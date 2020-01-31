Goodrich Petroleum Corp.: A Solid Play

In June of 2019, I performed a deep dive analysis into Goodrich Petroleum (GDP). At the time, I highlighted the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm as a best-of-breed prospect, essentially placing it in the second-highest tier of prospects as far as I was concerned. Since then, a lot has happened. Not only in the market, but regarding the company and its prospects. In particular, the company came to reveal that its growth prospects, while still fine, are nowhere near what the company has been able to achieve in the past.

Despite a gradually-improving outlook for the global oil market, shares of the firm, through the time of this writing, have declined by 33.1%. Based on this, I decided that it would be a wise idea to dig back into the firm and see, to what extent, it might still be a good play. My conclusion: the firm, from today's pricing, still has really impressive upside. However, the curtailment of growth seen by the business does limit this considerably compared to where shares were priced last year and somewhat compared to where shares are priced today. In all, it still makes for a great prospect and the long-term risk to the enterprise is limited, but it's not qualified to be a second-tier quality firm in the current environment.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before we dive into my model, it's important to cover some of the key assumptions I used to arrive at it. For the 2020 fiscal year, I utilized what data has been provided by management. This can be seen in the image below. I prefer using management's own guidance when possible, because it gives us a better feel of how the company should fare than going the data alone.

*Taken from Goodrich Petroleum

While this is true, it's also true that there are limits to guidance. For instance, the company, while covering a lot of what investors should expect, does not cover everything. Some of this relates to energy pricing, other data relates to costs associated with the firm (mostly non-cash costs), and more. To best capture the assumptions I had to rely on for this model, I created the table below.

*Created by Author

The biggest difference to cover here for 2020 compared to when I analyzed the company in 2019 is growth. In 2019, using historical growth and high capex spending, I assumed that production would grow by between 40% and 60%, followed by growth of 10% per annum in the years after. Actual growth, if the company hits its mid-point this year, will be just 6.7%. This disparity is due to a considerable slashing of the company's capex plan. In 2019, capex was set at $95 million at the mid-point, but this year it has been reduced to just $60 million. Even so, I am a little surprised that growth did not crack 10% or 20%.

To address this change, I naturally used management's guidance for the current fiscal year. For the years that follow, though, I took a more conservative approach. I decided, for 2021 and beyond, to look at two different scenarios: one where output remains flat in perpetuity, and another where it grows at a rate of just 5% per annum in perpetuity. While I would like to assume the faster of these two, the prudent investor should assume that growth averages closer to 0% than 5% unless management decides to ramp up capex again.

Cash flow still looks fine

*Created by Author

Despite these changes to my assumptions, the cash flow picture for Goodrich still looks pleasant. In the table above, for instance, you can see what I mean. That table covers revenue through free cash flow for the company for its 2020 through 2024 fiscal years under the no-growth assumption. Based on the data provided, free cash flow this year should be about $15.40 million. This figure will remain mostly unchanged in the years that follow, with changes due to differences in hedging from year-to-year.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I decided to look at the 5% growth scenario for the five-year period being covered. As you can see by looking at it, free cash flow will grow, but not by much. Next year, it should expand to $22.42 million. The year after, to $26.93 million. By 2024, this figure should rise to $35.06 million. This is actually quite nice considering that most companies in this space are incapable of generating free cash flow at $55 oil pricing. This gets even better when you consider that the firm's market cap, as of this writing, is $119.43 million.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow is great, but it's not the only metric we should be looking at. In the table above, as well as in the table below, you can see EBITDA and operating cash flow figures set beside their respective free cash flow figures. For the no-growth scenario, shown first, EBITDA should hit $83.32 million this year, and remain more or less in a narrow range through 2024. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, will hit about $74.12 million this year and also remain mostly flat. Under the 5% growth scenario, however, the picture does look more appealing. Next year, investors can expect EBITDA to hit $90.34 million, while operating cash flow would grow to $81.17 million. By 2024, these figures would grow to $102.98 million and $93.90 million, respectively.

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Based on the data provided, cash flow still looks quite robust for Goodrich moving forward. What this means for the firm as it's priced today, though, needs some preparation. For starters, we need to decide how to price the firm. As with other firms in this space, I rely on comparing the company's cash flow metrics to its market capitalization, but also to its EV (enterprise value). In the table above, you can see the calculations for its EV. In short, it's just the company's market cap, plus its net debt.

*Created by Author

Taking that data, I then created the table above. In it, you can see how shares are priced today. For its 2020 fiscal year, the table illustrates that the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.6. Its market cap / operating cash flow multiple is a more modest 1.6. On the EV/EBITDA front, this is not the cheapest I have seen, but it's still very cheap. A figure closer to 4 is considered fair value, more or less, in this environment. In a healthy environment, a reading of 6 to 8 is not unreasonable, depending on leverage and growth prospects, while a strong company might warrant a multiple as high as 10. On an operating multiple basis, the key is to make sure that the company does not trade at a reading really above 10 when its own EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.

*Created by Author

For the 2021 fiscal year, I created another table above, and another one below. In the first of these, I covered the same data, but this time for its 0% growth scenario, while in the second one I covered the 5% growth scenario. Naturally, the picture looks essentially the same, particularly for the 0% growth scenario for the firm. In all, these are solid readings that are indicative of a quality prospect.

*Created by Author

Before we move on, one item that warrants consideration is leverage. Generally speaking, a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower is considered attractive in this space. Anything above that needs to be watched, but to varying degrees. A reading of 3, for instance, is elevated, but not necessarily dangerous. At a level of 4 or higher, this starts to become worrisome. As the table below illustrates, Goodrich has a pretty low net leverage ratio. Its reading for 2020 and the two scenarios for 2021 suggest a net leverage ratio of between 1.10 and 1.19. This is really attractive and it suggests that management could easily increase its debt, perhaps even double it, without any real problems.

*Created by Author

Shares have nice upside

*Created by Author

Taking all of this data into consideration, I was able to create the table above. In it, you can see a hypothetical EV/EBITDA range of 4 to 10. This table shows the implied share price and share upside from the price that units are currently trading for as I type this. Based on the data provided, there is some upside here for investors. At a multiple of 4, for instance, shares would be worth about $19 apiece, or 95.9% higher than where they are today. At a multiple of 6, this would climb to 235.4%.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I looked at the same data for 2020, but this time I looked at the corresponding market cap / operating cash flow, and market cap / free cash flow multiples for the firm. This data also illustrates that shares appear to be rather cheaply priced, even if they aren't much cheaper than what I believe to be the average in this space.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

To finish off this analysis, I created two tables above, followed by two tables below. The first two cover the same analysis, but instead of looking at 2020, I decided to look at the no-growth scenario for 2021. The final two illustrate the same thing, but for the 5% growth scenario for next year instead. In all, these suggest pretty much the same thing for investors: that shares have attractive upside, but not as attractive as some other prospects on the market today.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks clear to me that Goodrich is still a solid prospect for long-term investors in this space. Shares have not fared well over the past several months, but the fact of the matter is that, even with a downward revision in expectations, the future for the business appears bright. No, it is no longer as strong of a prospect as it once was in my view, but it still does make for a good company for investors to consider.

