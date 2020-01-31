Turquoise Hill: Strong Headwinds Ahead Of 2020

Thesis

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is currently going through a range of issues despite the fact that it's apparently trading dirt-cheap. The company has access to arguably the world's third largest copper deposit which provides it a very strong leverage to rising copper prices. This adds tremendous growth opportunity to the share price provided that TRQ can conveniently develop the Oyu Tolgoi (or OT) mine. The problem, however, is that mine development has lagged due to strong headwinds (from both internal and external sources) and this creates a bleak outlook for TRQ during FY 2020. Let's have a detailed view of these opportunities and threats to consider an investment case in the company.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

Technical analysis

Anyone new to this company might consider TRQ's technical price levels as being very attractive since the stock is trading at multi-year lows (Figure-2). The trailing twelve months (or TTM) price chart shows that the share price recently consolidated within the range of $0.6-0.8 but is surely on the lower end of its 52-week range (Figure-3). Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Watch out for copper prices

I believe that TRQ, being a bet on rising copper prices, could suffer further decline from these levels if the recent drop (Figure-4) in copper prices continues. The weak price performance of copper is also attributable to weak demand from China (and the pandemic coronavirus adds to these troubles). From a macroeconomic perspective, this would be a big challenge for TRQ; one that's also beyond the control of management or even the Mongolian government. This is so because OT's copper and gold concentrates are principally sold to neighboring Chinese smelters.

If Chinese demand weakens and the weakness persists, the share price could witness more downside from the current levels. Nevertheless, this also presents a good opportunity for short-term trading as the share could retest support at or near $0.50 (refer to Figure-2). Note that TRQ is a bet on long-term stability in copper prices and we have only discussed the short-term volatility in copper. If we factor in copper's long-term growth potential arising from an increasing demand in electric vehicles (or EVs), we can expect the base metal to gradually build an upward trajectory over the next half decade or so.

This essentially means that initiating small positions in the stock (keeping in view OT's development progress) with a longer-term investment horizon could outpace the risks. Now, let's consider TRQ's fundamental picture that revolves solely around OT's mining environment (that is, directly attributable to OT mine excluding any impact of global macroeconomic factors).

Figure-4 (Source: WSJ)

Operational performance and outlook

TRQ has recently announced Q4 2019 operating results and provided operating and financial guidance for FY 2020. Full-year copper production came out at 146,346 tonnes and we saw that annual production was on the higher end of the copper production guidance of 125,000-155,000 tonnes. Similarly, annual gold production came out at ~242 Koz against the guidance range of 180-220 Koz. The current production numbers seem to be doing well. TRQ expects copper production to improve during FY 2020 with the guidance range extended to 140,000-170,000 tonnes.

In contrast, gold production is expected to shrink (during 2020) to the range of 120-150 Koz. Considering the prices of both metals, I believe this trade-off in production would create a disadvantaged situation for TRQ. At present, gold has recorded massive price gains (Figure-5) during the past twelve months (from ~$1,250 to ~$1,580/oz) whereas copper has shred significantly in value (refer to Figure-4). Even if we take a very optimistic view of near-term copper pricing (near term=within a year), I doubt if the expected increase in copper production could offset the impact of lost gold production. The situation could worsen if copper shreds more basis points (as discussed earlier).

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

This becomes even more significant in view of TRQ's mining costs. The company's 2020 forecast for C1 cast cost lies between $1.8-2.20/lb of copper. At current copper prices of $2.61/lb this barely creates an operating margin of $0.4-0.8/lb. Note that I'm assuming the lower end of operating margins since TRQ might face lower head grades at OT, and copper prices might witness further decline. Nevertheless, things could begin to improve from FY 2021 when gold production will see material upside (provided gold could maintain its premium pricing). Have a look at Figure-6.

Figure-6 (Source: January Presentation)

Valuation and related risks

At this point, it's relevant to consider TRQ's relative valuation against peer copper and gold projects. I am using management's proposition of TRQ's valuation based on NTM (read: Next Twelve Months) Price-to-Net Assets Value ratio. As seen in Figure-7, TRQ has the sweetest NTM P/NAV among selected copper and gold miners.

