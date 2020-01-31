Matthews International Corporation: Weak Growth And High Debt To Weigh On Sentiment

While the company benefits from its market leadership position in various segments, we think a soft growth outlook and high debt level will weigh on the share price sentiment.

The company is still adjusting to the loss of a large client in the SGK Branding Solutions segment last year.

Matthews International Corp (NYSE:MATW) with a market cap of $1.2 billion provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and specialized industrial equipment. The last fiscal year that ended in September of 2019 was challenging, pressured by the loss of a large client resulting in lower revenues and earnings. The company just reported its latest fiscal Q1 quarterly results that continue to show ongoing headwinds with weak growth. That being said, we highlight Matthews remains free cash flow positive and benefits from a market leadership positions in various segments. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

MATW Q1 Earnings Recap

Matthews reported its fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings on January 30th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, which beat estimates by $0.02. A GAAP EPS loss of -$0.34 was based on some restructuring charges included the amortization of discontinued trade names in the SGK Brand Solutions segment and charges related to an ongoing cost reduction program. Revenue of $364.94 million in the quarter declined by 2.5% year over year but was favorably ahead of expectations.

The story here goes back to early fiscal 2019 when the company lost a major brand client from the SGK Brand Solutions segment. For context, full-year revenues in 2019 declined by 4% to $1.537 billion. Matthews explains that this client elected to end the relationship, and instead, do the printing service and branding processes internally. The results this quarter include the difficult year over year impact.

In Q4 the SGK segment sales of $174.9 million declined by 5.6%, while Memorialization and Industrial Technologies only saw marginally higher revenue growth of less than 1%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter at $40.2 million declined by 13.4% compared to the period last year.

Separately, the company has a significant level of debt which ended the quarter at $969 million compared to a cash position of $39.4 million. Considering adjusted EBITDA of ~$215 million over the trailing twelve months, we calculate a debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.5x. The company intends to utilize free cash flow going forward to gradually lower this leverage position. For the fiscal year 2019, Matthews generated approximately $100 million in free cash flow while the dividend represents an annualized payout of $25 million. The liquidity ratio is strong at 2.0x.

2020 Guidance and Outlook

Management took an optimistic view on the outlook highlighting progress in cost reduction efforts along with more favorably trends in some key product categories. Matthews is reiterating guidance issued back in November with fiscal Q4 results. Notably, the company sees positive adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth in a mid-single-digit percentage range. From the press release:

“We are encouraged by our first quarter performance as we achieved our consolidated adjusted earnings per share projections. Our Memorialization business remains a steady and stable cash flow generator, with a strong backlog for cremation and waste incineration equipment. Excluding the client account loss from a year ago, the fiscal 2020 first quarter results for the SGK Brand Solutions segment indicated more stable conditions in the U.S. brand market. In addition, interest in our engineered products for the energy storage market continues to grow. Also, as noted earlier, the product identification market appears to be strengthening with recent new account wins for our Industrial Technologies segment. We also continue to win new warehouse automation projects in this segment.

Taking a look at current consensus expectations, the market sees revenue growth at a relatively tepid 1.4% for the full year and improving only slightly to 2.2% for next year in fiscal 2021. The estimated adjusted EPS of $3.44 for the current year, a 5% increase from 2019, is within management guidance and represents a forward P/E of 11.2x.

Business Analysis

It's important to recognize that despite the clearly weak growth and more disappointing trends over the past year, Matthews remains a leader in its market segments supported by deep industry relationships.

For reference, the SGK Branding Solutions business which represents nearly 50% of total sales provides brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools to the consumer-packaged goods and packaging industries. In essence, Matthews helps companies design logos and graphics along with printing relevant packaging with specialized equipment. The clients here are major global multinational corporations with Matthews benefiting from its expertise and global scale.

In Memorialization which represents about 42% of sales, the products here are core components of a broader "Death Care" industry. Matthews is the market leader in manufacturing granite and bronze memorial plaques, number 2 in the market of burial caskets, and number one in the market globally for equipment used for cremations.

One of the trends in the industry has been a decline of traditional burial type funerals that require caskets with consumers favoring cremations which are typically more affordable. By this measure, weaker trends in the casket business have been partially offset by a stronger demand for cremation equipment. Demographic trends globally of an aging population is set to support growth over the coming decades. Matthews is well-positioned to benefit from these trends.

The smaller Industrial Technologies segment represents about 10% presented flat growth in Q4 with the company noting an impact from the timing of orders. In some ways, this business is the most exciting as it includes high tech warehouse automation and robotics. On the other hand, weaker macro trends of declining industrial production in both the U.S. and globally remain a headwind for more significant growth. While Matthews has some unique differentiated products, this segment also faces more competition from larger players.

Analysis

In terms of valuation, MATW currently trading at a forward P/E of 11x and price to free cash flow at 12x is good but not necessarily a level that jumps out as a deep value play in the context of the current growth environment. While the outlook for profitability and continued free cash flow is positive, the high debt position weighs on our the broader outlook. The stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 that yields 2.2% which is not enticing enough in these circumstances.

The case here of "high-debt/ weak growth" is not typically an investment theme that generates strong returns. We think growth will need to accelerate along with a trend of firming margins for the stock to sustain a significant trend higher. We expect shares to remain under pressure with a lack of catalysts to improve the near-term outlook.

To the downside, we think the fact that the loss of a single client last year alone was able to disrupt the growth outlook and earnings profile is a weakness of the investment profile. Along with the risk of a potential global recessionary environment, any downside deviation of results for the company would likely drive the stock price lower.

