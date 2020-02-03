Palladium And Rhodium - The Bullish Party Continues As Platinum Slides Below $1,000

The prices of two of the three platinum group metals have been on fire over the past years. In 2016, the price of platinum traded to a low of $812.20 per ounce. On Friday, January 31, the nearby April futures contract was at $963 per ounce, a gain of 18.6% over the past four years. Platinum has been the worst-performing PGM.

Palladium traded at a bottom of $451.50 in early 2016. At $2231.60 per ounce last Friday, the metal's price has increased almost five-fold, and it is not the best-performing platinum group metal. Rhodium has that distinction as it moved from $575 to a midpoint price of $9,700 at the end of last week, an increase of almost seventeen times over the period.

We are not even through the first month of 2020, and two of the three metals have posted significant gains. The price action in palladium and rhodium has been explosive as both metals continue to defy gravity. It may be only a matter of time until platinum catches up with its precious cousins. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) and the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) are two products that move higher and lower with the price of platinum as both ETFs hold the physical metal.

A wild period in palladium

The monthly chart in the palladium futures market on NYMEX shows just how explosive the price of the metal has been since the end of last year.

Source: CQG

Nearby palladium futures settled at $1912.10 on December 31, 2019. At the end of last year, the all-time high for the precious and industrial metal was $1963, the level it trades at during the last month of last year. During the first month of 2020, palladium has already climbed to a peak of $2427 and was trading around $2230 on Friday, January 31. Palladium has already gained over 16.6% in 2020 as of the end of last week after moving 59.5% higher in 2019.

The price of rhodium exploded in less than one month

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa. As production costs have risen to exceed the market price of platinum, primary producers have reduced output, creating a deficit in the rhodium market. The price of rhodium has been climbing steadily since 2016 when it traded to a low of $575 per ounce.

As demand is higher than supplies, the price of rhodium has exploded to the upside at the start of 2020.

Source: Kitco

The chart highlights that rhodium was trading at around $5500 per ounce level at the end of 2019, almost ten times the price in 2016. In January, the price took off on the upside. As of Friday, January 31, the midpoint price of the metal that only trades in the physical market was at $9700 per ounce, around 76% higher than it was trading at less than one month ago.

Platinum is struggling

The price action in palladium and rhodium has been impressive. Both are platinum group metals, but the namesake metal has been struggling to keep up on a percentage basis.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of NYMEX platinum futures shows that the nearby futures contract for the precious metal settled at $965.10 at the end of 2019 and was trading at $962 on the nearby futures on January 31, a slight decline so far in 2020. Platinum futures traded to a high of $1035 on January 16 but has not yet been able to move above the 2017 high of $1047.80, which stands as the first level of technical resistance. The 2016 peak of $1199.50 remains the critical level on the upside for the platinum futures market.

The long-term chart is constructive

The monthly pictorial in platinum shows that the trend is higher with higher lows and higher highs since reaching a bottom of $755.70 per ounce in August 2018, the lowest price for platinum since way back in the final quarter of 2003.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum illustrates that many of the hallmarks of a bull market are developing. Open interest is rising with the price since early 2019. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have turned higher, but both are just slightly above neutral readings, leaving plenty of room for more upside price action. Quarterly historical volatility at 10.95% remains at a low level as there have been no price spikes in the platinum market.

Given the price action in palladium and rhodium, as well as in gold, the odds of a substantial recovery and move to the upside in the price of platinum is rising.

PPLT or PLTM will track the price of the rare metal

The most direct route for a long position or investment in platinum is via the physical market for bars and coins. Since the NYMEX futures have a delivery mechanism, they do an excellent job moving higher or lower with the price of platinum. For those who do not wish to hold physical platinum or venture into the futures arena, two ETF products provide an alternative.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF that reflects the price movement of one-tenth of an ounce of the metal. PPLT holds 100% of its net assets in platinum bullion. The ETF charges holders a 0.60% expense ratio.

The Granite Shares Platinum Trust also holds all of its net assets in platinum bullion. PLTM has a far smaller net asset base than PPLT, but it reflects the price action in 1/100th of an ounce of the metal and charges a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.50%.

Both PPLT and PLTM follow the price of platinum higher and lower. Both provide exposure to an asset that has what could be the most compelling value proposition compared to all other precious metals. If platinum is going to finally join the bullish and explosive party in the palladium and rhodium markets, either PPLT or PLTM will follow the metal on the upside.

