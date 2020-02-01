Copper Tanks, Freeport-McMoRan Follows The Red Metal Lower

Another problem in China pulled the rug out from under the bullish trend.

Copper is a bellwether industrial metal. The red metal is a critical ingredient when it comes to infrastructure building around the world. Economic growth in China, the world's most populous nation, is a dominant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of copper and other nonferrous metals. Double-digit economic growth in the Asian nation in 2006, 2008, and 2011 pushed the price of copper to over $4 per pound. The all-time high at $4.6495 in 2011 came at a time when all commodity markets moved to peaks during the secular bull market in raw materials. Before 2005, the price of copper futures on the COMEX division of the CME never traded above the 1988 high of $1.6065 per pound.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the world's leading copper-producing companies. Since 2018, the price of the red metal, FCX stock, and shares of other copper-producing companies have moved higher and lower on the back of events in China. The recent move to the downside came on the back of the outbreak of a virus. Coronavirus continued to spread throughout the Asian nation, and around the world, at the end of last week.

Trade pushed copper to a peak in mid-January

On January 15, the US and China signed a "phase one" trade agreement that de-escalated the trade war that began in 2018 and continued throughout most of 2019. In August, after becoming frustrated with the pace of negotiations and backtracking by the Chinese, President Trump slapped new tariffs on Chinese exports to the US. China retaliated with protectionist measures, and the rhetoric between Beijing and Washington rose to a high. However, negotiations continued leading to the "phase one" agreement. Since China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for copper, the price of the base metal fell and rose with the developments on the trade front.

Following the escalation during the summer, the price of copper fell to a low of $2.4675 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract in early September, the lowest price since December 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that optimism on the trade deal pushed the price of copper to a high of $2.8860 per pound during the week of January 13. The high came on January 16, one day after the Chinese and US sealed the deal in Washington DC. At first, the price corrected to the $2.80 level by the end of that week.

Another problem in China pulled the rug out from under the bullish trend

Meanwhile, the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China replaced the trade war as the leading concern weighing on the Chinese economy. As the number of cases rise and pop up in other countries around the world, the threat to both the Chinese and global economic landscapes is growing. The Chinese government has addressed the risk of the spreading virus, but by last Thursday, it had already caused 170 deaths with over 7,700 reported cases.

The rising potential for a global pandemic with China as ground zero for the health emergency has caused the price of copper to tank.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that as of Friday, January 31, the price of the red metal traded to a low of $2.5035 per pound on the COMEX March futures contract, 13.3% below the January 16 peak. Copper posted a loss in twelve consecutive sessions, which is unprecedented.

Source: CQG

Last Friday was the final day of January. The monthly chart shows that copper put in a bearish reversal trading pattern during the first month of 2020. The price traded to a higher high than in December 2019 and closed the month below the low from the final month of last year. The technical pattern could attract fresh trend-following selling in the copper market in early February.

Copper is not the only commodity moving toward the 2019 low

Copper is a bellwether commodity that many market participants monitor as a barometer of the health and wellbeing of the global economy. At the same time, the commodity that powers the world put in the same bearish trading pattern in January 2020.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil shows that the price rose to a higher high in January at $65.65 per barrel, just 95 cents below the 2019 peak. Crude oil futures fell to the bottom end of its trading range that has been in place for the past year. The price hit a low of $51.47 per barrel on the March contract last week. The settlement price on January 31 was below the December 2019 low of $55.35 per barrel. A pair of bearish reversals in the copper and oil futures market is a sign of risk-off behavior in the commodities asset class.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract displays that the impact of Coronavirus has also hit the stock market and send the leading indices lower from record highs during January.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the 30-Year US Treasury bond futures rose sharply as market participants flocked to safety on the back of the spread of the virus.

Copper producing companies are following copper lower

The shares of companies that extract copper from the crust of the earth fell with the price of the red metal over the past two weeks.

Source: Barchart

Shares of Southern Peru Copper Corporation (SCCO) fell from a high of $44.82 on January 14 to a low of $37.76 per share last week, a drop of 15.75%.

Source: Barchart

Shares of BHP Billiton (BHP), a producer of copper and other base metals and commodities, fell from $56.78 in mid-January to $51.58 per share at the end of last week, a decline of 9.2%.

Source: Barchart

Rio Tinto (RIO) declined from $61.11 on January 22 to $53.58 per share at the end of last week or 12.3%.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) shares dropped from $6.35 on January 17 to a low of $5.71 last week, or 10.1%.

FCX falls, but it has not reached the buy-zone

The most significant percentage loss occurred in shares of Freeport-McMoRan.

Source: CQG

FCX traded to a high of $13.63 on January 11 on optimism over the trade deal, and as the price of copper was on its way to the high $2.80s. Since then, the shares have declined to a low of $10.83 last week, a drop of 20.5%.

At under the $11 per share level on Friday, January 31, FCX had a market cap of $15.858 billion and pays shareholders a 1.77% dividend. FCX moves higher and lower with the price of copper. In early September, when the price of the red metal fell to its lowest level since December 2016, FCX followed and fell to a low of $8.43 per share on October 9.

FCX is an excellent proxy for the price of the base metal, and the shares are likely to continue to move to lower lows if copper challenges and falls below the September low of $2.4675 per pound.

If Coronavirus continues to weigh on China's economy over the coming weeks, the next technical level on the downside in the copper futures market below the September low is the December 2015 bottom of $1.9355 per pound. At that time, FCX reached a low of $3.52 per share.

FCX acts as a leveraged tool when it comes to the price action in the copper market. The move from $2.4675 in September to $2.8860 in mid-January took the price of copper 17% higher. FCX moved from $8.43 to $13.63 or 61.7% higher over the same period. FCX shares are not for the faint of heart, but they are a useful instrument when it comes to buying the dip in copper.

