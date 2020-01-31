Loews Corporation - In An Expensive Market, Look At This Company Trading At Below Book Value

We conservatively use a sum-of-the-parts valuation to get a value for the company of $80 per share or 1.2x its books value.

Loews Corporation is trading at an extremely low valuation in an overvalued market ($20 below its book value).

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a more than $15 billion holding company. The company’s assets are spread across a number of companies including the publicly traded companies Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) and CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA). The company also owns the non-publicly traded companies Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels and Company, along with Consolidated Container Company. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive asset portfolio, with several different assets, makes this company a strong investment.

Real Estimate Development - Loews Hotels

Loews Corporation Component Value

Loews Corporation’s book value at the end of 3Q 2019 was $64.9 per share. Versus the company’s stock price of $50.79 / share, that means the company’s trading at a mere 0.78x book value. That’s incredibly low and very surprising. It’s even more irrational when you account for the fact that the company’s book value is primarily cash or investments in publicly traded companies.

Let’s do our own analysis of what the overall company is worth using peer comparison before.

B

Loews Corporation publicly traded and cash equivalent assets are its parent company’s $3.5 billion cash and investments and $1.8 billion in debt for a net $1.7 billion cash position. The company’s largest stake is its 89% stake in CNA financial worth $10.75 billion that provides the parent company with almost $300 million in annual dividends irrespective of any earnings.

Additionally, the company has a 53% stake in Diamond Offshore worth more than $0.3 billion. Putting the public stakes together we have roughly $12.7 billion. That’s significant for a $15.1 billion (the remaining billions are attributable to the company’s non-public stakes). The company’s non-publicly traded stakes are its stakes in Loews Hotels, Boardwalk Pipelines, and Consolidated Container Company.

Starting with Consolidated Container Company, Loews Corporation agreed to acquire the company for $1.2 billion in 2017. Assuming no growth since then, it would still be worth $1.2 billion. However, Consolidated Container Company currently has 66 facilities and was a quality investment at the time it was purchased. Nevertheless, we will value the company at just $1.2 billion.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners - PR Newswire

Additionally, the company’s other private assets are Loews Hotels and Company along with Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Starting with Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, the company is a natural gas and natural gas liquids midstream company with 7.3 Bcf/day in throughput and $761 million in EBITDA.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD), two of the largest midstream companies have market capitalization to EBITDA ratios of ~7 and Enterprise Product Partners’ ratio is roughly 8. Assuming the same approximate ratio on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and we get a valuation ranging from $5-6 billion. That’s significant because it alone would account for 33% of Loews Corporation market capitalization.

It’s worth noting that when Loews Corporation acquired the remaining units in mid-2018, it paid a price that valued the company at roughly $3 billion. However, at their peak valuation, before the energy crash, the company reached a peak valuation of almost $8 billion. I would put fair value somewhere in between, from a market perspective, near the $5-6 billion value we get by peer comparisons above.

Lastly, we have the company’s Loews Hotels & Co business. This is a growing business with almost 14 thousand rooms and $228 million in adjusted EBITDA. Marriott has $2.6 billion in EBITDA for a market capitalization to EBITDA ratio of 17.3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization to EBITDA ratio of 12. Valuing the Loews Hotels & Co at the bottom end of this we get $2.5 billion. At the top end, we reach almost $4 billion.

Let’s make this $3 billion.

Our total market capitalization here is $23.6 billion giving a value per share of $79.33 or a 1.2x multiple on our book value. Interestingly enough, Warren Buffett uses 1.2x as the buyback threshold for buying back Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock (i.e. the threshold where it considers the company undervalued).

Of course the companies are wildly different, but his thresholds are based off of how companies tend to accumulate value under a holding company not reflected in the balance sheet. By doing a sum of the parts analysis, that’s the same book value multiple we get for Loews Corporations’ fair value. And it’s an interesting sign of how undervalued Loews Corporation is with it’s share price at a mere 60% of this.

Loews Growth Potential

Not only does Loews Corporation look undervalued at this time, but the company also has significant potential to continue driving shareholder value.

Loews Hotels Potential - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

The company’s hotel business is one of the aspects of the company that I’m most excited by. It has the potential to generate significant continued growth - and as we saw above, it can already be valued in the range of $2.5-4 billion. More so, as part of the five star alliance, the company’s hotels are arguably already considered some of the best and nicest hotels in the business - which often generates a premium.

The company has recently focused on utilizing joint ventures more than individual hotel builds to build large hotels that allow the company to quickly expand its brand. As a result of these projects, the company has 3 hotels opening up in 2020, with a total of 3066 rooms. Even accounting for the fact that these hotels are joint ventures, that expands the company’s room base by double-digits.

Some of these hotels, like the Universal studios hotels, which line up with the company’s existing ones, show how quickly its brands expanding. As a result of these projects, I expect double-digit EBITDA (and valuation growth) for the company’s hotel business going forward - assuming it can continue to identify equally good opportunities.

Another major area where I think Loews Corporation has significant room to expand is in the company’s Boardwalk Pipeline Partners midstream business. The company finished acquiring the units in 2018, using its existing majority stake to buy them at a respectable premium when they were near all-time lows. At the time, the company had more than $1 billion in planned growth projects.

BWP Expansion Plans - Market Realist

The company’s projects were all projects that took advantage of existing synergies for the company’s facilities. Now, as we move into 2020, MLPs are near all-time lows as a result of issues and concerns across the spectrum. That means that Loews Corporation - using the holding corporation’s significant cash pile - can take advantage of low prices to buy a number of quality companies and rapidly expand the business.

At the same time, while the company doesn’t release the details of current expansion projects, there’s no reason why it would have suddenly stopped all expansion projects immediately after the acquisition, especially after no longer having its dividend to payout. These new expansion projects should also help the company’s scale and potential earnings going forward.

Loews Risks

Loews has two major risks that are worth paying attention too - lack of growth - and struggles with the company’s sub-companies.

The struggles with the company’s sub-companies are clear. Diamond Offshore was once worth 20% of Loews Corporations’ value, but has since dropped to roughly 2%. CNA Financial continues to make up roughly 80% of its value - and as a result - minor fluctuates here hurt the company overall. As a result, despite its overall size as a holding company, it can still be strongly affected by the performance of its sub-companies.

Additionally, one of the company’s potential risks are its lack of growth. As we discussed above, the company has strong growth potential from Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Loews Hotels & Co. The company provides minimal guidance for growth - focusing mainly on Loews Hotels & Co. I’d like to see more guidance from the company about its growth potential.

Conclusion

In an expensive market, Loews Corporation is a company trading at significantly below book value. Additionally, the company’s fair value estimate, which we achieved using the sum of the parts analysis, show that its fair value is roughly 1.2x book value - interestingly enough near Warren Buffett’s backup threshold. This is an indication of how undervalued Loews Corporation is.

Additionally, the company has a significant amount of growth potential. The company’s Loews Hotel & Co group is expanding significantly - especially near Universal Studios where the company is focused. The company should see a double-digit increase in the number of rooms this year. Other Boardwalk Pipeline Partners midstream companies growth opportunities exist, with the company’s impressive midstream assets and low midstream prices.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long L. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.