Retirement Portfolio With Many Sector And Global Funds

Between 2006 and 2019, the portfolio with a dual momentum strategy had no years with negative returns.

A portfolio investing in the top 4 funds out of 10 is quite robust with low volatility and low drawdowns. Since 2006 it sustained a 12% annual withdrawal rate.

Introduction

In a sequence of articles, we analyzed the performance of some simple portfolios made up of two to four broad market global funds. Here, we analyze the performance of a portfolio of ten funds, including real estate, gold and corporate bonds. We shall use a dual momentum strategy very similar with the one used with all the other portfolios. The main difference is that instead of investing 100% in the top performing fund, here we invest equally in four funds. As we shall see, this portfolio has substantially lower volatility and lower drawdowns.

Here is the list of securities used to build the portfolio:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

SPDR S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (FEMKX)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ)

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond (TLT)

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

The selection of the funds is very important. Although the worldwide equities are strongly correlated, they exhibit long periods of time when their performance diverges. That makes these funds appropriate for management under momentum strategies.

Dual-momentum model

The portfolio visualizer model for the dual momentum strategy may be accessed at this link.

Market timing results from 2006 to 2019 are based on dual momentum model holding the four best performing assets over a performance window of 3 calendar months. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Investor Shares (VBMFX) is used for the absolute momentum check in the model. When the three-month return of VBMFX is lower than the return of the Three-month Tbill, all 100% balance is invested in TLT, a long time treasury bond fund. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month.

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolio. Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $88,436 16.85% 12.83% 3.95% -11.29% 1.19 2.45 Vanguard 500 Index Investor $10,000 $34,140 9.17% 14.14% -37.02% -50.97% 0.61 0.88

Safe Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (20.63%) vs. S&P 500 (9.14%)

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (12.77%) vs. S&P 500 (6.64%)

As seen, dual momentum has a much smaller maximum drawdown than the S&P 500 and it has not had any year with negative returns. Dual momentum strategy outperformed the S&P 500 over the 17-year period. The dual momentum strategy beat the S&P 500 in 9 out of 14 years.

Retirement withdrawal simulation

Below we show the balance of the portfolio strategies with 12% annual withdrawals. Based on the perpetual withdrawal results, it is expected that the dual momentum strategy is capable of supporting that rate without any substantial reduction of the portfolio balance.

As seen in the above graph, the dual momentum strategy was able to support a 12% annual withdrawal and still increase its balance over the 2006 - 2010 period. Since 2010, it shows a slight decrease of the balance, but it remains well above the initial investment. On the other hand, the S&P 500 portfolio has decreased to one half of the initial balance. Clearly, the S&P 500 could not sustain a 12% annual withdrawal without a drastic depletion of the original capital. In 2019 the withdrawal from the dual momentum strategy was $20,141 versus $7,765 for the S&P 500 account.

Conclusions

It can be stated that managing this global portfolio as a retirement account with dual momentum strategy worked extremely well between 2006 - 2019. Moreover, this portfolio would have worked quite well regardless when the retirement withdrawal starts.

For example, an account started in 2006 with $100,000 and with annual withdrawals of 10% of the end-of-year balance would have given results as shown in the following table.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance 2019 Withdrawal S&P 500 $100,000 $78,102 $8,678 Dual Momentum $100,000 $202,312 $22,479

A buy-and-hold strategy invested in an S&P 500 fund, would have failed if the withdrawals started in 2006, 2007 or 2008. But, starting with 2009, there is not much difference in the returns of the dual momentum and buy-and-hold of S&P 500. Therefore, between 2009 -2019, simply investing in S&P 500 would have worked very well, and a retiree could have safely withdrawn up to 12% annually.

During the bull market from 2009 to 2019, the dual momentum strategy produced returns with lower volatility and lower drawdowns than the S&P 500, by avoiding some deep losses during market corrections.

The buy-and-hold investing in a broad index fund such as S&P 500 works well during bull markets. There is only a little advantage that can be gained from employing momentum strategies when markets are in uptrend. The momentum strategies outperform significantly during bear markets or deep market corrections. Thanks to the wide diversity of the portfolio analyzed in this article, it is expected that the dual momentum strategy will continue to perform satisfactorily under all market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.