Acer Therapeutics: Upcoming Catalysts

Negotiated resolution from EDSIVO FDRR could be known by end of Q1, although final outcome for FDA path forward for EDSIVO approval could take months, or more than a year, if at all.

Acer filed its FDRR (appeal) with FDA's Office of New Drugs on Dec. 30, appealing the CRL issued in June for lead drug EDSIVO for treatment of orphan disease vEDS.

Data by YCharts

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) ("Acer" or the "Company") is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The Company's focus is to acquire commercial or near-commercial stage orphan or ultra-orphan drugs to treat rare and ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs.

Last June, the Company suffered a major set back when the New Drug Application ("NDA") for its lead drug EDSIVO resulted in a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") being issued by the FDA.

On December 30, 2019, Acer submitted a Formal Dispute Resolution Request to the Office of New Drugs of the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), appealing the CRL received from the FDA on June 24, 2019, regarding its New Drug Application for EDSIVOTM (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation.

Corporate summary

Symbol: ACER (NASDAQ)

Shares Outstanding: 10.1 million (11.5M shares of common stock fully diluted)

52-week share price range: $1.87 to $28.20

Current Share Price (January 28, 2020): $3.98

Market cap: $40 million

Debt: n/a

Cash: $16.1 million as of September 30, 2019

The company advises that it expects to have sufficient capital through the end of 2020

Acer's Clinical Pipeline

* source slide below: January 2, 2020, corporate presentation

In my September 5, 2019 article, "Acer Therapeutics: Undervalued with a Free Call Option On Edsivo", I argued that based upon Acer's existing share price (devastated following the issuance of the CRL by the FDA), Acer's existing pipeline was undervalued and that investors were effectively being offered a free call option on Acer's potential appeal of the FDA's CRL issued for EDSIVO.

I estimated then that the appeal process being discussed (and not yet formally filed or commenced) could result in a greater than 50% probability of Acer negotiating a reasonable path forward with the FDA for EDSIVO being approved in the U.S., short of a new full-blown double-blind Phase 3 study. The market was essentially treating the value of EDSIVO as a write-off, and valuing the chances of a potential successful appeal of the CRL as virtually a worthless long shot.

The FDRR (appeal) was formally filed with the FDA on December 30, 2019.

Acer's share price has increased by approximately 50% from $2.70 to $3.98 since my September 5th article was published.

Investment Thesis:

Acer has a number of upcoming catalysts including a possible positive appeal outcome for EDSIVO which could be known by end of Q1 2020.

The chances of a positive appeal outcome for ACER arising out of its appeal filed with the FDA from the June 24th CRL is estimated by me to be higher than 50%, and perhaps as high as 70%. In defining a positive or successful resolution, I am including both a full CRL reversal (less likely) but also including a resolution with the FDA in which a more reasonable path forward to approval of EDSIVO in the U.S. for the treatment of vEDS with a COL3A1+ mutation is determined, short of the currently required full-blown Phase 3 double-blind study being set out in the June 24th CRL.

Given Acer's current $43 million market cap, and the potential $250 million to $400 million in peak annual sales that EDSIVO could generate in the U.S. if approved, a successful appeal or reasonable resolution of the EDSIVO CRL could be a major catalyst for Acer's share price. This is true even with Acer likely requiring additional equity financing later this year.

Investors in Acer could learn the initial results of Acer's FDRR appeal process for EDSIVO by the end of Q1 2020.

A successful outcome from the appeal could materially increase Acer's share price, which would, in turn, allow Acer to raise capital at much higher share prices compared to today's current valuations which would, in turn, allow Acer to pursue EDSIVO and its other pipeline opportunities.

Acer's other clinical pipeline products, being ACER-001 and Osanetant, are both potentially valuable assets. ACER-001 could be the subject of an NDA filing in Q1 2021 for the treatment of UCD (assuming funding available beyond 2020), and generating commercial revenues by Q1 2022 with potential peak annual sales for ACER-001 of $75 million to $100 million. ACER-001 also has the potential to become a treatment of orphan disease Maple Syrup Urea Disease, with a potential Phase 2 trial to be initiated by the end of this year (assuming funding is available).

