Taking A Look At The Special Situation Opportunity In NortonLifeLock

There are uncertainties in the growth potential of the service offerings due to heavy competition, need for massive marketing campaigns, and decline in customer count.

The company is distributing proceeds from the sale as a special dividend and has also announced a share repurchase program.

After the sale of its enterprise security business to Broadcom, NortonLifeLock is now a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company.

Introduction

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company that was formed after Symantec sold off the enterprise security division to Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). This creates a special situation, and through this article, I aim to explain the possibility of a value play in this opportunity.

The Special Dividend and Valuation

NortonLifeLock currently has a market cap of $17.4 billion. Looking into its balance sheet for cash and debt, the enterprise value calculates to $20 billion.

After the issue of the special dividend to return $8 billion to shareholders, I expect the parameters to change as follows:

After removing the $8 billion special dividend, and using the revenue estimate for 2020, NLOK's P/S appears in line with other consumer subscription services like Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

If NLOK achieves the guidance EPS of $1.5, then with the new stock price, it would have a P/E ratio of ~11.

Based on the previous CEO's statement during Q1 conference call, management expects the company to trade at a 13x multiple. If this were the case, the company would have a price target of $19.5, indicating a ~20% upside. However, I have my concerns in achieving this target due to declining direct users.

NLOK also announced a $1.6 billion share buyback program.

Potential Acquisition Target

NortonLifeLock has attracted a great deal of interest from a handful of companies including rival McAfee LLC, and private-equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo LLC. With an enterprise value of $12 billion post issue of the special dividend, the company may be a great target for acquisition.

Insider Selling

We see significant insider selling during late 2019, after the company completed the sale of its enterprise cybersecurity business to Broadcom for $10.7 billion.

NortonLifeLock made management changes during the last part of 2019 and is working to align itself as a consumer cybersecurity company. It is also likely for insiders to cut their position ahead of the issue of the special dividend for tax reasons. I wouldn't hold this as a concern, but it is a noteworthy observation.

Scope Of Its Current Service Offering

As a consumer cybersecurity company, NortonLifeLock has a subscription model to provide a range of services based on the selected tier.

The ultimate plus tier offers the following services:

Looking at the Direct Average Revenue per User values (in $) reported by Norton in Q2, it appears as though most of the customers subscribe to the lowest tier package.

In my opinion, this tier consists of several redundant services and several of them require heavy marketing for tiny market penetration. Moreover, the space is quite competitive as well. Let us look at some of the services individually.

1. Secure VPN: Norton's VPN service is unheard of in the consumer space. A VPNpro.com survey from last year lists NordVPN, Hotspot Shield and ExpressVPN as the leaders in this segment. Moreover, this offering is highly competitive with widespread marketing campaigns and heavily discounted rates for multi-year subscription. Sorry, Norton, this one is a toughie.

2. Password Manager: There are several password managers available today; both paid as well as free versions. Looking into the top-rated ones from leading reviews (i.e. Tom's Guide, PCMag), I come across similar names as the leading recommendations. LastPass, 1Password, Dashlane, etc. For the average consumer, I believe the free version of a password manager provides adequate security in the form of strong password generation, storage and auto-population in websites. It is interesting to note that Dashlane provides secure VPN, dark web monitoring along with credit monitoring, identity theft protection services as part of its premium package for a price very comparable to Norton's lowest tier cost. Sorry, Norton, you lose this one.

3. Real-Time Threat Protection: This is where Norton leads the crowd. While the antivirus, anti-malware software industry is competitive, Norton's (Symantec) product has the highest market share and is popular among consumers.

The cheapest tier of Norton's subscription service has this product in it which is a key differentiator from any other provider of VPN and password manager services.

It is interesting to note that OPSWAT's survey did not include Windows Defender which according to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a share of more than 50% on Windows. The solution is the primary antivirus solution on more than 500 million Windows devices, and growth continues. Since Windows Defender comes at no extra cost to the consumer, I consider Windows Defender as a risk for Norton's antivirus service.

4. Identity and Information Protection: This comes in the higher subscription tiers of Norton. Norton's LifeLock is a highly rated identity theft protection service with strong adoption. Between 2017 and 2019, the service saw high adoption rates (but the growth rate saw a very significant slowdown this year).

Source: Company filings

With widespread adoption of social media platforms, identity theft is a top concern among consumers today. There are several free means to monitor credit scores and obtain credit reports and may suffice for most consumers. However, paid services like LifeLock offer additional desired capabilities such as real-time alerts, protection package, etc. In my opinion, LifeLock's adoption will continue in the coming future.

India, China and USA occupy the top three spots for countries with the most occurrences of identity thefts. Despite identity theft being a worldwide concern (particularly in developing nations like India and China), LifeLock currently only has the capability to protect consumers in the US.

Norton is working on an international roll-out of its subscription model with Germany and Sweden being top on the list. This is likely to help increase sales in the consumer cybersecurity segment which has seen a decline in the past few years. (Identity Protection is unlikely to be a part of the international subscription model since LifeLock currently only has the capability to protect the identities of Americans).

Source: Form 10-K

Special Situation Play

This is a special situation with the following activities in play:

Divestiture of enterprise security business Distribution of sale proceeds through issuance of a special dividend to shareholders Change in leadership to focus on consumer cybersecurity Good candidate for acquisition Share buyback program

It is very likely for NLOK's stock to dip more than $12 after payout of the special dividend due to sudden change in the nature of the business. A variety of reasons could cause this, with the most common ones being closure/reduction of positions by institutional investors.

I plan on keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the upcoming quarters. I think NLOK would be a value buy for long-term investors at $10-13 per share. Due to the unproven growth path ahead, I would recommend this stock be in the risk portion of investors' portfolios.

Conclusion

This is a clear special situations play where several value creation elements are in action. However, there are concerns over the demand for the services offered by NLOK in its subscription plans. The next few quarters are crucial for the company and its new management. It may be worth watching the stock for a few weeks post the issue of the special dividend, allow the noise to settle and consider taking a position at a price of around $10-13 per share.

