Compugen Ltd.: Upcoming Catalysts In 2020 And 2021

Other existing and potential partnerships as well as other pipeline assets. Upcoming catalysts in 2020 and 2021. While still early stage, Compugen has substantial potential upside.

BAY 2905254, first-in-class antibody discovered by Compugen targeting ILDR2, in Ph 1 trials led by Bayer in patients with solid cancer tumors began in Oct. 2018, both monotherapy and combo.

Utilizing its computational discovery process, Compugen has brought 3 drugs into clinical trials. COM-701 is Compugen's first-in-class anti-PVRIG checkpoint antibody. Prelim. Phase 1 (Arm A) COM-701 dose-escalation trial results have been encouraging.

Compugen Ltd.'s (CGEN) preliminary Phase 1 readout last November from its COM-701 (anti-PVRIG antibody) all-comers dose-escalation trial was very encouraging. Compugen is proving out the value and capability of its proprietary computational drug discovery platform with 3 of its drugs internally discovered now in Phase 1 clinical trials, as well as collaboration and partnership agreements with major pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers, Bayer and AstraZeneca in addition to research collaborations with Johns Hopkins University and Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. There are numerous upcoming catalysts in 2020 and 2021 described below.

This article updates both my November 27, 2018 article discussing Compugen's Bristol-Myers Collaboration Deal and my September 5, 2018 article Compugen Ltd: 'From Code to Cure': Becoming a Clinical Stage Company.

Corporate Summary for Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN): All dollar figures are $US

Weighted average shares outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2019 65,405,851

Share price - January 31, 2020 @ 10.15 a.m. $7.15

12-month share price range $2.73 to $7.49

Market Cap $445 million

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2019 $48 million

Q3 2019 net loss - ($6.5 million)

Compugen believes it has sufficient cash to Q2 2021

No debt

On December 23, 2019, Compugen was added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Background

Based in Holon, Israel with R&D facilities located in both Israel and South San Francisco, California, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage biotech company. What differentiates Compugen is its big data analysis system using proprietary algorithms to discover drug candidates including previously unknown or underappreciated immune checkpoints and Immuno oncology drug targets. It claims it can do so more accurately, faster, more efficiently and at a fraction of the costs of conventional drug discovery companies.

*above slide taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

*above slide taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

Investment Thesis

Apart from its preclinical drug pipeline and the partnership it has entered into with AstraZeneca, Compugen has 3 clinical trial stage immuno-oncology drugs that it internally discovered through its computational discovery platform, and which are either first-in-class or potentially best-in-class.

In addition, Compugen has been effectively filing broad patent protection for COM-701 (anti-PVRIG mAB) and COM-902 (anti-TIGIT mAB), including a combination COM-701 and COM-902, which may turn out to be of enormous value in the event these drugs prove to be as effective in the clinic as demonstrated pre-clinically. These patents are not expected to expire prior to 2036 and 2037. Details of the patents are discussed in more detail in the article below.

*above slide taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation

With the share price increasing by more than 130% in the last 15 months (since my November 27 2018 article), the market is only recently beginning to recognize the potential value of Compugen's Immuno oncology pipeline, its computational discovery platform and the intellectual property that Compugen is developing.

Compugen's 3 clinical-stage drugs are:

1. COM-701, a first-in-class PVRIG checkpoint inhibitor discovered by Compugen. Preliminary Phase 1 dose-escalation data was released by Compugen in November 2019 at SITC which showed signs of anti-tumor activity even in patients whose cancers were dosed with very low levels of COM-701, and whose solid cancer tumors were not the type of tumors that COM-701 plans to treat in the upcoming biomarker-driven monotherapy cohort expansion portion of the Phase 1 trial.

PVRIG, also called Poliovirus Receptor Related Immunoglobulin Domain Containing Protein, Q6DKI7 or C7orf15, binds to Poliovirus receptor-related 2 protein (PVLR2) the binding partner of PVRIG.

The Phase 1 combo part of the trial combining COM-701 with Bristol-Myers' PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo is currently in the dose-escalation stage of Phase 1 trials with preliminary readouts anticipated later this year. The cohort expansion study of COM-701 in combination with Opdivo should follow the dose-escalation portion of the study.

2. BAY 2905254 (formerly CGEN-15001T), a first-in-class antibody discovered by Compugen targeting ILDR2, a novel immune checkpoint target discovered by Compugen, and now partnered with Bayer. Bayer is leading the clinical trials.