Even in the absence of a successful EDSIVO appeal, Acer's remaining pipeline assets have significant potential value.

Near Term Catalysts

While there are two near-term catalysts for Acer, the FDRR/ Appeal of the CRL for EDSIVO is a much more significant event and hence the main focus of this article.

However, to briefly summarize Acer's upcoming catalysts:

1. FDRR/Appeal of the CRL for EDSIVO:

Acer filed its Formal Dispute Resolution Request ("FDRR" or "Appeal") with the FDA's Office of New Drugs on December 30, 2019, appealing the CRL issued by the FDA last June when Acer tried to obtain FDA approval to market its lead drug EDSIVO (also known as celiprolol) in the U.S. for the treatment of a crippling and often deadly orphan disease called vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation. Acer filed an NDA for EDSIVO with the FDA in December 2018. Priority Review was granted by the FDA providing a 6-month PDUFA date of June 24, 2019. The CRL was issued by the FDA on June 24th.

A successful resolution in principal with the FDA (short of a full reversal of the CRL) could be reached by the end of Q1 2020, although depending on the nature of the resolution, the path to FDA approval for EDSIVO could still take many more months or over a year, particularly if a new NDA for EDSIVO is required to be submitted (and whether Priority Review is again granted).

2. Part B Phase 1 readout for Acer's ACER-001 for UCD:

ACER-001 is Acer's fully taste-masked, immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate.

On December 16, 2019, the Company announced full enrollment of Part B of its pivotal trial evaluating bioavailability and bioequivalence of ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs). Part B was initiated following the successful completion of Part A and the identification of an optimal ACER-001 formulation. Acer is developing ACER-001 under Section 505(B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Results from Part A of the trial evaluated the bioavailability of three different oral suspension formulations of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL® (sodium phenylbutyrate) in 20 healthy adult subjects. These data, along with results from a concurrent taste assessment trial evaluating palatability of the three formulations of ACER-001 compared to Horizon's BUPHENYL®, resulted in Acer's selection of the optimal formulation of ACER-001 for ongoing evaluation in Part B that will be taken through to potential commercialization. Part B of this trial is a single-center, single-blind, randomized, single-dose crossover study designed to demonstrate bioequivalence of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL® in 36 healthy adult subjects.

ACER-001 has already shown near-identical bioavailability in Part A compared to Horizon Therapeutics' (HZNP) Buphenyl and bioequivalence in Part B is likely to be demonstrated. Assuming a successful demonstration of bioequivalence in Q1 2020, and some additional non-clinical work and a 12-month long stability study for ACER-001, Acer anticipates a potential NDA filing in Q1 2021 for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD (subject to additional capital). If all goes well ACER-001 could be on the market in the U.S. for the treatment of UCD by Q1 2022.

Analysts estimate ACER-001 represents a $75 million to $100 million annual peak sales opportunity in the U.S.

Osanetant:

In addition to EDSIVO and ACER-001, Acer owns a third clinical-stage asset called Osanetant, an NK3 receptor antagonist, which it acquired early last year from Sanofi. See January 2, 2019 press release announcing the in-licensing acquisition.

On July 31, 2019, Acer announced during its webcast pipeline update, that after studying the potential indications for Osanetant with industry experts and key opinion leaders, it decided to move forward with Osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS) (i.e. hot flashes) where Hormone Replacement Therapy is likely contraindicated. While VMS hot flashes are commonly associated with menopause in women, many patients suffer from induced VMS from surgical or pharmacotherapy iVMS where Hormone Replacement Therapy is inappropriate.

The total iVMS market in the U.S. is very large but Acer believes it could be subdivided into multiple orphan indications such as for women with HR+ breast cancer receiving tamoxifen, men with HR+ prostate cancer receiving Lupron, and women who are BRCA+ and have prophylactic bilateral oophorectomy.

