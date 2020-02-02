Gold Acts As A Safety Net During Risk-Off

A sign of a bull market is when the price of an asset has many reasons to move lower, but the price remains stable or even moves higher. Over recent sessions, the world has become focused on a virus spreading in China and to other countries around the world. When China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world tends to come down with a case of the financial flu. China is the world's most populous nation and has the second-leading economy.

Economic growth in China has been slowing over the past years. In early 2016, slowing growth that fell from double-digit percentage gains over the previous years caused contagion and a correction in markets across all asset classes. Commodities prices fell to multiyear lows as the Asian nation is the demand side of the fundamental equation for raw materials. In 2018 and 2019, the escalating trade war between the US and China weighed on Chinese economic growth. On January 15, the two nations signed a "phase one" deal that alleviated some of the concerns. Meanwhile, the outbreak of the Coronavirus has been another issue that is causing concerns over the Chinese economy.

Many markets across all asset classes have been moving lower on the back of the latest factors facing China. However, gold and Bitcoin prices have been moving higher as investors and traders are seeking havens of safety in markets. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) magnifies the price action in the gold futures market.

Worries over a pandemic coming from China

The stock market may have been looking for a reason to correct, and it found it when the Coronavirus started to cause illnesses in the world's most populous nation and spread beyond Chinese borders. In China, fears over contaminated food and human-human contact have caused parts of the world's second-leading economy to slow. In some parts of the nation of 1.4 billion people, it has ground to a virtual halt.

Since making a new record high on January 21, Coronavirus has weighed on the US stock market.

The daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that after rising to a high of 3,337.50 on January 22, stocks took an elevator ride to the downside. The futures contract hit a low of 3233 on January 27 as the market waits for the next news from China or another country about the progress of the virus. At the end of last week, it was closing in on that low.

The VIX index, which operates as a barometer of fear in the stock market, rose from 11.75 on January 17 to a high of 19.02 on January 27 and was over the 18 level last Friday. Concerns over the potential for a global pandemic have injected volatility into markets across all asset classes and have created a risk-off environment.

Crude oil plunges

In the aftermath of the isolated hostile events between the US and Iran that came to a head on January 8, the price of crude oil has cascaded lower. Fears over the health and economic conditions in China have sent the price of the energy commodity to the bottom end of a trading range that has been in place for the past year.

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates the decline from $65.65 per barrel on January 8 to a low of $51.23 on January 31, and the price was still declining on Friday as I wrote this piece. After hitting a peak that was only 95 cents below the 2019 high, the price of crude oil fell 22%. The potential for a prolonged economic slowdown in China raises concerns that energy demand will decline significantly. At the same time, crude oil is now at a time of the year when it tends to reach lows. In February 2016, the nearby NYMEX futures reached a bottom of $26.05 per barrel.

Copper cascades to the downside

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the copper market. The red metal is a building block for infrastructure projects. The price of copper rallied as the US and China reached a "phase one" trade deal. The price rose to a high of $2.8860 per pound, the highest level since May 2019, before the escalation of the trade war.

The weekly chart shows that, like crude oil, the price of copper has been a falling knife, with the price declining to its latest low of $2.5035 on January 31. Along with copper, crude oil, and US stocks, there is a myriad of other markets that have declined in the face of the Coronavirus.

Gold is a magnet for capital in a continuation of a long-term bullish trend in all currencies

During the current period of risk-off action in markets, US bonds and the dollar have been safe-havens for investors and traders. Many commodities were trading at lower prices on January 31 than on the final day of 2019. Meanwhile, gold continues to display strength. Gold ended 2019 around the $1520 per ounce level, after breaking out in June above long-term technical resistance at the 2016 peak of $1377.50. Falling interest rates in the US and around the world lit a bullish fuse under the yellow precious metal. In a sign of continued strength, the current risk-off environment has not stood in front of the gold market, which has been making upside progress in early 2020. The January 8 hostilities between the US and Iran lifted the price of gold to a new high of $1613.30 per ounce. As of January 31, the price was still trading above the closing level on December 31, 2019.

The monthly chart shows that on January 31, at the $1587.60 per ounce level, the uptrend in the gold market remains intact. With many other asset prices falling, it appears that market participants continue to favor the yellow metal in the current environment. Gold is not only rallying in US dollar terms these days.

The monthly chart shows that gold in euro currency terms is at all-time highs, and the same holds in most other currencies. When gold moves higher in most currencies, it is a sign that the world's oldest means of exchange is not only a safe harbor, but that faith in foreign exchange instruments is declining.

UGLD on dips to magnify exposure to the yellow metal

Gold moved broke to the upside in June 2019. The price rose to the highest level since 2013 last September when it reached $1559.80. Another new high at $1613.30 on January 8 tells us that the next leg of the bull market that began in the early 2000s is likely to reach higher highs. The trend is typically your friend in markets, and the long-term trend in gold remains higher. Buying gold on price weakness has been the optimal approach to the yellow metal for years.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product is a tool that can be useful for those looking to participate in the gold market during price weakness to magnify results on the upside. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $190.63 million, trades an average of 93,964 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio. Most recently, the price of April gold futures rose from $1542.80 on January 14 to a high of $1594.70 on January 27, a rise of 3.36%.

Over the same period, UGLD rose from $146.50 to $159.25 per share or 8.7% as the instrument provided a leveraged return compared to the futures market.

UGLD is a tool that is only appropriate for short-term risk positions on the long side of the gold market. If the price of the yellow metal remains stable or moves lower, the gearing of UGLD will cause its value to evaporate quickly. Triple leveraged products tend to experience periodic reverse splits.

I remain bullish on gold, and the latest price behavior during a risk-off period is another sign that the yellow metal will continue to shine.