ILDR2 appears to have a unique mechanism of action relative to other immune checkpoints currently being targeted in clinical testing. ILDR2 is expressed in lymph nodes, suggesting that BAY 1905254 exerts its effects on immune cell priming rather than on directly enhancing immune cell killing effects in the tumor microenvironment.

BAY 2905254 is being advanced in Phase 1 clinical trials by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) which began dosing patients in October 2018. Bayer has increased the number of patients in the Phase 1 study from 2 arms originally to 9 study arms (with a larger number of patients) including various cohort expansion study arms both in monotherapy and in combination with Merck's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda, treating patients with various solid cancer tumors.

Compugen is potentially entitled to significant potential milestone payments and mid-to-upper single-digit royalties from Bayer in connection with BAY 2905254.

In pre-clinical studies BAY 1905254 exhibited anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy in various mouse models and was also shown to have additive anti-tumor effects in combination with other cancer therapy approaches, indicating the possibility for multiple combination uses in cancer immunotherapy.

To date, Compugen received from Bayer over $30 million in upfront and preclinical milestone payments. It is entitled to over $250 million in potential milestone payments and mid-to-high single-digit royalties on global net sales. For a further update on its Phase 1 clinical trial see the clinical trials updated on January 20, 2020 found here.

3. COM-902, a therapeutic immuno-oncology antibody targeting TIGIT, which was discovered by Compugen and experimentally validated as an immune checkpoint. The findings were published by Compugen in the October 2009 issue of the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences.

COM902 was developed as an integral part of the COM701 program, to provide Compugen with an internally-developed antibody to test COM701 and COM902 as a dual combination, as well as in triple combination with PD-1 inhibitors (such as Opdivo). Based on the pathway association of PVRIG with TIGIT, the preclinical evidence suggests that combined inhibition of both PVRIG and TIGIT would lead to increased activation of T cells well beyond the inhibition of each separately.

COM-902 is potentially a best-in-class anti-TIGIT antibody. Pre-clinical data presented in a poster presentation in November 2019 at SITC demonstrated that together with COM-701, there is comparable or greater anti-tumor potency than a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor such as Merck's Keytruda. In fact, the preclinical data in the poster demonstrate that a combination of COM-701 and COM-902 has a significantly higher level of potency in, for example, ovarian cancer, compared to PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda alone.

*slide below taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

See the COM-902 SITC November 2019 poster below.

There is also preclinical evidence that COM-902 has superior binding capacity and similar or superior efficacy than other clinical anti-TIGIT candidates. The preclinical evidence of the effect of a triple combination of COM-701, COM-902, and a PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor is also very impressive.

COM-902 Cleared to begin Phase 1 Trials in the U.S.:

Compugen announced on November 4, 2019, that the FDA cleared the IND filed for the COM-902 Phase 1 clinical trial, which is expected to begin enrolling patients in Q1 2020 with advanced malignancies for whom the standard of care therapies are currently ineffective. The study, to be conducted at multiple centers in the United States, is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of COM902. It is anticipated that following the COM-902 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 trial, there will be combination trials involving COM-701 with COM-902 and/or Opdivo (a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor). No further trial design details have yet to be disclosed.

*slide below taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

New Pre-clinical COM-902 Data Presented at SITC: At SITC in November 2019, Compugen also presented new preclinical data on COM902, supporting its potential role as a cancer immunotherapy treatment in combination with COM701 and PD-1 inhibitors.

See COM-902 SITC November 2019 poster presentation below.

COM-902 Intellectual Property: In October 2018 Compugen announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Compugen a new patent covering the composition of matter and use of anti-bodies (COM902) targeting TIGIT. EPO Patent No. EP3347379, titled "Anti-TIGIT antibodies, anti-PVRIG antibodies and combinations thereof". This patent relates to the composition of matter of anti-TIGIT antibodies (COM902), alone or in combination with a second antibody targeting an immune checkpoint, including PD-1 and PVRIG (specifically COM701), and for use in treating cancer by activating T cells, a key driver of immune stimulation and cancer immunotherapy treatments. The patent is expected to expire in Europe no earlier than August 2037.

