Facebook: Q4 Results Changed Nothing; Still 15%+ Annual Return

At $209.53, Facebook's valuation multiple is similar with other high-quality large caps despite its higher growth. We reiterate our Buy rating.

We expect Facebook's EPS CAGR to be 15%+, valuation multiples to be stable, and the share price to grow in line with EPS with a 15%+ CAGR.

While management's outlook implies a slightly down EBIT in 2020 due to expense growth, we expect margins to stabilise thereafter.

Robust operational metrics point to the continuing strength of Facebook's ecosystem, and the potential for a still-strong 15%+ revenue CAGR.

Facebook's 19Q4 revenue growth deceleration was not a surprise, being part of longstanding guidance that was reiterated at last quarter's results.

Introduction

Facebook (FB) shares fell 6.1% on Thursday, the day after the release of its 19Q4 results, with most negative headlines focusing on its slowing growth. However, we believe that FB's robust operational metrics in fact support our original investment case ("Facebook: Multi-Year Double-Digit Earnings Growth After 2019") and that, despite the near-25% return in the 11 months since our initiation, FB shares remain a long-term compounder capable of delivering a 15%+ average annual investor return over time.

Q4 Growth Deceleration Not A Surprise

After 19Q4 results, most negative headlines focused on FB's ad revenue growth slowing to “only” 24.6% year-on-year (26.4% in constant currency), from the high 20s level it saw in the first 3 quarters of 2019:

FB Ad Revenue Growth Year-on-Year (2017-19) Source: FB company filings.

However, this deceleration in revenue growth was not a surprise, and had in fact been part of longstanding management guidance, including being reiterated at last quarter's results. On the 19Q3 call, FB's CFO guided to a “mid-to-high single digit” sequential deceleration in revenue growth for 19Q4, and the actual deceleration of 4.0% (from 28.6%) was within this range:

"We continue to expect a more pronounced deceleration of our revenue growth rate in Q4. We expect our Q4 reported revenue growth rate will decelerate by a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to our Q3 rate. This deceleration is largely driven by the lapping of several successful product optimizations in Q4 of last year, as well as ad targeting related headwinds. Since these factors are largely unique to Q4, we would expect our revenue growth deceleration in 2020 versus the Q4 rate to be much less pronounced." David Wehner, Facebook CFO (19Q3 Earnings Call)

Similarly, the outlook for 2020 has remained unchanged from last quarter, when management guided for growth to continue decelerating in 2020 but in a “less pronounced way” than in Q4. As FB's CFO stated on the call this week:

“I would … characterize the outlook as .. unchanged for 2020 .. I gave fairly explicit guidance on low- to mid-single-digit decel(eration) compared to the (2019) Q4 rate in (2020) Q1. So I don't think there's … any big change in outlook on 2020 in Q4 or coming out of the Q4 results.” David Wehner, Facebook CFO (19Q4 Earnings Call)

Long-Term 15%+ EPS CAGR

While a slower growth rate was always inevitable as FB grows in size, we believe the company can sustain an EPS Compounded Annualised Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 15%+ in the medium term, based on both FB’s still-strong revenue growth potential and its natural operational leverage.

FB's still-strong revenue growth potential is demonstrated by operational metrics that have again been robust in 19Q4, as we will show below.

FB's operational leverage is a result of a cost base that is relatively fixed even as revenue grows, as incremental ad impressions can be delivered with little extra cost, and the price of ads continues to rise. Much of the cost increases we have seen since 2018 have been an one-off step change, the result of FB catching up on privacy- and security-related capabilities following public controversies. While current guidance points to a further margin contraction in 2020, we believe margins will eventually stabilise (likely after 2020) or even expand, just as we have seen in similar businesses.

Operational Metrics Remain Robust

FB's robust operational metrics in 19Q4 point to the continuing strength of its ecosystem, and the potential for revenue CAGR to remain at 15%+.

Ultimately FB's revenues are driven by its number of users, the level of user engagement, and the value of FB ad products to advertisers. Metrics reflecting these key drivers continue to be favourable in 19Q4 .

In terms of the number of users, Facebook-only Monthly Average Users ("MAU") grew 7.7% year-on-year and 2.0% quarter-on-quarter in 19Q4, with a positive growth in every region, even in the most mature U.S. & Canada region (which was up 0.4% sequentially):

Facebook-Only Monthly Active Users (Since 2017) NB. Facebook and Messenger only; exclude Instagram and WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

User engagement, as measured by the DAU/MAU ("DAU" is Daily Average Users) ratio, was stable quarter-on-quarter globally, with every region improving except for APAC (which was down a small 10 bps in Q4 after a strong 60 bps increase in Q3):

Facebook-Only DAU/MAU Ratio (Since 2017) NB. Facebook and Messenger only; exclude Instagram and WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

Reassuringly, even the most mature U.S. & Canada market continued to see DAU and MAU growing in 19Q4, and its DAU/MAU ratio has remained stable:

Facebook-Only DAU/MAU Ratio – U.S. & Canada (Since 2017) Source: FB company filings.

