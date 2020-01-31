eHealth: Another Prescription For A Healthy Beat And Raise

Data by YCharts

Rating - BUY

Price Target - $156.00

Company Description

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a leading health insurance marketplace which offers consumers to research, compare and purchase Medicare insurance plans as well as individual and family insurance plans.

eHealth Inc.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $49.19-$130.00 23.1 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $0.0 mil 0% Insider/Institutional 5.1% / 85.7% ROE (LTM) 8.6% Public Float 22.1 million Book Value/Share $18.3 Market Capitalization $2,847 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 647,573

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $(0.07)A $0.33A $0.33A $0.37E $0.37E Q2 Jun $(0.40)A $0.10A $0.10A $0.07E $0.04E Q3 Sep $(0.22)A $(0.43)A $(0.43)A $(0.48)E $(0.64)E Q4 Dec $1.71A $2.63E $2.23E $3.41E $2.77E Year* $1.10A $2.63E $2.23E $3.37E $2.54E P/E Ratio 111.7x 46.8x 36.5x Change -34.7% 138.6% 28.2% FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $43.0A $68.7A $68.7A $86.6E $86.6E Q2 Jun $32.6A $65.7A $65.7A $80.1E $79.9E Q3 Sep $40.7A $69.9A $69.9A $84.0E $84.0E Q4 Dec $134.9A $257.8E $179.7E $332.4E $230.8E Year* $251.4A $462.2E $384.2E $583.5E $481.4E Change 31.8% 83.9% 26.2%

*Numbers may not add up due to rounding; all numbers non-GAAP.

Q4:19 Preview

Q4:19 revenues are expected to be in the range of $257.5-259.5 million, up 91.6% YOY at the midpoint, likely to be driven by strong growth at the Medicare segment. Medicare revenues are expected to be in the range of $239-240.5 million, up 97.2% YOY at midpoint of guidance. Medicare segment continued its strong momentum with total approved members up 88%, while Medicare Advantage products saw membership grow by 100% YOY for Q4:19. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4:19 is expected to be between $98.5 and $100 million, suggesting a margin of ~38% at the midpoint of guidance versus a loss of $6.9 million for Q3:18, reflecting higher investments for the ongoing AEP. Given such a strong momentum, the management raised its full-year FY'19 guidance again. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $462-464 million (earlier $365-385 million), adjusted EBITDA in the range of $89-91 million (earlier $65-70 million) and net income between $31 and $33 million (earlier $20.9-25.9 million). We raise our estimates based on the preliminary results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and increase our target price to $156.00, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 27%.

Primary Risks

Medicare plans are highly regulated and the guidelines surrounding it frequently change. Any unfavorable regulation could dent earnings. Slower-than-expected market share improvement and slower-than-expected margin improvement could adversely affect results of operations.

Earnings Estimates

We increase our estimates given better-than-expected Q4:19. The management also raised its 2019 guidance for the third time in the past year. Overall, for 2019, we forecast revenue of $462.2 million, an increase of ~84% YOY and in line with the management's guidance range. Of which, we forecast Medicare segment sales to account for roughly 88% of total sales. For 2020, we expect the business momentum to continue. We forecast sales to reach ~$584 million for FY 2020.

For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $86.9 and $128.9 million respectively. Adjusted EBITDA will also follow similar trend delivering $90.2 and $133.1 million for 2019 and 2020 respectively. Adjusted income from continuing operations is forecasted at $63.8 and $85.1 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.63 and $3.37 for 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Valuation And Recommendation

We value EHTH using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/S multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company. We are valuing EHTH using a P/S multiple. The company had earlier set a target of sales to reach ~$700 million (23% CAGR) and adjusted EBITDA to reach $225 million by 2023. But given the pace of growth, we believe these targets to be conservative and will be reached much earlier in our view. eHealth has no direct comparables, so we look at companies with similar business models, end markets and financial profiles. Below we compare EHTH's price performance with some of the other healthcare IT vendors. EHTH currently trades at ~6.2x LTM sales, ~35% premium to peer group average. We believe the premium though justified should be higher given its expected high sales growth and margin expansion opportunities. We use a P/S multiple of 7x to value EHTH. We apply the multiple to our forecast 2020 results, and then discount that back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $161.51, which discounts back to the present to $150.30.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years, and then grows EBIT at a 16% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.46%. Our DCF produces a value of $161.44.

The combination of $150.30 at 50% and $161.44 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $155.87, which we round up to $156.00.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

Exhibit 1: eHealth Inc. Group Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: eHealth Inc. and Singular Research

Rating Definitions

BUY, 30% or greater increase in the next 12 months.

BUY, long-term, near-term EPS horizon is challenging, attractive long-term appreciation potential.

HOLD, perform in line with the market.

SELL, 30% or more declines in the next 12 months.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: © Copyright 2020 Singular Research



No part of this material may be copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Singular Research.