In November 2018, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a patent to Compugen under the USPTO's Cancer Moonshot Pilot Program providing early examination of patent applications pertaining to cancer immunotherapy relating to the method of use of COM902 for activating T cells in cancer patients, in addition to claims covering the combination of COM902 and COM701, for activating T cells in cancer patients. For more details see U.S. Patent no. 10,124,061 which was granted in November 2018 includes claims covering the combination of COM701 and COM902, Compugen's anti-TIGIT antibody, for activating T cells in cancer patients. The patent is expected to expire no earlier than August 2037 in the U.S. for the issued claims.

Potential Peak Sales for COM-701/COM-902:

The potential market and peak sales globally for a successful new checkpoint inhibitor such as COM-701, or combination of COM-701 and COM-902, with or without a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor such as Opdivo, could be well in excess of $1 billion in the U.S. alone.

Subject to the investment risks (as discussed in more detail at the end of this article), the value of Compugen could potentially be a multiple of its current $411 million market cap if the clinical trial results for COM-701 and COM-902, whether in monotherapy or in combination or in triple combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor are as successful in human trials as seen in the pre-clinical data.

The upcoming clinical data releases for COM-701 in monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in 2020 and 2021 described, and the upcoming clinical trials for COM-902, in monotherapy and in combination with COM-902 with or without Opdivo, will hopefully provide evidence of the anti-tumor proof of concept for COM-701 and COM-902.

Compugen's immuno-oncology discoveries to date, including COM-701, COM-902 and BAY 1905254, will hopefully be the first of many potentially groundbreaking drugs products discovered using Compugen's computer predictive drug discovery abilities. It is no coincidence that the single largest shareholder in Compugen is ARK Funds, an ETF specializing in disruptive technologies.

Compugen's Current Strategic Collaborations

Compugen has significant strategic collaborations and partnerships including agreements with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), AstraZeneca's MedImmune, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) discussed below. Compugen also has research collaboration partnerships with Johns Hopkins University and Mount Sinai Hospital (New York).

*slide below taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

Compugen's Leadership Team

*slide below taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

Compugen's Strategic Advisers

*above slide taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation

Research Collaboration with Johns Hopkins University under Direction of Dr. Drew Pardoll

In December 2014, Compugen announced a multi-year immuno-oncology research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, under the direction of Drew Pardoll M.D., Ph.D., the Abeloff Professor of Oncology, Medicine, Pathology, and Molecular Biology and Genetics at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, and Director of the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, and chairman of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board.

The collaboration focuses on the evaluation of novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets identified by Compugen for the potential treatment of cancer. The scope of the collaboration includes identifying differentiating features of Compugen's novel targets relative to known immuno-oncology targets, and the therapeutic potential of drugs modulating the activity of those novel drugs.

Research Collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York

In November 2017, Compugen announced a multi-year research collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital, under the direction of Miriam Merad M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Precision Immunology Institute and Co-Leader of the Cancer Immunology Program and Mount Sinai Professor in Cancer Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, and a member of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board. This collaboration focuses on the research and target validation of selected myeloid candidates discovered by Compugen for their potential to serve as a basis for cancer immunotherapy treatments, including the validation of their role in innate immunity and involvement in tumor biology.

*above summary from Compugen's website and press release

Compugen's COM-701: Novel Checkpoint Target in TIGIT/DNAM Axis

Compugen's COM-701 is a monoclonal antibody targeting PVRIG in the TIGIT /DINAM axis, a novel checkpoint target, which was internally discovered using Compugen's computational discovery platform. Compugen discovered PVRIG as an immune checkpoint protein approximately 5 years ago. Compugen believes that COM-701 is the only PVRIG inhibitor currently in clinical trials.

*slide above taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

*slides above taken from January 2020 corporate presentation

The pre-clinical data suggests that the most powerful potential anti-tumor effect will come increasingly from a combination of COM701/ anti-PD-1 (such as Opdivo), a combination of COM701 (anti-PVRIG) and COM902 (anti-TIGIT), and most powerfully from a triple combination of COM701 (anti-PRVIG), COM902 (anti-TIGIT) and a PD1 checkpoint inhibitor. See slide below.

Preliminary COM-701 Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical data was announced by Compugen in a November 5, 2019 press release and presented on November 8 at the Annual Meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer ("SITC"). The clinical sites where COM-701 is being studied in 10 clinical sites in the U.S. including UCLA, University of Chicago Medical School, Mass. General Hospital in Boston, Columbia University, Cleveland Clinic, START Midwest in Michigan, University of Tennessee, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and START Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio, Texas.

