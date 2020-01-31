Abraxas Petroleum: Poor Liquidity Points To A Chapter 11 May Be On The Horizon

Given this backdrop it would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to consider holding their shares.

Making the situation even worse, their liquidity is very weak and thus indicates that there may be a Chapter 11 bankruptcy on the horizon.

Throughout the last seven years they have never generated any free cash flow and as a result their net debt has continued to soar higher.

Given the likelihood that the tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are set to continue, it is particularly important to consider the financial position of Abraxas Petroleum.

Introduction

Since the current tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry seem set to continue for the foreseeable future it has become increasingly important to consider the financial position when analyzing Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS). This is especially the case given capital market’s lackluster interest in the industry, which will continue to further tighten the flows of capital and poses a significant risk to those companies with very weak liquidity. Unfortunately this describes them quite well and thus it appears they are likely heading for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

Even though they came surprisingly close during 2016 thanks to a massive capital expenditure reduction, they have never produced any positive free cash flow during the last seven years. This even includes two years before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016 and since the beginning of 2013 their free cash flow has totaled negative $406m.

Whilst they can reduce their capital expenditure in the short-term, given the highly capital intensive nature of their industry this will likely come at the expense of production in the medium and long-term and thus provide no long-term solution. Due to the length of time since oil and gas prices crashed in 2015-2016, I believe the industry has already extracted the majority of the efficiency gains that are likely to eventuate and thus capital expenditure reductions are likely to come at the expense of production.

Image Source: Author.

The graph included above clearly shows that their operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent seems to have hit their bottom point in 2017 before slowly creeping higher. This stalled progress on lowering costs further supports the notion that any further efficiency gains are not particularly likely, which will naturally make it difficult for them to structurally improve their financial performance.

Image Source: Author.

Given their flawless history of producing negative free cash flow, it should come as little surprise that their net debt has also expanded rapidly by a massive 401% since the end of 2013. This has occurred despite them raising a total of $146m from equity raising and divesting a further $189m of assets. An even more concerning aspect is their low cash balance which indicates that their liquidity is weak and thus unfortunately they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions. It was only a couple of months ago that these were reduced significantly and thus they are now running quite low.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has never been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Although their financial ratios indicate their indebtedness is not as extreme as some of their competitors it further affirms that their liquidity is very weak with a current ratio of only 0.60, which is the primary issue endangering their future. Even if they divest the $7.876m of assets that were recorded as being held for sale as of the end of the third quarter of 2019, the funds provided would only cover approximately 50 days of their negative free cash flow as per their seven year average.

This situation naturally leaves them vulnerable to the supportiveness of financial institutions through their credit facilities, which were recently reduced significantly and to save readers time I’ll cut to the bottom line result:

“On November 13, 2019, the outstanding balance on the Credit Facility and the Second Lien Credit Facility was $94.0 million and $100.0 million, respectively, leaving availability of $41.0 million and $0 on the Credit Facility and Second Lien Credit Facility, respectively.” -Abraxas Petroleum’s Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

During the last seven years their free cash flow has been approximately negative $59m on average, which indicates very little time remains before their residual $41m Second Lien Credit facility is completely drawn down. Naturally the exact length of time depends on oil and gas prices, however, given the gloomy outlook that foresees both products continuing to be oversupplied it seems unlikely this situation will improve.

Given their high gearing ratio of 53.07% and low interest coverage of only 2.69 it seems unlikely that taking on greater debt and pushing forward is a possible pathway. Even if a financial institution were to extend even greater quantities of debt, given their history and questionable outlook for the economics of their industry it would do little more than kick the can further down the road.

Admittedly further asset divestitures could possibly strengthen their liquidity, however, there remains two primary issues with undertaking this approach. The first being the combination of currently depressed interest in oil and gas assets and the reluctance of capital markets to provide funding to the industry. This means that any sales would likely be at unattractive prices for them or alternatively, they would have to sell their better performing assets and thus further weakening their financial performance. Meanwhile the second issue being that it does not fix their structural issue of negative free cash flow and thus any new liquidity provided through asset divestures will eventually drain away.

Whilst there has previously been speculation that Whiting Petroleum (WLL) may step in and save them through a takeover, months have passed and nothing has come to fruition. Given the severe financial pressure their possible suitor is already facing, it comes as little surprise that this plan seems not to be progressing.

Conclusion

Although it remains technically possible that they will be able to avoid heading to bankruptcy court, their weak very liquidity and negative free cash flow are severely limiting their options and thus making them very reliant on a third party. Whether a larger suitor acquires them remains unknown and subsequently this should not form the basis of any investment decision. Given this backdrop it would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to consider holding their shares.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Abraxas Petroleum’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.