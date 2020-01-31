PulteGroup - One Of My Favorite Picks For 2020

I could not have been happier with the quarterly results PulteGroup (PHM) just revealed. The Atlanta GA based homebuilder easily beat both sales and earnings expectations and saw a stunning rise in new orders. The absorption rate improved as well and good results are expected to continue in 2020. The company continues to benefit from a healthy housing market and is seeing strong momentum from rapidly increasing building permits. If the economy as a whole manages to bottom in the first quarter, I have little doubt this stock will continue to deliver strong capital gains going forward.

Source: PulteGroup

What Happened In Q4?

Let's start by acknowledging that we are starting to see the start of what I expect to be a strong uptrend in earnings growth. Just released fourth-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $1.14. That's well above expectations of $1.08. It is also the first positive quarter since Q4 of 2018, which marked the end of the earnings expansion as rates started to increase in 2017 and 2018. This ended up increasing pressure on future customers and pressured housing demand.

Source: Estimize

The graph below shows what I have been talking about. The blue and the red line both display monthly annualized building permits. The red line shows the outright number whereas the blue line displays the year-on-year growth rate. As you can see, both 2018 and 2019 where rather weak years as demand growth weakened significantly due to rising mortgage rates. That's why I often call rapidly rising economic growth a 'risk' with regard to homebuilding stocks. Whereas business conditions remain favorable, we often get a situation where investors go underweight homebuilders as a result of higher rates - as a result of higher growth. Currently, the business climate is much more favorable as rates are once again at multi-year lows. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is currently yielding 3.60. That's down from 4.95% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth-quarter building permits growth was once again at 10%. Historically, these levels have provided incredibly good opportunities for homebuilders to grow orders. PulteGroup is a good example. New orders in the fourth quarter rose by 33% to 5,691 homes. The absorption pace increased by 27%. The total value of orders improved by 35% as a result of better pricing to $2.5 billion. As a result, backlog increased by 20% to 10,507 homes. The backlog value increased by 18% to $4.5 billion. Note that net new orders growth is up from 13% growth in the third quarter, 7% growth in the second quarter and 6% contraction in the first quarter. In other words, 2020 should see strong earnings and sales as there is plenty of backlog waiting for production and delivery. That's why it is more important to monitor new orders growth and leading housing indicators like building permits than EPS (expectations).

Here is a direct quote from the earnings release from CEO Ryan Marshall. He briefly discussed the major drivers. As you can see, rates are a major factor and the ongoing strong health of the potential homebuilder in general.

Strong demand for new homes is benefitting from favorable market dynamics including improved affordability in part due to low mortgage rates, high employment and consumer confidence, and a generally balanced inventory of new homes,” added Marshall. “The sustained strength in housing demand allowed us to deliver strong fourth quarter and full-year results, and has PulteGroup well positioned to increase delivery volumes, revenues, homebuilding gross margins and earnings in 2020.

PulteGroup currently has 158,000 lots under control. 41% of these lots are held via option. The number of lots owned has been unchanged since 2017, meaning that all growth came from optioned lots. I expect this trend to continue as these options simply give companies more flexibility.

Source: PulteGroup Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Concerning adjusted home sale gross margin, the company is reporting a decline of 100 basis points from 23.8% to 22.8%. This does not worry me too much as homebuilding margins are often volatile. The company also does not mention any lasting headwinds with regard to future margins growth.

More good news comes from the debt situation. Compared to one year ago, the debt-to-total capital ratio has declined from 38.6% to 33.6%. The net debt-to-capital ratio has even dropped by almost 700 basis points from 28.2% to 21.7%. Total shareholders' equity added roughly $600 billion to $5.5 billion.

Going forward, it is highly likely that PulteGroup will continue its uptrend as the stock is currently trading at 11.3x next year's expected earnings despite being up more than 60% over the past 12 months. It is also worth mentioning that the company's PE ratio has been in a sideways trend for a long time despite a stock price rally of almost 200% since 2016. We are dealing with a fundamentally backed rally instead of a valuation expansion.

Data by YCharts

That said, the biggest risk continues to be a weakening economy. This could hurt consumer/homebuilder health in the long-term. The other risk I briefly discussed is the risk of a rapidly accelerating economy. Whereas this is the exact opposite of the first risk I discussed, it is mainly describing a situation where rates could rapidly rise, causing homebuilders to underperform again. The best case would be a sustainable growth improvement with yields at low levels. That would stimulate demand without hurting affordability (rising home prices excluded).

Takeaway

PulteGroup continues to deliver strong results and reward investors with huge capital gains. The stock is up more than 60% over the past 12 months and up almost 15% year-to-date. That's a lot, but it's well-deserved. The company is seeing a strong new orders acceleration and should continue this uptrend as long as building permits are being supported by low rates and a healthy consumer/home builder.

Source: FINVIZ

The valuation is also still interesting as the entire uptrend since 2016 was fueled by higher earnings. I expect PulteGroup to hit $50 over the next 2-3 months and a further rally towards $60 as long as homebuilding indicators remain strong.

Almost needless to say, PulteGroup is one of my favorite stocks for 2020. Homebuilders did well in 2019 and bound to repeat their success in the current year.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.