*slide below taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation.

Key findings presented at the poster in SITC include COM-701 data updated as of the cutoff date October 15, 2019 was encouraging:

*slide below taken from January 2020 corporate presentation.

• COM701 was well-tolerated through 10 mg/kg with no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

• The best time point response of stable disease (SD)/disease control rate reported in 9 of 13 patients (69%) with a median of seven prior anticancer therapies (range of 2-15).

• All the patients with CRC (N=6) had microsatellite stable status, and 5 of 6 patients (83%) had best time point response of stable disease.

• Pharmacokinetic profile supports IV Q3 weekly dosing.

• Peripheral PVRIG receptor occupancy greater than or equal to 90% was demonstrated at COM701 ≥1 mg/kg.

• There are two patients remaining on study treatment with COM701 monotherapy.

Now that the dose-escalation portion of the study is nearly complete, the Phase 1 trial will move on to the Phase 1a Monotherapy Cohort expansion study which will be biomarker-driven, treating only those patients who have demonstrated higher levels of expression of PVRIG / PVRL2 relative to PVR in 4 types of tumors namely non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian, breast, endometrial and colorectal cancers. The addition of colorectal cancer-MSS and colorectal cancer-KRAS mutant, as targets in the COM-701 Phase 1a/1b trials was just added this morning (January 31, 2020) on clinicaltrials.gov (see posting here of the changes to the COM-701 trial protocol on the clinical trials website). Based upon the preliminary results released in November, I was quite pleased to see the Phase 1a/1b trial protocol amended.

See COM-701 Monotherapy dose-escalation preliminary results in poster released by Compugen at SITC November 2019 below.

See Compugen's SITC November 2019 poster presentation below on preliminary data in patients with advanced solid cancer tumors from the Phase 1 Study of COM-701 in monotherapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers' PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (Nivolumab).

The data cutoff date from the COM-701 Phase 1 trial for the presentation was October 15, 2019, which included only the first seven cohorts in the dose-escalation study with the first patient treated at a very low dose level (0.01 mg/kg), in September 2018.

In comparison, the current COM-701 dosing in the 8th cohort of patients is at 20 mg/kg. The 13 patients treated in this dose-escalation part of the study all had advanced solid cancer tumors that were mostly refractory to prior cancer therapies. Compugen has indicated that it will be providing an update on this COM701 8th cohort at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer ("SITC") conference being held in Orlando, Florida on February 6-7, 2020.

Once safety, tolerability and efficacy, and the proper dose level is determined (likely to be 20 mg/kg of COM-701 administered every 4 weeks, currently completed or being completed in the testing in the 8th dose-escalation cohort of patients), the COM-701 Phase 1a trial will move into the Phase 1a Monotherapy Cohort Expansion part of the trial in early 2020, dosing patients with COM-701 as a monotherapy in patients expressing certain high PVRIG expression biomarkers, in:

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC);

2. ovarian cancer;

3. breast cancer;

4. endometrial cancer; and

5. colorectal-MSS and colorectal-KRAS mutation cancers (just added this week to amended Phase 1a/1b Monotherapy and combination trials).

The November 2019 SITC poster presentation summarizing the preliminary COM-701 dose-escalation study results can also be found here. Compugen held a conference call to discuss its Q3 2019 financial results as well as the preliminary Phase 1 dose-escalation data on November 11, 2019.

This was the first time that Compugen has presented clinical data from a human clinical trial. I also had a chance to speak to Compugen's CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag and CFO & COO Ari Krashin for about 30 minutes on December 3, 2019, on a Skype call.

The reported data at SITC last November are from the monotherapy arm of the ongoing, Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation COM-701 study and include the first seven (7) cohorts (n=13) at dose levels of 0.01, 0.03, 0.1, 0.3, 1, 3, and 10 mg/kg IV every three (3) weeks. As of November, the Phase 1 monotherapy study was dosing its 8th cohort at 20 mg/kg every 4 weeks.

*above slide taken from January 2020 corporate presentation.

Phase 1 COM-701 Arm A Trial demographics:

At SITC and during its November 11th conference call, Compugen explained that the preliminary Phase 1 (Arm A) COM-701 trial data was an all-comers trial who were heavily pre-treated and mostly refractory to anticancer therapies. These cancer patients were not pre-screened for any biomarkers and had been previously treated from a minimum of 2 to up to 15 prior immuno-therapy cancer treatments, with a median of 7 prior therapies.

