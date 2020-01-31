My system estimates a positive return for AMD over the next several months, but I present two ways cautious bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

AMD dipped after its downbeat guidance this week, but one Seeking Alpha contributor sees a lot more downside to come.

The Formula One Scuderia Ferrari sponsored by AMD (via AMD)

A Bubble In Search Of A Pin?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dipped after the company's downside revenue guidance this week, before partially recovering on Thursday.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value warns that AMD shares could fall a lot more though, calling the stock "a bubble in search of a pin". Trapping Value's article is worth reading in full if you're long AMD or are considering opening a position in it, but for readers curious where he gets his warning of a 90% share drop, he notes that previous crashes of that magnitude (illustrated in the chart below, reproduced from his article) accompanied high price-to-sales ratios.

Source: MI2 partners

AMD's current price/sales ratio, per Seeking Alpha data, is 7.7. In comparison, Seeking Alpha shows a price/sales ratio of 4.07 for AMD competitor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

If you are long AMD and remain bullish on it, but want to hedge your bets in the event Trapping Value's bearish prediction comes to pass, I present a couple of ways you can do so below. I close by explaining why I included AMD in a hedged portfolio earlier this week despite my neutral rating on the stock.

Crash Protection For AMD

For both of these examples, I have assumed you own 1,000 shares of AMD and can tolerate a decline of 20%, but not one larger than that (I doubt any reader is willing to tolerate the decline of 90% Trapping Value warns of). I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AMD against a >20% decline by mid-July.

The cost here was $3,500, or 7.18% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by mid-July, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same >20% decline as the previous hedge.

The cost here was negative, meaning that you would have collected a net credit of $480, or 0.98% of position value when opening this collar. That's assuming, to be conservative, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Neutral On AMD

In a recent article, I included AMD in the hedged portfolio below.

The reason AMD was included in that portfolio despite my system being neutral on it is because AMD was not one of the primary securities in the portfolio. Rather it was used to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down dollar amounts of the primary securities to round lots (numbers of shares divisible by 100; round lots reduce the cost of hedging). To be included in that capacity, my system still has to estimate a positive return for AMD over the next several months, which it does. However, because it estimates a higher positive return for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), I have given AMD a neutral rating here.

Better Returns With Less Risk Recall that the cost of hedging AMD against a >20% decline over the next several months using optimal puts was 7.18% of position value. The top 10 names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers on Thursday had an average hedging cost of 0.93% of position value when protected the same way. You can see them by signing up for a free two-week trial to my service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.