Commodity Picks For 2020, With Andrew Hecht (Podcast)

The coronavirus is certainly a concern in the short term, but this could be a buying opportunity eventually.

There are reasons to be bullish on "all commodities," but favorites are precious metals, oil -- and oil equities.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Andrew Hecht rejoins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his views on the commodity sector and picks for 2020 as featured in the Hecht Commodity Report research service.

Hecht is bullish on all commodities. "We're seeing a little bit of a pullback in some of the leading commodities, which I think is a buying opportunity," he says. Asked to name favorites, he identifies precious metals and oil, which "is getting to the point where it's back in the buy zone." Oil equities, too, "offer tremendous value in a market that's almost devoid of value."

2020 should be a volatile year: "A nightmare for investors, but a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets." To pick spots, Hecht looks at open interest and commitment of trader reports, and technicals such as open interest and volume, among others.

The coronavirus is certainly a concern for the short term, especially considering that China is the world's largest purchaser of commodities and primary driver of demand for raw materials. Eventually this could be a buying opportunity for commodity investors as secular Chinese demand is ultimately not going anywhere.

Contents:

2:30 - Investing strategy

3:45 - Favorite commodities

5:00 - How do you time long vs short?

6:00 - Is the Coronavirus having any impact on your views?

9:00 - What's the effect on equities?

10:45 - How much diversity is there in commodities?

14:00 - What's your background story... how did you get into investing?

18:45 - Macro view

22:00 - Views on Gold

24:00 - Are any currencies immune to devaluation?

25:00 - Buying opportunities (FCX) (OIH)

29:15 - Positioning portfolio in light of the upcoming election

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nathaniel Baker has no positions in any of the securities in



Andrew Hecht always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF and ETN products, as well as commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.