Randomly, 6 of the 13 patients had metastatic colorectal cancer, all of which were confirmed as micro-satellite stable status ("MSS") (among the least likely to respond to cancer immunotherapies and with very limited therapeutic options). 5 of these 6 colorectal MSS patients treated were reported to have achieved stable disease for longer periods of time which Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Adewoye described on the November 11th conference call as "interesting", given that patients who have colorectal cancer and microsatellite stable disease and KRAS mutation typically have their cancer progress within about a month or two of starting therapy; here these patients were stable for much longer periods of time, even at very low doses of COM-701. Dr. Adewoyen described the colorectal MSS preliminary results as sufficiently "interesting" that Compugen will probably explore these results further (and that now appears to be Compugen's intention with the amended Phase 1a/1b protocol).

3 of the 6 of these colorectal MSS cancer patients had a KRAS mutation. Apart from the 6 colorectal MSS cancer patients, the remaining 7 patients in the trial had gallbladder cancer, pleural mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, cancer of unk primary, pancreatic, and adenoid cystic cancer (a form of NSCLC)

The 13 patients in the Phase 1a COM-701 dose-escalation trial had begun treatment with very low doses of COM-701, from a low 0.01 mg/kg (in the first cohort) up to 10 mg/kg of COM701 (in the seventh cohort) being dosed every 3 weeks. Note that the current dosing (8th cohort) in the COM-701 Phase 1 trial are receiving doses at 20 mg/kg every 4 weeks, with a status update being presented at ASCO-SITC scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2020 .

Even the first patients in Phase 1 dose-escalation study who received very low doses of COM701 in monotherapy saw some initial signs of anti-tumor activity.

Potentially this bodes well as Compugen now begins its cohort expansion Phase 1 trial targeting patients selected for specific tumor types - lung, breast, ovarian, endometrial (and most recently colorectal-MSS / KRAS) based on PVRIG/ PVRL2 expression data (the group that preclinical data suggest should be most responsive to being treated by COM701).

Patients with Colorectal MSS: Given the surprising (albeit very preliminary data) indications of anti-tumor activity in the treatment of 6 colorectal MSS cancer patients, one of the questions asked during the November 11th conference call was whether Compugen would amend its Phase 1 cohort expansion protocol to include patients with colorectal MSS cancer with or without a KRAS mutation, which amendment has now been announced this week. In fact, the fact that COM-701 could be a possible new treatment option for colorectal MSS (with or without KRAS mutation) patients opens up an enormous new potential market.

COM-701 and Opdivo (PD-1) Phase 1 combo trial: Compugen reported at SITC and during the November 11th conference call that Arm B of the Phase 1 trial (COM701 being administered in escalating doses in combination with Opdivo in an all-comers trial) was then on track in its 4th cohort with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Compugen has not announced how many cohorts there will be in the Phase 1 Arm B combo portion of the trial. Compugen announced the first dosing in the COM-701/ Opdivo combination dose-escalation trial on May 20, 2019. I expect that we'll start hearing some preliminary results from this combination COM-701/ Opdivo treatment group by mid-2020 and perhaps some status update at ASCO-SITC in Orlando, Florida scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2020.

Based upon pre-clinical data, the combination data from the combo COM-701/ Opdivo study could demonstrate greater anti-tumor efficacy than the COM-701 dosing in monotherapy. Of course, the dose-escalation study portion of the Phase 1 study is an "all-comers" study so the comparison between the COM-701 dose-escalation study and the combo COM-701/ Opdivo study will not be an apples to apples comparison as they will likely be treating patients with different forms of advanced solid cancer tumors.

COM-701 Intellectual Property includes combination COM-701 and COM-902:

On July 16, 2019 Compugen announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent covering method of use of COM701, a first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting PVRIG, in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies. U.S. Patent No. 10,351,625, titled "Anti-PVRIG Antibodies and Methods of Use," augments a previously issued patent (U.S. Patent no. 9,714,289) by expanding and protecting the use of anti-PVRIG antibodies (such as COM701) for activating T cells in cancer patients to include the combination of COM701 with any anti-PD-1 antibody. Activating T cells results in stimulating the immune system, and as such is the basis for cancer immunotherapy treatment.