The Company expects to file an IND for Osanetant for the treatment of iVMS in Q3 2020, and if all goes well, (assuming funding is available) to initiate Phase 1/2 trials in Q4 2020. As Osanetant would be a New Chemical Entity in the US, it would be eligible for five years' market exclusivity from potential FDA approval. There is also potential additional exclusivity for Orphan Drug Designation depending upon the indications and development pathway chosen.

Phase 1/2 clinical trial will likely begin for the treatment of iVMS for one or more of these indications in Q4 2020. Osanetant had previously been developed by Sanofi for the treatment of schizophrenia, and in prior clinical trials, 665 patients were treated with Osanetant with no major safety concerns.

Osanetant could represent an enormous opportunity for Acer but for the time being I am ascribing little value to it.

Acer's FDRR Appeal of EDSIVO's CRL

Background to Acer's Appeal of the CRL issued by the FDA in June 2019 denying approval of EDSIVO

Last June the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") in response to Acer filing its NDA to obtain approval to market its lead drug EDSIVO in the U.S. Acer's NDA utilized the expedited regulatory pathway set out under subsection 505 (B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (or "FFDCA"). This sub-section 505 pathway allowed Acer to rely, at least in part, on third-party data to get EDSIVO approved in the US (with the apparent encouragement of the FDA). This expedited regulatory approval process was designed to expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of EDSIVO by the FDA.

As a result of the CRL, Acer's market cap plummeted from nearly $200 million on June 24 to about $20 million and has now recovered somewhat to its current $40 million market cap.

Data by YCharts

The June 24, 2019, CRL issued by the FDA requires Acer to conduct a "new adequate and well-controlled clinical trial" for EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS prior to approval. This was seen as a surprise to the Company, the analyst community, the vEDS patient community, and most investors.

As some have noted it was the FDA itself that had encouraged Acer to file an NDA for EDSIVO in the first place (approximately 4.5 years ago), as there was no approved or effective treatment in the U.S. available to treat vEDS patients suffering from this ultra-orphan disease. The FDA accepted the FDA and granted priority review in December 2018.

The average mortality age for patients with vEDS is 51 years of age. 70% of people with vEDS experiencing a major complication by the age of 30 years.

Celiprolol is an approved drug in Europe (albeit for hypertension, not vEDS) but it has become the standard of care for the treatment of vEDS throughout Europe where it has been used safely and effectively for nearly 2 decades. Celiprolol (EDSIVO) is not approved in the U.S. for any indication and is considered a new drug compound by the FDA.

The French Study (sometimes referred to as the BBEST Trial): In support of Acer's NDA for EDSIVO, Acer filed data from two studies. The earliest study was a multicenter, prospective, randomized, open clinical trial related to the use of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS (the "French Study"). The second was a long term registry study of 144 vEDS patients over 17 years in France (referred to as the Registry Data) where the patients had been treated with either 200 or 400 mg. of celiprolol daily.

The French Study took place in eight centers in France and one in Belgium. Patients with clinical vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome were randomly assigned to 5 years (60 months) of treatment with celiprolol or to no treatment.

87 patients were originally eligible and enrolled between October 2, 2003, and March 28, 2006. 53 patients were ultimately randomly assigned to celiprolol (25 patients) or control groups (28). The mean duration of follow-up was 47 months, with the trial stopped early for treatment benefit. The primary endpoints (arterial dissection or rupture) were reached by 20% in the celiprolol group and by 50% in the control group (p=0·040). Adverse events were severe fatigue in one patient after starting 100 mg celiprolol and mild fatigue in two.

The French Study (BBEST Trial) was published originally in Lancett on September 7, 2010 (corrected on-line August 2016), which can be found here.

