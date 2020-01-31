The Low Vol Mix In The New 60/40

This article looks at whether a combination of different domestic low volatility strategies by capitalization cohort further enhances returns.

This is the final piece in a recent mini-series regarding a new twist on the traditional 60/40 balanced portfolio. I have shown in recent articles that substituting low volatility equities for the broad equity benchmark and a portion of the fixed income component has produced higher risk-adjusted returns over long-time intervals.

In this series, the equity component has typically been a comparison between the S&P 500 (SPY) and the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV). I have also shown a historical market beating balanced portfolio using the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index (SPHD). Given my previously expressed affection for low volatility small caps (XSLV) and low volatility mid-caps (XMLV), multiple readers asked about how to think about a combination of the various low volatility options in this balanced portfolio framework.

To answer what would have been the best combination of low volatility stocks, I looked at historical returns for four domestic indices:

S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (Large Caps);

S&P 400 Low Volatility Index (Mid Caps)

S&P 600 Low Volatility Index (Small Caps)

S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index (Dividend Paying Large Caps).

The four underlying indices all had available data dating back to March 1995, a period that (believe it or not) now encompasses nearly a quarter-century. Below I have tabled their summary statistics:

I put the monthly returns of each index into a spreadsheet. Using the Solver function in Excel, I solved for the weights of the four indices that would produce the highest risk-adjusted return. The results shook out as:

S&P 600 Low Volatility Index 51.26%;

S&P 500 Low Volatility Index 29.65%;

S&P 400 Low Volatility Index 15.19%;

S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index 3.90%

The imperfect correlation between the four indices created a diversification benefit that lowered risk to such a degree that a diversified portfolio created higher risk-adjusted returns. The portfolio was dominated by the small-cap exposure. In the large cap space, the pure low volatility strategy outperformed the low volatility high dividend strategy. The strategy produced an annualized return of 12.84% with an annualized standard deviation of monthly returns of 11.70% to produce a Sharpe Ratio of 0.800.

While low volatility small caps dominated the allocation, that does not mean the strategy has been the best in every market, and certainly investors in small caps have seen relative underperformance in recent years as the megacaps have unusually led. As My Favorite Market Dataset has show, low volatility small caps have been a good bet over long time intervals. I hope this arithmetic exercise helps Seeking Alpha readers as they think about how to combine various low volatility strategies.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV,SPLV,XMLV,SPHD,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.