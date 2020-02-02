The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector: Owl Rock Capital

Last year, Owl Rock Capital Group took its BDC vehicle public, now the second-largest in the sector with a 9.2% yield due to the recent price decline discussed in this article.

Recently, many of the largest asset managers have been actively entering into the sector, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Blackstone, Barings, Apollo, Carlyle Group, Ares, KKR, Bain, TPGCapital and Oaktree.

BDCs, like REITs almost 20 years ago, want institutional investors and the scale that comes with them.

MRCC Article Follow-Up:

As mentioned in "Why Investors Are Selling 12% Yielding Monroe Capital," Monroe Capital (MRCC) is likely going to report credit problems that will likely drive an upcoming dividend reduction in 2020. Clearly, investors agreed and continued to sell the stock:

The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector

As mentioned in "The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector: GSBD" Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), like REITs almost 20 years ago, want institutional investors and the scale that comes with them. Recently, many of the largest asset managers have been actively entering into the sector including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Franklin Templeton, The Blackstone Group, Barings, Apollo, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management Corporation, KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Capital, and Bain Capital. However, Ares and Apollo have managed Ares Capital (ARCC) and Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) for quite a while as compared to others which are mostly new to the sector.

Just these 12 companies combined manage more than $11 trillion in assets, and there will likely be positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors.

Owl Rock Capital Group is an asset manager "offering direct lending solutions and other forms of capital primarily to U.S. middle-market companies" with approximately $14.6 billion in assets under management including its BDC vehicle Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).

As mentioned in my July 18, 2019, article "Hot IPO: Owl Rock Capital Yielding 9% To 10% Out Today," ORCC recently went public and I purchased a starter position at $15.35 and watched the price climb to more than $19. Subsequently, the price has pulled back to a more reasonable level for the reasons discussed in this article. ORCC is the second-largest publicly traded BDC (much larger than MAIN, FSK, PSEC, GBDC, GSBD, NMFC, HTGC, CGBDand OTC:AINV) with investments in 96 portfolio companies valued at $8.3 billion that are mostly first-lien secured debt positions.

On July 22, 2019, ORCC closed its initial public offering, issuing 10 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.30 per share. Net of underwriting fees and offering costs, the company received total cash proceeds of $141.3 million. ORCC is one of the few BDCs rated by all of the major credit agencies.

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

ORCC Pre-IPO Share Lock-Ups

As mentioned to subscribers:

There's the possibility for technical pressure on the stock price as pre-IPO shares start to become available in 2020."

This was discussed on the recent earnings call and management mentioned that they communicate with their larger shareholders frequently and expect that they will continue to support the stock.

The Company’s common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “ORCC” on July 18, 2019 .

. As of Oct. 30, 2019, ORCC had 389,155,516 shares of common stock outstanding.

Following its IPO, without the prior written consent of the board:

For 180 days, a shareholder is not permitted to transfer (whether by sale, gift, merger, by operation of law or otherwise), exchange, assign, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of or encumber any shares of common stock held by such shareholder prior to the date of the IPO = Jan. 14, 2020 For 270 days, a shareholder is not permitted to transfer (whether by sale, gift, merger, by operation of law or otherwise), exchange, assign, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of or encumber two-thirds of the shares of common stock held by such shareholder prior to the date of the IPO = April 13, 2020 For 365 days, a shareholder is not permitted to transfer (whether by sale, gift, merger, by operation of law or otherwise), exchange, assign, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of or encumber one third of the shares of common stock held by such shareholder prior to the IPO = July 17, 2020 This means that, as a result of these transfer restrictions, without the consent of our Board, a shareholder who owned 99 shares of common stock on the date of the IPO could not sell any of such shares for 180 days following the IPO; 181 days following the IPO, such shareholder could only sell up to 33 of such shares; 271 days following the IPO, such shareholder could only sell up to 66 of such shares and 366 days following the IPO, such shareholder could sell all of such shares.

