Pressure In The Crude Oil Market - Looking For A Bottom

In April 2019, the price of crude oil rose to its high for last year when the price reached $66.60 per barrel. The move to the upside was impressive, as the energy commodity traded to a low of $42.36 per barrel in December 2018 on the active month NYMEX futures contract. While crude oil rallied by over 57% in four months, the price ran out of upside steam before it could come close to the 2018 peak of $76.90 in October. After reaching that high, the NYMEX futures took an elevator shaft to the downside in the final quarter of 2018.

The price of oil has been sensitive to events in the Middle East over the past months. A drone attack on Saudi oilfields in mid-September 2019 took the price to $63.38, after which it returned to the bottom end of its trading range at just over $50 per barrel. When tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point on January 8, the price of oil rose to a higher high of $65.65 per barrel but ran out of buying at 95 cents below the 2019 high. Since then, crude oil has been back on the elevator to the downside, and last week, it was closing in on the bottom end of its trading range at the $50 per barrel level.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) seeks to replicate twice the percentage price action in the NYMEX crude oil futures market on the upside. If crude oil is approaching a level that will lead to another recovery, UCO could be the perfect trading tool to buy the current dip in the energy commodity.

The elevator to the downside has not yet taken oil to a lower low

The January 8 missile attack in Iraq gave way to a period of calm in the Middle East. The price of NYMEX crude oil futures fell sharply following the bearish reversal on the daily chart on January 8. However, optimism over the trade deal between the US and China kept the price above $57 per barrel. The outbreak of Coronavirus in China that threatens the demand for crude oil and all commodities sent the price of the energy commodity to the bottom end of a trading range that has been in place since early 2019.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that at the end of last week, crude oil traded to a low of $51.23 per barrel on the nearby March futures contract. On October 3, the NYMEX futures hit a low of $50.18, and in August, the bottom was at $50,08 per barrel. At the end of last week, crude oil had not made a lower low, but it was close to the half-century market once again.

Support at just over $50 and then at $42.36

After trading within 95 cents of the 2019 high on January 8, crude oil experienced a reversal of fortune.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the price of crude oil took the stairs higher starting in early October. After reaching a peak on January 8, the price has been on an elevator ride to the downside. Crude oil made a higher high than in September in early January but fell short of the peak from April 2019. At the end of last week, the energy commodity was threatening to challenge the bottom end of its trading range, where support sits at $50.52 per barrel, only 71 cents below the low on Friday at $51.23. If the price of NYMEX crude oil futures moves below the $50 level, the next area of technical support is at the December 2018 low of $42.36 per barrel. At the same time, February can be a bearish month in the energy commodity. In February 2016, the price fell to a bottom of $26.05 per barrel.

A technical bearish reversal - coronavirus is bearish

When a market moves to a higher high than a previous period, and then settles below that prior period's low, a bearish reversal often leads to follow-through selling.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of NYMEX futures shows that crude oil put in a bearish reversal trading pattern in January 2020. The last bearish reversal on the monthly chart occurred in October 2018, when the price dropped from $76.90 to just under $65 per barrel. The follow-through selling took the price of the energy commodity to a low of $42.36 in December 2018.

Meanwhile, if the bearish reversal sets the stage for lower oil prices, a rise in the number of fatalities and cases of Coronavirus in China and around the world could hasten the descent of the energy commodity. A pandemic would likely weigh on the demand for all commodities and the prices of markets across all asset classes. Since China is ground zero for the virus, and it is the demand side of the fundamental equation for most commodities, raw material prices could experience significant declines, and crude oil is no exception.

A bearish reversal on the long-term chart, together with the rising potential for a global health emergency, is bearish for the price of crude oil.

OPEC meets in March, and Iran remains a clear and present danger to oil supplies

Meanwhile, a significant decline in the price of oil could create a compelling buying opportunity for the energy commodity. OPEC will meet in early March to review its decision to cut production at the late 2019 biannual meeting. Many of the oil ministers agree that the sweet spot for the price of Brent crude oil is between $60 and $70 per barrel.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of nearby Brent crude oil futures illustrates, the price was below the $60 level at the end of last week, and the path of least resistance remains lower. OPEC oil ministers are likely to leave the production cuts or even increase them in early March if the price falls further.

While the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East has calmed since January 8, Iran remains a clear and present danger to crude oil production, refining and logistical routes in the region that is home to more than half the world's oil reserves.

The more downside pressure rises in the crude oil futures markets, the higher the potential of a significant spike to the upside if there are any provocative moves by Teheran.

UCO to buy the dip if oil holds the $50 level

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product is a double leveraged product that moves higher and lower with the price of crude oil. With the price of the energy commodity approaching the bottom end of its trading range at the $50 per barrel level, I would be a buyer of UCO with a very tight stop. If the price falls below the half-century mark, I would close out any long position in UCO and move to the sidelines. If crude oil trades below $45 per barrel, I would re-establish a long position with a stop below $43. I accept taking small losses on the long side of the market in the quest to catch a significant updraft in the price of the energy commodity. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO holds a portfolio of swap and futures contracts to create double leverage. The product has net assets of $309.83 million, trades an average of over 2.4 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. SCO is the inverse product for those looking to ride the price of the energy commodity lower.

The price of crude oil has been a falling knife since January 8. The relative calm in the Middle East, rising US output at 13 million barrels per day, and the outbreak of Coronavirus in China and its spread around the world created a potent bearish cocktail for the energy commodity. However, the Middle East remains a tinderbox, and OPEC will meet in early March with the price below the low end of their $60-$70 target range for Brent crude oil. As February can be a bearish month in the oil patch, it is a good idea to keep your eyes open for a significant bottom over the coming weeks.