The Registry Data: On April 16, 2019, Acer announced the publication of long-term data obtained in a French cohort of COL3A1-positive vEDS patients being treated with celiprolol over a period of 17 years, in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The publication, "Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Long-Term Observational Study," was authored by Michael Frank, MD, Xavier Jeunemaitre, MD, PhD, and Pierre Boutouyrie, MD, PhD, et al. The peer-reviewed Registry Data was published 2 months before the June 24th PDUFA date and had been provided to the FDA in advance of publication.

The publication of the vEDS Registry Data was believed to be very supportive of Acer's NDA application to the FDA for approval of EDSIVO in the U.S., as the data suggested substantially lower mortality rates with survival rates being significantly higher in those vEDS patients treated with celiprolol (compared to the expected vEDS survival rates for those patients not treated). The data included a dose-response rate in which there was a greater survival rate where vEDS patients were treated with a median of 400 mg/day of celiprolol versus a lower median dose of 217 mg/day.

In addition, the long term registry study indicated lower hospitalization rates for those vEDS patients treated with celiprolol. Note that the long term Registry Data is not conclusive of efficacy as the data was not obtained from a properly designed double-blind Phase 3 trial. Nevertheless, the peer-reviewed Registry Data publication ought to have been very helpful for the FDA, as well as any treating physicians, in evaluating and recommending EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS patients (who currently have no effective or approved treatment in the U.S.).

Quoting from Acer's April 16th, 2019 press release:

...This published study describes outcomes in 144 COL3A1-positive vEDS patients clinically monitored and treated at the French National Referral Center for Rare Vascular Diseases (Paris, France) between the years 2000 and 2017. Patients were followed for a median of 5.3 years, and up to 20 years. At the initial work up, 50% of patients were not treated regularly and only 33.3% were taking celiprolol; by the end of the study period, the majority (90.3%) were treated with celiprolol alone or in combination with other medications. Once the maximum tolerated dose of celiprolol was reached, 90 (62.5%) patients remained at this dose throughout their follow-up. Only 5 (3.5%) patients required dose reduction due to fatigue, and no serious drug-related adverse event was recorded. Patients had a lower mortality rate than that expected from the natural history of the disease as described in previous U.S. reports (1). Survival curve analysis showed that those not treated with celiprolol had a significantly worse outcome than celiprolol-treated patients: survival was 80.7% (95% CI 67.8%-93.6%) in those treated with celiprolol versus 48.5% (95% CI 19.7%-77.4%) in those not treated (p<0.001) after 11.1 years of follow-up. Survival was significantly higher in patients treated with a median dose of celiprolol of 400mg/day (n=83) vs. patients treated with a lower median dose of 217mg/d [100-300mg/day] (n=27), suggesting a dose effect and that 400mg/day should be considered the optimal dose. The authors also observed a relative decrease in hospitalization rates for acute arterial events during the time period in which the majority of patients were on celiprolol, suggesting a positive effect of celiprolol on the incidence and/or severity of new arterial events. The authors concluded that in this large, long-term cohort study, vEDS patients had a higher survival rate than expected relative to the known natural history of the disease and a lower annual occurrence of arterial complications, and that celiprolol use was potentially associated with these significant improvements in clinical outcomes. "The higher overall survival in patients treated with celiprolol in this long-term study in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients appears to correlate with the significant event-free survival advantage that was reported in the Ong, et al. study of celiprolol treatment in vEDS patients (2)," said Michael Frank, MD, clinical investigator from the Paris group and first author of the publication. ..."

Ideally, one would always like to see a "new adequate and well-controlled" trial as requested by the FDA in its CRL but that isn't always practical or realistic, given that it could take 7 to 10 years to design, recruit, test and complete especially with a small vEDS population in the U.S. Given the failure of the FDA to approve EDSIVO and the requested new well-controlled trial requested, it has also created uncertainty among physicians treating vEDS.

Consensus Statement: A group of vEDS physicians put out a Consensus Statement in August 2019 following the FDA's CRL in which they acknowledge that the French Study (BBEST Trial) and the Registry Data (which supported Acer's NDA application for EDSIVO) did not have adequate control groups and therefore it could not be concluded that any change in arterial events could be attributed solely to celiprolol in patients with vEDS.