ORCC Share Repurchase Plan

On Jan. 14, 2020, ORCC sent a notice to its shareholders discussing its $150 million share repurchase plan to repurchase of shares below book value:

Dear Shareholders: As required by Section 23(C.PK)(1) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, we are reminding you that the Board of Directors of Owl Rock Capital Corporation has authorized a stock repurchase program (the “Company 10b5-1 Plan”) to acquire up to $150 million in the aggregate of ORCC’s outstanding common stock. Subject to its terms and conditions, the Company 10b5-1 Plan requires Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as ORCC’s agent, to repurchase shares of common stock on ORCC’s behalf when the market price per share is below the most recently reported net asset value per share (“NAV”). ORCC’s most recently reported NAV is $15.22 as of September 30, 2019. The purchase of shares pursuant to the Company 10b5-1 Plan is intended to satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act, and will otherwise be subject to applicable law, including Regulation M, which may prohibit purchases under certain circumstances. Please see ORCC’s public disclosure for additional information about the Company 10b5-1 Plan. The Company 10b5-1 Plan commenced on August 19, 2019 and will terminate upon the earliest to occur of 18-months (tolled for periods during which the Company 10b5-1 Plan is suspended), the end of the trading day on which the aggregate purchase price for all shares purchased under the Company 10b5-1 Plan equals $150,000,000 and the occurrence of certain other events described in the Company 10b5-1 Plan. To date, no purchases have been made under the Company 10b5-1 Plan.

Source: ORCC Press Release

On July 7, 2019, the Board approved its 10b5-1 Repurchase Plan, to acquire up to $150 million in stock at prices below NAV per share starting August 19, 2019, ending on February 19, 2021 or “as the approved $150 million repurchase amount has been fully utilized.”

ORCC Dividend Coverage Update

For Q3 2019, ORCC hit its base case projected earnings of $0.36 per share covering its total Q3 dividends of $0.33 per share by 109%. However, this is only due to waived management and incentive fees (discussed later) until the company can grow the portfolio increasing its use of leverage (debt to equity).

We should generally expect to continue to see revenue increases for the next several quarters as we lag back into leverage, building up to approximately $10 billion in total investments when the portfolio is fully invested.

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On Oct. 30, 2019, the Board declared a distribution of $0.31 per share, for shareholders of record on Sept. 30, 2019, payable on or before Nov. 15, 2019. The Board previously declared the following special distributions that are likely temporary and only due to the five quarters of waived management and incentive fees discussed later.

For the third quarter, we waived $31.7 million of fees. We are passing this fee waiver on to our shareholders effectively in the form of special dividend payments. For the fourth quarter of 2019, our board approved a dividend of $0.31 per share, which we think of as our long-term dividend. As a reminder, our Board set this dividend with a long-term view at a level which we felt was a very achievable, conservative dividend level.

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

As of Sept. 30, 2019, ORCC had a debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.42 with plenty of growth capital including $198 million of cash and $1.6 billion available under its facilities.

We closed a new SPV drop-down financing facility during the quarter, and we upsized our revolver to $1.2 billion. Our unsecured public bond issuance was very well received by the market and significantly oversubscribed. From our April issuance to our October issuance, we tightened our spread from 312.5 basis points all the way down to 260 basis points, which is over 50 basis points of tightening, and we would expect future issuances to continue to tighten. This October issuance, which we refer to as our 2025 notes, priced at 4% fixed, which is lower by 125 basis points from the 5.25% fixed coupon in our April issuance, which we refer to as our 2024 notes.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

On Jan. 22, 2020, ORCC closed its public offering of $500 million of 3.75% notes maturing on July 22, 2025, tradable under CUSIP 69121KAC8 rated BBB- by S&P:

Source: Fidelity

On Dec. 12, 2019, the company completed a $397 million term debt securitization transaction or collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) transaction, which is a form of secured financing and there will likely be additional issuances of unsecured debt:

We priced another unsecured public bond issuance that was very well received by the markets again. We will continue to focus on issuing unsecured debt in the future, which could be 50% or more of the right side of our balance sheet over time. With future issuances, we expect to continue to price more efficiently, which will improve our overall cost of finance.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned earlier, management has provided guidance of growing its portfolio to around $10 billion with a targeted debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75 over the 6 to 9 months:

Another benefit of the strong origination activity this quarter was that we were able to make good progress towards moving back to our long-term target 0.75x leverage ratio. I would highlight that while we had an active quarter, this isn’t consistent with other previous strong origination quarters, and there has been no change to our overall strategy as we continue to be disciplined in the opportunities we pursue and close on a small percentage of our deal flow.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neither the Board nor the shareholders are being asked to approve a reduced asset coverage ratio which means a maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Also, before incurring any such additional leverage, the company would have to renegotiate or receive a waiver from the contractual leverage limitations under the existing credit facilities and notes.

