY2021 and FY2022 dividend yields of 0.7% and 1.0% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Karex are continued weakness in the tender market, higher-than-expected labor costs due to social compliance issues, higher-than-expected raw material costs, and failure to gain traction in the OBM (own-brand market) segment.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.