In addition, a separate method of use patent titled "Anti-TIGIT antibodies, anti-PVRIG antibodies and combinations thereof," (U.S. Patent no. 10,124,061) which was granted in November 2018 includes claims covering the combination of COM701 and COM902, Compugen's anti-TIGIT antibody, for activating T cells in cancer patients.

On January 29, 2020, Compugen announced that the European Patent Office has granted the Company a new patent for the use of any anti-PVRIG antibody in the treatment of cancer and relates to any anti-PVRIG antibody that activates T cells and/or NK cells, for use in the treatment of cancer. The patent also relates to any anti-PVRIG antibody, having the complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) sequences of COM701, for use in the treatment of cancer. In addition, the patent covers these anti-PVRIG antibodies for use in combination with other immunostimulatory antibodies, a cytokine therapy, or an immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of cancer. The patent is expected to expire in Europe no earlier than February 2036.

Compugen and Bristol-Myers Collaboration Agreement Announced October 11, 2018

In the collaboration deal announced on October 11, 2018, Compugen and Bristol-Myers (BMY) agreed to a collaboration agreement that included a $12 million investment by Bristol-Myers in Compugen common shares. It also provided a framework to supply Compugen with Bristol's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo, to be tested at no cost to Compugen in combination with Compugen's COM701 (and potentially in combination with COM902, and in possibly triple combination with both COM701 and COM902 (or another anti-TIGIT antibody). For more information concerning the Bristol-Myers collaboration deal, see my November 27, 2018 article.

*slide above taken from November 2019 Compugen corporate presentation

Compugen and Bayer's Development and Commercialization Agreement - BAY 1905254 (a first-in-class ILDR2 antibody)

Compugen's third drug in clinical trials is the subject of a development and commercialization agreement with Bayer for Compugen's first-in-class ILDR2 function-blocking antibody drug candidate, now called BAY 1905254, currently in a Phase 1 study with 9 arms. BAY 1905254 was another novel immune checkpoint antibody discovered by Compugen using its propriety discovery platform.

The Phase 1 study was initiated by Bayer and first patient dosed with BAY 1905254 in September 2018 with only two arms:

1. in monotherapy; and

2. in combination with Merck's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda.

As per the September 11, 2018 news release a $7.8 million milestone payment was paid by Bayer to Compugen when the first patient was dosed with BAY 1905254. While Bayer has reported very little on the Phase 1 trial's progress, the Bayer Phase 1 study began more than 15 months ago.

The Phase 1 study, now with an estimated 236 patients, has 9 patient study arms (according to Bayer's fillings last month on clinicaltrials.gov). When the Phase 1 study first began in September 2018, the Phase 1 study had an estimated 196 patients in 2 study arms. The Phase 1 study is described as an open-label, Phase 1, First-in-human, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Maximum Tolerated or Administered Dose, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Tumor Response Profile of the ILDR2 Function-blocking Antibody BAY 1905254 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.

For more information about the BAY 1905254 (ILDR2) Phase 1 clinical trial (updated by Bayer on December 23, 2019) see Home - ClinicalTrials.gov.

The slide below, taken from Compugen's corporate slide presentation, summarizes the Bayer agreement with Compugen regarding BAY 1905254.

The fact that the BAY 1905254 Phase 1 study has last month increased in size in both the number of patients and the number of study arms suggests that Bayer may be seeing some positive early anti-tumor activity (although this is speculation on my part).

Compugen's License Agreement with Astra Zeneca signed in March 2018

In March 2018, Compugen entered into an exclusive license agreement with MedImmune (a division of AstraZeneca) to enable the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products.

Compugen provided an exclusive license to AstraZeneca for the development and commercialization of bi-specific and multi-specific antibody products derived from a Compugen pipeline program. AstraZeneca has the right to create multiple products under this license and has sole responsibility for research, development and commercial activities under the agreement.

Compugen received $10 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to $200 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales for the first product. Additional milestones and royalties are due Compugen for each product developed under this deal. No further details have been provided by Compugen or Astra Zeneca.

*above slide taken from Compugen's January 2020 corporate presentation

Upcoming Value Drivers and Catalysts

Update of COM-701 Q4 weekly dosing scheduling status (8th cohort COM-701 monotherapy dosing at 20 m.g/kg) at ASCO-SITC in Orlando, Florida (February 6 and 7, 2020).