Figure-7 (Source: January Presentation)

Nevertheless, I believe we should add an appropriate level of risk to this valuation since there are many contingencies associated with the OT mine's development. The OT mine currently encompasses open-pit operations but the main attraction lies in the underground mine that contains significant resource (for reference, refer to a detailed discussion here). OT is capable of becoming the world's third largest copper mine only when it reaches full production capacity, and timely development of the underground mine is crucial for production ramp-up. Let's have a look at all the risk factors currently affecting mine development:

The mine's initial CAPEX estimate was approximately $5.9 BB. However, due to difficulties in exploration and ascertainment of mine design, the CAPEX estimate was tentatively increased by ~$1.2-1.9 BB in July 2019. TRQ's problem is, management cannot provide a reliable estimate of the cost, and the timeline for completion of the underground mine and this adds to the uncertainty associated with this otherwise promising project. Investors fear that management might be using delaying tactics to prolong the delivery of concrete results and I think those fears are well-justified. TRQ's management now expects to issue a reliable estimate of project CAPEX during H2 2020 with initial full-scale production likely to be delivered somewhere between 2022-2023. Previously, the sustainable underground production was aimed towards the end of FY 2020.

The in-country threat is another risk factor to account for. The implementation of the 2009 Investment Agreement needs to be fair and transparent and the Mongolian Parliament's recent resolution is positive news on that front (discussed in detail below). Nevertheless, it's crucial that OT's interests should not be affected by the claims of external stakeholders. On that note, an NGO recently approached the Court against the proposed finalization of OT Underground Mine Development & Financing Plan (or UDP). Such events also threaten the timely development of the project.

The Mongolian Parliament's resolution referred above provides certain key takeaway measures. These include;

“Take comprehensive measures to improve the implementation of the Investment Agreement signed on October 6, 2009 and the Amended & Restated Shareholder Agreement signed June 8, 2011”, “Improve Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan”, and “Explore and resolve options to have a product sharing arrangement or swap Mongolia’s equity holding of 34 percent for a special royalty.”

As for points (1) and (2) above, I believe there is less clarity about how the implementation of the Investment Agreement, the Amended Shareholder Agreement, and the UDP will be improved. It should be considered whether the GoM is sincere in moving the OT project towards underground development, or whether this will be another delaying tactic. Well, that remains to be seen. However, for point (3) above, I believe there is room for optimism because swapping GoM's 34% stake in OT with a royalty agreement would help lower the uncertainty associated with the role of GoM. Nevertheless, the terms of any such proposed 'special royalty' will first need to be considered.

CAPEX and availability of funds: As mentioned earlier, total CAPEX for OT project is now tentatively between the range of $7.2-7.9 BB (preliminary estimate). To date, ~$3.2 BB has been spent in underground mine development, leaving somewhere between $4-4.7 BB in remaining spending. TRQ's balance sheet revealed total available liquidity of $2.7 BB at the end of Q3 2019 which leaves ~$2 BB in CAPEX that's not yet been provided for. As seen in Figure-8, total available debt financing is capped at $6 BB (~$1.6 BB could be obtained in addition to the availed facility) which leaves an expected shortage of $500 MM. Plus, this shortfall could expand if management's CAPEX estimate (to be provided in H2 2020) is revised upwards. This situation implies that if TRQ's operating cash flows do not support the shortfall, project CAPEX spending might suffer and impact its development. A possible solution could be that RIO Tinto (RIO) provides the additional funding for its subsidiary, TRQ. Nevertheless, things would still remain in the dark until we can see significant progress in mine development.

Figure-8 (Source: Q3 2019 Financials)

Investor Takeaway

To cut a long story short, TRQ appears to be trading at a sweet valuation. However, there are a couple of significant risk factors (already incorporated in the share price) that negate the apparently cheap valuation. In my view, an elevation of these challenges during the current year could further aggravate the situation for the stock.

Although it makes sense to consider initiating a small position with a 3-year investment perspective, I believe that the outlook for FY 2020 will remain challenged due to operational-side problems. Moreover, as short-term copper prices are likely to remain affected due to macroeconomic factors, the stock may not see material upside in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.