The authors of the Consensus Statement mention that the only ongoing interventional clinical trial for the treatment of vEDS is the ARCADE trial (NCT02597361) which is a French, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial comparing angiotensin II type receptor blocker, irbesartan, or placebo which is study designed (ironically) against the standard of care celiprolol [aka EDSIVO]. As of January 26, 2020, the last update on the ARCADE trial posted on clinicaltrials.gov was July 10, 2018.

The French ARCADE trial is designed with only 108 patients to be treated in 15 clinical sites in France (including the placebo arm) and is supposed to be a 2-year trial which began in January 2016. All of the patients in the trial are on celiprolol as the standard of care. Based upon the posting on clinicaltrials.gov the primary completion date for the ARCADE trial is stated to be April 2020.

ARCADE Trial French Investigators Acknowledge that Celiprolol is the Standard of Care:

In the clinical trial abstract in the ARCADE trial published on the NIH website clinicaltrials.gov, the investigators (all based in France) write that 200-400 mg of celiprolol per day does reduce both fatal and non-fatal vascular events in patients with vEDS and if tolerated, acknowledge that celiprolol is now the standard of care for vEDS.

In particular the ARCADE trial abstract states, inter alia:

... The investigators have previously shown that a treatment with 200-400 mg per day of celiprolol, reduces both fatal and non-fatal vascular events in patients with vEDS. If tolerated, the treatment is now the standard treatment for vEDS. [emphasis added] However, despite celiprolol, symptomatic and asymptomatic arterial events continue to occur in vEDS patients. Recent findings suggest a possible deleterious effect of endogenous Angiotensin II on medium size arteries in vEDS patients. The hypothesis of this study is that the blockade of endogenous Ang II will provide supplemental vascular protection and thus reduce recurrence of arterial events in vEDS patients. ..."

The June 24th CRL requirement that a "new adequate and well-controlled" clinical trial before approval by the FDA will be granted, could take 7 to 10 years or more to design, be approved, recruit patients, and complete, even assuming that Acer or anyone else would incur the cost. It would be a very difficult type of trial in which to recruit patients. Not only is the population of COL3A1+ vEDS patients in the U.S. very small, but what COL3A1-positive vEDS patient (or family member of such a patient) in the U.S. or elsewhere would want to volunteer to participate in a clinical trial that could go on for years knowing that he or she had a 50% chance of being given a placebo? What physician, in good conscience, would subject their COL-3A1+ vEDS patient to participate in a long term double-blind clinical trial knowing they could be putting their patient into a long term of placebo treatment without celiprolol?

If the real-world evidence set out in the French Study (BBEST Trial) and the published Registry Data are reasonably reliable, then being in the control placebo arm of a long term double-blind EDSIVO study to treat COL-3A1+ vEDS patients could be quite negative with serious health implications, in comparison to being a patient in the group being treated with celiprolol.

Real-World Experience/Data to Support FDA Approval:

Given the actual real-world experience of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS in COL-3A1+ confirmed patients (including the fact that it is the standard of care throughout Europe), and the impracticality of requiring a full double-blind well-controlled study for EDSIVO as a condition of approval for the treatment of vEDS where there is no approved treatment for this very serious orphan disease, we should be mindful that the FDA does in fact regularly use real-world evidence to approve a drug, particularly when there is no approved treatment in the U.S. for this small orphan disease patient population, estimated to be about 5,000 patients. Recall that the definition of an orphan disease in the U.S. is defined by the FDA to be a patient population of less than 200,000 patients while an ultra-orphan disease is defined as one with less than 10,000 patients.

In an article published in August 2018 "A Bakers Dozen of US FDA Efficacy Approvals", the authors discuss how the FDA uses real-world evidence (RWE), such as data from "registry type cases", to approve certain drugs, particularly where the patient population was very small and it wasn't always practical to require a full-blown lengthy double-blind clinical trial. The article discusses 13 examples.