To demonstrate the growth of newer apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp, management has introduced new metrics that cover the FB’s family of apps rather than just Facebook, Family Monthly Average People ("MAP") and Family Daily Average People ("DAP"). Both MAP and DAP have continued to rise, reaching 2.9bn and 2.3bn respectively in December, and the level of engagement is actually higher due to the nature of the newer apps, with Family DAP/MAP at 78% in Q4, higher than Facebook-Only DAU/MAU at 66%:

Facebook Family MAP and DAP (Since 18Q4) Source: FB company filings.

Ad revenue per MAU, which is the result of user engagement and the value of FB ad products to advertisers, also continues to show strong growth in 19Q4. Ad revenue per MAU grew 15.7% year-on-year, with the U.S. & Canada region (which already has highest figure) growing 18.6%, and Europe and APAC both growing above 20% (Rest of World was slightly lower at 17.4%):

FB Ad Revenue Per MAU ($) (Since 2017) Source: FB company filings.

The U.S. & Canada region has the highest average revenue per user, because it is the most pure-play developed market region (whereas Europe includes both Eastern Europe and Turkey), and the highest penetration for products such as Instagram. The gap between the U.S. & Canada and other regions shows the size of the revenue potential that still remains globally.

Mid-Teens EBIT Growth in 19Q4

Notwithstanding the negative media coverage, FB still managed to grow its EBIT by mid-teens year-on-year in 19Q4.

Driven by robust operational metrics described above, FB's financial performance was strong in Q4. Revenues grew 24.6% year-on-year, with ad revenue growth driven by a 31% increase in the number of ad impressions, offset by a 5% drop in average price per ad, due to the growth in lower-priced ads in Stories and non-U.S. regions. EBIT grew 13.3% even after the accrual of “most” of the cost of a $550m settlement with the state of Illinois on a privacy-related lawsuit; excluding this, Q4 EBIT growth was likely near 20%:

FB 19Q4 Results – Group Key Items NB. FTC settlement accruals of $3bn in 19Q1 and $2bn in 19Q2; one-off $1.1bn tax expense in 19Q2 after unfavourable tax ruling; Illinois settlement costed $550m in total, “most” of which accrued in 19Q4 but “some” in prior quarters. Source: FB company filings.

For full-year 2019, Facebook grew revenues 26.6% year-on-year and, excluding the $5.0bn settlement with the FTC fine and an $1.1bn expense from an unfavourable tax ruling, grew its EBIT by 16.3%.

2019 EPS growth was 12.9% (excluding the FTC and tax ruling costs), lower than EBIT growth due to a higher effective tax rate. FB’s effective tax rate was 25.5% in 2019, partly because settlement costs are not tax-deductible, and is expected to be only “high teens” in 2020.

2020 Outlook

FB's 2020 outlook remains unchanged and implies a slightly down EBIT in 2020, but we believe this may be conservative and, in any case, expect margins to stabilise after 2020.

Management guidance is for year-on-year revenue growth in 20Q1 to decelerate from 19Q4 by a "low-to-mid single digit percentage point"; FB has indicated previously that 2020 year-on-year revenue growth is expected to decelerate from 19Q4 but in a “much less pronounced” way than the decline in Q4. 2020 expenses are to be $54-59bn, the mid-point of which implying an approx. 37% growth from 2019 (excluding the $5.55bn settlement costs with the FTC and Illinois). If we assume a 20% revenue growth for full-year 2020, then the guidance implies a small 4.1% decline in EBIT (Adjusted):

FB Illustrative P&L (from Management Outlook) Source: FB company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

Our working assumption is for margin to contract in 2020 but to stabilise thereafter, still giving a 15%+ EBIT CAGR over the medium term, given FB's ability to grow revenues with a CAGR of 15%+.

FB management is also known to be conservative on guidance - for example, 2019 expenses were originally guided to grow 40-50% year-on-year at the 18Q4 earnings call, but only ended up growing 33%. There is a meaningful chance that 2020 revenue and/or expenses would be much better than guided.

Valuation

At $209.53, on 2019 financials, FB shares are on a P/E of 24.5x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 2.4% (excluding the net cash on the balance sheet, which is worth 8% of the current market capitalisation):

FB Net Income & Cashflows (2014-19A) Source: FB company filings.

FB's valuation is similar to that of many high-quality large cap stocks, but FB has much stronger growth potential. Given FB’s strong growth and our “lower for longer” expectations on interest rates, we believe FB’s current valuation multiples are reasonable.

Since our initial Buy rating in March, FB shares have returned nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) but slightly behind Alphabet (GOOG):

Facebook Share Price vs. Alphabet & S&P 500 (Since 06-Mar) Source: Yahoo Finance (31-Jan-20).

Conclusion

FB's revenue growth deceleration in 19Q4 was not a surprise, and was within the range of longstanding management guidance. Its robust operational metrics support our belief in a long-term revenue CAGR of 15%+. While 2020 may see some margin contraction, we expect margins to stabilise thereafter, leading to EBIT and EPS also growing with CAGR of 15%+.

At $209.53, FB shares on a P/E of 24.5x and a FCF Yield of 2.4%, similar to many high-quality large cap stocks that have less growth potential.

We expect FB's valuation multiples to be stable, and its share price to grow in line with its EPS, i.e. with a 15%+ CAGR over time.

FB is a unique asset and will continue to be a multi-year compounder. We reiterate our Buy rating.

