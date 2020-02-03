Crack Spread Volatility With The Price Of Oil; An Update On Valero

Crack spreads measure the cost of refining or processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products such as gasoline and distillates. The price action in crack spreads can provide two significant pieces of critical information for the energy sector. First, they offer insight into the demand for gasoline, heating oil, jet and diesel fuels, and other oil products consumed around the globe each day. Since crude oil is the main ingredient in the production of petroleum products, the crack spreads provide vital data about the demand side of the fundamental equation for the raw energy commodity.

At the same time, crack spreads are a real-time indicator for the profitability of those companies that process crude oil into gasoline and distillate products. Refineries do not undertake risks when it comes to purchasing crude oil or selling oil products. However, they take a considerable risk when it comes to the differential between the input and the output in the refining process, which is the crack spread. When cracks rise, refineries make more money. When they fall, they earn less or even post losses. A refinery is a capital-intensive business, so the level of the crack spread is the critical component to survival.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) refines crude oil into oil products. Last week, the company's shares slipped below $90 per share for the first time since October 2019.

China pushes crude oil lower and products follow

Since January 8, the tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran appears to have calmed, for now. On January 15, the US and China signed the "phase one" trade deal that takes at least some of the pressure off of the Chinese economy.

Meanwhile, China does not seem to catch a break these days. After suffering under the weight of US tariffs in 2018 and 2019, the Chinese economy is now facing a health emergency. The outbreak of Coronavirus seems to be spreading quickly through the world's most populous nation, with cases popping up in other countries around the world. The old saying that when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with the financial flu has the virus weighing on markets across all asset classes. As Coronavirus is the newest problem for economic growth in China, a significant consumer of crude oil, the price of the energy commodity has been cascading lower. The price of crude oil was a stone's throw away from the bottom end of the trading range that has been in place over the past year on Friday, January 31.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the crude oil futures market on NYMEX put in a bearish reversal on January 8 and during that week, and the price followed through on the downside. Price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed lower in overbought territory and are now heading for oversold conditions. Open interest has begun to rise with the price of the energy commodity. A falling price and rising open interest is typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. Speculative longs holding risk positions during the peak of tensions in the Middle East likely exited their longs and shorts are mounting.

The nearby NYMEX crude oil futures declined by almost 22% since January 8, and oil products experienced substantial losses over the period.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby gasoline futures shows that the price of the fuel fell from $1.8011 to $1.4360 per gallon wholesale or 20.3% over the same period, before bouncing to the $1.5140 level at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

Heating oil futures, which are a proxy for all distillate products, fell from $2.1195 to $1.6266 or 23.3% over the period. While gasoline recovered, heating oil futures were sitting near the lows at the end of last week.

The gasoline crack spread falls below $10 and bounces

It is currently the heart of the offseason for gasoline demand in the United States. Drivers tend to put less mileage on their automobiles during the winter months because of poor weather conditions. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the refining market for gasoline has been moving lower since early July, which was the heart of the peak season for demand.

Meanwhile, since the week of January 13, as the price of crude oil has been moving lower, the gasoline crack spread declined, but then turned around.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates that the gasoline processing spread fell from a high of $12.24 during the week of January 13 to a low of $8.42 on January 27 before bouncing back and putting in a bullish reversal last week. The gasoline crack spread is significantly higher than it was last year at this time when it fell to a low of $3.64 per barrel. Last year's bottom was the lowest price for the gasoline crack spread since 2009. The gasoline processing spread was one of the few bright spots in the bearish energy sector last week.

The heating oil processing spread declines to its lowest level since 2018

The heating oil or distillate crack is already significantly below its level during the final week of January in 2019. The outbreak of Coronavirus could be weighing on the refining margin as jet fuel is a distillate petroleum product, and concerns over the virus are likely to cause a significant decline in travel.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the heating oil refining margin dropped from $28.42 per barrel in mid-October to a low of $16.62 on January 31. During the week of January 6, the spread traded to a high of $23.67. The following week, the peak was at $22.71 per barrel. The decline has picked up speed since late December. During the final week of January in 2019, the distillate processing spread traded to a low of $24.51 per barrel, appreciably above this year's level.

Weak processing spreads are bad news for refining stocks

Declining crack spreads tell us that the earnings of those companies that process crude oil into gasoline and distillate petroleum products are falling. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus is not only weighing on the price of oil but also the overall stock market. Falling crude oil prices and a correction in stocks adds insult to injury for the prices of refining shares.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that shares of Valero Energy have declined from $101.99 on November 5 to its most recent low of $84.43 on January 31, a drop of 17.2%. The decline in VLO shares is seasonal; one year ago, the shares were trading around the $80 level with the gasoline processing spread lower, and the distillate crack higher. However, last year the trend at the end of January was higher, and in early 2020, it is lower.

VLO shares on a scale-down basis for the peak season ahead

Valero Energy has a market cap of $34.577 billion and trades an average of over three million shares each day. VLO pays shareholders an attractive 4.44% dividend at just over the $84 per share level on January 31. VLO has turned in earnings that beat consensus estimates over the past four consecutive quarters.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, earnings have ranged from 34 cents to a high of $2.13 per share since Q4 2018. VLO will release Q4 2019 earnings later this week on January 30, and the estimate is for earnings of $1.62 per share, lower than the same period in 2018.

A survey of 17 analysts has an average price target of $109.88 per share, with a range of $95 to $124, according to Yahoo Finance. At just over $84 on January 31, the stock is in the buy zone as a combination of falling oil and stock prices, and weak refining spreads have created a potent bearish cocktail for the shares. I would be a scale-down buyer of VLO from the current price level, leaving plenty of room to add to a long position on further price weakness over the coming weeks.