Acer is working with one of the leading U.S. healthcare regulatory law firms Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC, which holds itself out as "specializing in all things FDA", as well as retaining other leading industry experts to assist them with this regulatory appeal process with the FDA.

*slide below taken from Acer's January 2020 corporate presentation

What is the FDRR appeal process for EDSIVO at the FDA?

Section 562 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 360bbb-1) directs the FDA to ensure that it had adequate dispute resolution procedures to provide for appropriate review of scientific controversies between the FDA and members of its regulated industry, including possible review by a scientific advisory committee.

The formal appeal through the FDA regulatory process is initiated by submitting a written Formal Dispute Resolution Request ("FDRR").

Prior to filing its FDRR, Acer was required to have a Type A meeting with the FDA, held in October. Although we have not been told in detail what precisely was discussed in the Type A meeting including FDA's feedback about EDSIVO's NDA application for EDSIVO, the Type A meeting with the FDA would have been attended by Acer's senior management, scientific advisors and legal counsel.

After obtaining feedback during its Type A meeting, Acer submitted and filed its FDRR with the FDA's Office of New Drugs on December 30, 2019, which formally began the appeal process in which Acer challenged the CRL issued last June in relation to EDSIVO and suggests some other reasonable solutions to the FDA's Office of New Drugs. The Director of the FDA's Office of New Drugs is Peter Stein, MD who is well respected and will likely have a lot of influence on the outcome of the FDRR.

FDA Has 30 Calendar Days to Respond from Receipt of the FDRR:

In the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of 1992 (PDUFA) there are specific performance goals that contain specific time frames for resolving disputes affecting an IND, NDA, or BLA. For disputes involving human drug applications covered by PDUFA (which includes the EDSIVO CRL appeal), the PDUFA goal is to respond to an appeal of a dispute above the original signatory authority within 30 calendar days from the receipt of the FDRR.

In other words, the goal is for the FDA to respond to Acer's FDRR by January 28, 2020. While it is possible that the FDRR is so compelling that the FDA Office of New Drugs simply adopts one of Acer's recommended solutions, I assume that a meeting and discussions with the FDA Officer of New Drugs (presided over by Peter Stein MD) will take place in February. Hopefully, a reasonable resolution is reached (typically followed by a transcript of the meeting and decision/recommendation being issued within 30 days thereafter) which would take us to some time in March. There is no assurance that a successful resolution of the CRL will be the end result.

The FDRR process is interesting in that it is designed to try to help the sponsoring company and the FDA find a reasonable resolution. According to FDA Guidelines the FDA mandates the FDRR include adequate information to allow the deciding official at the FDA (which in this case is the Office of New Drugs) to determine the necessary steps needed to resolve the matter quickly and efficiently.

As part of that process, each FDRR is also required to set out, among a myriad of other information, a statement of Acer's proposed possible solutions and/or outcomes. In other words, Acer has an opportunity, as part of the appeal process, to set out some of its own recommended solutions to the issues raised in the CRL, and one can be certain that in the months that followed the June 2019 issuance of the CRL, Acer's scientific, medical and legal advisors have carefully considered and provided additional statistical and other evidence to support one or more "reasonable" resolutions.

Solutions that could be considered a "win" could include, for example, that Acer provides a different type of sophistical statistical analysis of the Registry Data, or that EDSIVO be approved by the FDA for the treatment of vEDS with COL3A1+ provided it also conducts a Phase 4, post-approval controlled trial.

The FDA Guidelines also permit Acer, as part of its FDRR, to request an advisory committee review which could potentially provide Acer with an opportunity to have another level of reviewers independently reconsider the data and file submissions to approve EDSIVO.

Of course, the FDA Office of New Drugs could simply uphold the original CRL and simply dismiss the FDRR. Even if a more reasonable resolution is obtained, it still could take many more months or more than a year to finalize, especially if a new NDA for EDSIVO is required to be filed. If the resolution does result in a new NDA being filed this year, I anticipate (but am not certain) that it will still be subject to Priority Review.