We haven’t had discussions about changing our leverage target. We’ve been pretty vocal and pretty consistent about this. Obviously, there’s a lot of different constituencies on to our view on leverage now and our shareholders, but our lenders and the rating agencies and our bond investors and so we try to be very consistent. Our target is the 0.75 and we think maybe that’s the right place for us to be. We very much value having access to investment grade bond market, we have highlighted that as an important part of our financing strategy.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ORCC Risk Profile Update:

Feradyne Outdoors, Give and Go Prepared Foods and Accela Inc. remain on ORCC’s watch list but were slightly marked up during Q3 2019 and remain under 3% of the total portfolio:

However, there were some markdowns mostly related to Innovative Water Care Global and H-Food Holdings accounting for almost $11.5 million of unrealized losses or around $0.03 per share and may be added to the watch list in Q4 2019.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Moody's Investors Service completed a periodic review of the ratings of Innovative Water Care Global Corporation:

Innovative Water Care Global Corporation's B3 credit profile is constrained by elevated leverage, business and geographic concentration, as well as its small size. The company's leading market position and its long-term relationships with its customers support the rating. The industry's stable fundamentals limit earnings volatility but also present limited organic growth opportunities. High initial debt leverage and forecasted weak cash flow generation limit the company's ability to reduce debt and improve leverage in the next 12-18 months.”

Source: Moody's Investors Service

In May 2019 S&P Global Ratings raised its issue-level rating on H-Food Holdings senior secured first-lien debt by one notch to 'B' from 'B-' because the company's senior secured first-lien debt balances were lower than we previously anticipated, leading to improved recovery prospects:

At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the debt to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial recovery (70%-90%; rounded estimate: 70%) in the event of a payment default.”

Source: S&P Global Ratings

During Q3 2019, ORCC’s net asset value per share declined slightly by around 0.4% or $0.06 due to minor markdowns in Innovative Water Care Global and H-Food Holdings as mentioned earlier and expenses associated with its IPO:

Our net asset value saw a decline of $0.06 per share this quarter. You can see an average on Slide 8 of our earnings presentation. As you can see on this slide, the net asset value decline was primarily driven by: one, mark-to-markets on our investments from changes in spreads quarter over quarter; and two, IPO costs. This was partially offset by over-earning our dividend this quarter.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

As of Sept.30, 2019, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 79% first lien senior secured debt investments, 19% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1% investment funds and vehicles, and less than 1% in equity investments.

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

There was a slight shift in portfolio mix toward second-lien due to 34% of new investments considered second-lien during Q3 2019:

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

Similar to previous quarters, there were no investments on non-accrual status. However, ORCC has a relatively new portfolio which has grown quickly over the last five quarters. Portfolio investments typically take at least six to eight quarters before becoming credit issues so this needs to be watched closely over the coming quarters.

While this has been a busy quarter for us, we remain steadfastly focused on credit quality. As has been the case previously, we continue to have no investments on non-accrual status and, since our inception in 2016, have not had any principal losses or defaults. Of course, given where we are in the credit cycle, we are closely monitoring our portfolio of companies for any signs of change in credit performance. We continue to see solid performance across our borrowers with growth in line with a modestly growing U.S. economy, which reflects our focus on recession-resistant sectors that we believe helps mitigate economic cyclicality.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filing

Credit quality remains strong with no previous non-accruals and only 5.4% with “Investments Rating 3” which is a borrower “performing below expectations and indicates that the loan’s risk has increased somewhat since origination or acquisition”:

Across our 5-point internal performance rating scale, our portfolio mix has remained consistent with that of previous quarters. Overall, we’re very pleased with our investment activity and portfolio performance this quarter.”

Source: ORCC Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

The portfolio is highly diversified with the top 10 positions accounting for around 25% of the portfolio with oil, energy and gas exposure of around 4.1%.

Source: ORCC Earnings Call Presentation

Q4 2019 BDC Earnings Season

BDCs start to report results next week starting with CSWC that was discussed in "DGI Capital Southwest Yielding 9.5% Before Upcoming Increases." Investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: ORCC target prices and buying points

and buying points ORCCX dividend coverage expectations and worst-case scenarios

expectations and worst-case scenarios ORCC rankings and risk profile

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions





Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.