Completion of the dose-escalation phase of COM-701 Phase 1a study and preliminary reporting of results (Q1 2020, my estimate).

Initiation of Phase 1a dose-expansion cohorts of COM-701 monotherapy targeting patients with PVRIG/ PVRL2-high tumor biomarkers in NSCLC lung, breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers (and possibly adding colorectal MSS cancer patients) (Q1 2020, my estimate). Initial reporting of data results in H1 2021.

Initiation of COM-902 (anti-TIGIT antibody) monotherapy dose-escalation Phase 1 study and disclosure of design of the Phase 1 trial (Q1 2020, my estimate).

Reporting of initial data from Phase 1 dose-escalation study from the combination COM-701 and Opdivo (H2 2020). The first combination COM701 and Opdivo patient dosing was announced in May, 2019.

Initiation of COM-902 Phase 1 dose-escalation study in combination with Opdivo (H2 2020, my estimate).

Initiation of combination Phase 1 COM-902 and COM-701 dose-escalation study (assuming no dose-limiting toxicities or other material problems) (Q1 2021, my estimate).

Initiation of triple combination Phase 1 escalation study COM-701, COM-902 and Opdivo (2021, my estimate).

Preliminary Phase 1 data announced from Bayer BAY 1905254 (first in class antibody discovered by Compugen targeting ILDR2) in monotherapy and/or combination with Keytruda (2020/2021, my estimate). The trial and the release of these clinical trial results are solely within Bayer's control.

Summary

Compugen is proving out the value and capability of its proprietary computational drug discovery platform with 3 of its drugs internally discovered now in Phase 1 clinical trials, as well as collaboration and partnership agreements with major pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers, Bayer and AstraZeneca in addition to research collaborations with Johns Hopkins University and Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York.

The potential market and peak sales globally for a successful new checkpoint inhibitor such as COM-701, a combination of COM-701 and COM-902 with (a triple combination), or without, a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor such as Bristol-Myers' Opdivo, could be well in excess of $1 billion. It is anticipated that there will be ongoing readouts from these trial programs throughout 2020 and 2021.

Compugen has been effectively building its IP portfolio by successfully filing broadly worded patents protecting anti-PVRIG antibodies (COM-701) and anti-TIGIT antibodies (COM-902), including combinations of anti-PVRIG and anti-TIGIT antibodies (i.e. combination of COM-701 and COM-902) for the treatment of cancer. The most important of such patents are not expected to expire prior to 2036 and 2037. These patents may turn out to be of enormous value in the event these drugs prove to be as effective in the clinic as demonstrated pre-clinically.

Other potential upcoming value drivers include the release of Preliminary Phase 1 data announced from Bayer BAY 1905254 (first in class antibody discovered by Compugen targeting ILDR2) in monotherapy and/or combination with Keytruda. The data release is within Bayer's control but which I estimate could be released this year or next.

The market is only beginning to appreciate Compugen's value with its share price increasing by more than 130% since I published my last article on Compugen in November 2018.

Subject to the investment risks set out below, the value of Compugen could potentially be a large multiple of its current $445 million market cap if the clinical trial results for COM-701 and COM-902, whether in monotherapy or in combination or in triple combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor are as successful as seen in the pre-clinical data.

As summarized above, the upcoming catalysts in 2020 and 2021 described above, may demonstrate clinical proof of concept for COM-701 and COM-902 as potentially valuable checkpoint inhibitors, combinations thereof with or without Opdivo (PD-1), including the potential triple combination of COM-701, COM-902, and Opdivo in future clinical trials. Compugen may have discovered and developed novel new potential treatment options for certain types of very hard to treat solid cancer tumors.

2020 and 2021 could be exciting times for Compugen investors.

Investment Risks

An investment in Compugen has numerous risks. It is an early-stage biotech company with no current or predictable future revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures or underwhelming results, competition, IP infringements and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market risks. Compugen states that it has sufficient cash to fund its operations until Q2 2021 (barring any other influx of cash from milestone payments, new partnership or collaboration agreements or otherwise) so it will likely need to raise additional funds in the market later this year or early next year.

Compugen's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development are being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better-funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Compugen's assets. In addition, other companies or research institutions may develop their own computational predictive drug discovery methods or models which may be as good as or better than Compugen's.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent prospectus filed in November 2019 on EDGAR.

Compugen should be considered a high-risk investment. Before making an investment in Compugen, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGEN, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.