What are Acer's chances of its FDRR succeeding with its appeal of its CRL or at least resulting in a reasonable path forward to approval of EDSIVO by the FDA?

According to an October 9, 2018 blogpost article published by Acer's lawyers Hyman, Phelps and McNamara, "Formal Dispute Resolution: A Different Perspective on Wins and Losses", the authors cite statistics published by the FDA in 2016 regarding appeal success rates from CRLs being issued.

On the surface, the appeal success rate at the FDA where an FDRR appeal process is initiated from a CRL is pretty discouraging; during the period 2003 to 2014, of 140 unique appeals that were accepted to be heard, only 23 (16%) were granted and 117 (84%) denied.

*slide below taken from Acer's January 2020 corporate presentation

However, despite an 84% "Denial" rate, the authors write that in their experience, "Denials" are often "Wins", in the sense of obtaining a resolution for the applicants in which provides a more favorable path to approval than originally presented in the CRL.

Three distinct "appeal" cases were then discussed in the blogpost article as examples in which the authors argue that the technical "Denials" were actually "Wins".

In the first example, the applicant appealed a second CRL which required the applicant to conduct one or more additional adequate and well-controlled studies to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the drug. On appeal, which was technically "Denied", the ultimate outcome was that instead of requiring additional Phase 3 work, it was determined that an advisory committee should review the data to determine if the benefits outweighed the risks. The drug was eventually approved with no additional Phase 3 data after a positive vote at the committee meeting.

In the second appeal example, the CRL (which required an additional Phase 3 study), the appeal was "Denied" but the FDA recommended resubmission with no new Phase 3 data and the convening of an advisory committee. This time, the vote was in favor of approval and the drug was approved with no additional Phase 3 work.

In the third case example, which involved an appeal of a CRL from a section 505(B)(2) FDA application (same as Acer's NDA for EDSIVO), during a second-round appeal which again was denied, the FDA suggested a third statistical method of analysis. The application of the FDA's own preferred method resulted in a statistically significant result and approval of the drug was then obtained with no new studies.

The authors write that these "appeal" experiences are not out of the ordinary and they don't advise their clients to proceed with an FDRR appeal if the likelihood of a "Win" is too modest or is not achievable. In their experience, the appeal FDRRs they pursue are "...the subset most likely to result in a palatable path forward regardless of the "Granted" or "Denied" designation."

The authors then review their own firm's appeal experience in 9 product cases from 2015 through 2018 which the FDA would have counted as twelve appeals. Three appeals were "Granted" and nine were "Denied" (due to counting each appeal level as a unique FDRR). By the authors' calculation, only two products of the nine were not offered any improved path forward, while seven products had "Wins" in that the applicant was provided with an alternative, more favorable path forward to approval than originally presented. The authors conclude that by the FDA's count, Hyman Phelps' three-year track record would be 25% Granted versus 75% Denied, but by their clients' count, there were 78% Wins versus 22% Losses in the appeal process.

Readers should use caution in looking at these appeal "success" rates using such a small population but it is still very instructive.

Given the aforementioned analysis, in my September 5, 2019 article I had estimated that Acer's chance of a successful resolution for EDSIVO by launching an appeal was at least 50% and that if the FDRR was actually filed following a Type A meeting, actually held last October, I would increase my odds for a successful outcome. Hence, I now estimate that the odds are higher than 50% and perhaps as high as 70% based upon the foregoing analysis.

How large is the EDSIVO market opportunity in the U.S.?

Peak annual sales for EDSIVO in the U.S. were estimated by analysts to be in the $250 million to $400 million which Acer believes could be accomplished with a small focused sales force through various Centers of Excellence being established to treat vEDS patients throughout the U.S.

Prior to the CRL being issued, analysts who followed Acer had issued share price targets for ACER (primarily based upon the approval and successful launch of EDSIVO) in the $40 to $66 range.

There is no FDA approved drug to treat vEDS with a COL3A1+ mutation. The vEDS population with a COL3A1+ mutation is an estimated 5,000 patients in the U.S. Acer's commercial strategy, in anticipation of having EDSIVO approved last June, was to employ an initial 25 person strong sales force to initially target 50 Centers of Excellence to treat vEDS patients could generate an annual run rate of $50 million to $100 million in EDSIVO sales by H2 2020 (based upon an annual drug price of $100,000 to $120,000). The goal was to increase the number of Centers of Excellence to 100 being set up within the U.S. within 3 years, peak sales of EDSIVO have been estimated by analysts to be $250 million to $400 million per annum. A program of free genetic testing to confirm whether a vEDS patient (and family members) had COL3A1 + mutation would also be employed.

With orphan drug designation, EDSIVO will have 7 years exclusivity from the time of approval, with the potential to extend exclusivity for an additional 6 months for pediatric patients, once an sNDA is filed and FDA approval obtained for pediatric patients.

Upcoming Potential Milestones

Q1 2020 - EDSIVO FDRR (appeal from CRL to the FDA) outcome, including a potential reasonable path forward to FDA approval of EDSIVO, likely announced by end of March 2020.

Q1 2020 - ACER-001 bioequivalence trial completed and top-line data for UCD released.

Q3 2020 - Osanetant IND filed with the FDA for clinical trials for iVMS.

Q4 2020 - Osanetant Phase 1/2 clinical trial for iVMS to begin (assuming funding available).

Q4 2020- ACER-001 initiation of Phase 2 trial in MSUD (assuming funding available).

Q1 2021 - ACER-001 NDA filed for UCD (assuming funding available).

H1 2022 - ACER-001 Approval and Commercial Sales for UCD (assuming approval and funding available).

Investment Thesis Summary

Based upon the foregoing analysis, now that the FDRR has been filed with the FDA on December 30, 2019, I believe the chances of a successful resolution for EDSIVO following Acer's appeal from the CRL is higher than 50% and perhaps as high as 70%.

Given Acer's current $40 million market cap, and the potential $250 million to $400 million in peak annual sales that EDSIVO could generate in the U.S. if approved, a successful appeal or reasonable resolution of the EDSIVO CRL towards a path forward to EDSIVO approval, should result in Acer's share price being significantly increased, even with the market overhang that Acer will require additional financing this year, likely resulting in some level of share dilution for the Company.

Apart from EDSIVO, Acer has other material assets in its pipeline (including ACER-001 and Osanetant) but the upcoming possible appeal resolution of the EDSIVO CRL is the most significant upcoming catalyst.

While the FDA Office of New Drugs could reverse the CRL, or simply dismiss the FDRR and uphold the original CRL, Acer advises that even a more reasonable resolution resulting from the FDRR could take many months or more than a year to finalize.

Investors in Acer could learn the results of Acer's FDRR appeal process in Q1 2020. A successful appeal outcome could materially increase Acer's share price, which would, in turn, allow Acer to raise capital at much higher share price levels compared to today's current valuations which would, in turn, allow Acer to pursue EDSIVO and its other pipeline opportunities.

Even in the absence of a successful EDSIVO appeal, Acer's remaining pipeline assets have significant potential value with various potential upcoming milestones during the next 12 to 24 months.

Risks

Acer Therapeutics is a pre-revenue development stage pharmaceutical company. An investment in Acer involves numerous risks including, but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, the failure to successfully appeal or negotiate a resolution from the June 24th, 2019 EDSIVO CRL or find a reasonable pathway forward to approve EDSIVO, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drugs, clinical failures in bio-equivalence for ACER-001 and other clinical studies, increased competition including the development of new treatments, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, future share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market conditions and risks.

Regardless of its potential successful resolutions of the EDSIVO CRL, Acer will be running out of funds later this year. Unless it is able to monetize one or more of its existing assets (by way of a sale or licensing arrangement) it will need to raise more capital which will necessarily be dilutive.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed in November 2019 with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.