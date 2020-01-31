Sell Omega Healthcare: 50% Downside To Generous NAV Estimate

The dividend, which many consider safe, is thinly covered and could easily be cut if industry headwinds persist.

Further deterioration of tenant financial health could lead to more rent concessions and would further hurt cash flow. Given the stock price, the market seems to ignore this risk.

Based on NAV, shares of OHI are expensive. By selling shares on the open market and using them as currency for M&A, management is essentially admitting the stock trades above fair value.

This streak has ended due to headwinds in the skilled nursing industry: government reimbursement rates are insufficient, and operators are distressed. FFO and distributable cash flow growth have both stagnated.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a former dividend growth darling, known for raising its payout each quarter for a once impressive streak.

Investment Thesis

No one’s come out, no lender or buyer or REIT has come out and said: “We like nursing homes so much we’re willing to buy them at 10 caps." -Ari Dobkin, co-head of the senior housing and healthcare team at New York-based Meridian Capital, in an October, 2019 interview with Skilled Nursing News.

For those unfamiliar with the pricing of Skilled Nursing Homes, Ari's statement could come as a shock. With cap rates in most real estate classes within spitting distance of the 30-year treasury yield, to see an asset class changing hands at cap rates north of 10% is an anomaly.

So why does Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a leveraged owner of Skilled Nursing facilities, trade at a 6.5% dividend yield? There appears to be a substantial premium baked into the equity price.

How can this be? The secular bull story of the aging population makes for a great investment thesis. The average age of a skilled nursing facility visitor is 85 years old- as the country ages, the skilled nursing facility industry must make a good investment, right? That seems to be the rationale of OHI investors, who tell a story of a rising tide (aging population) lifting all boats.

To the bulls' credit, OHI's management team led by CEO Taylor Pickett has historically been a good steward of capital. The team has helped guide the company to market-beating returns over an extended timeframe. But the company has a difficult task ahead: continue to raise a thinly-covered dividend to please its investor base while its tenants face significant structural headwinds.

I think a more bearish outlook makes sense here- tenant health is deteriorating rapidly. The current regime of operator reimbursement makes it difficult for tenants to eke out a profit. Despite a deluge of capital into skilled nursing facilities, cap rates on assets remain stubbornly high. Most sophisticated investors are showing little interest in Skilled Nursing assets, leaving the net buyers as specialized REITs and nascent real estate funds. Only 10% of healthcare real estate investors listed Skilled Nursing Facilities as meeting their acquisition criteria in a 2019 CBRE survey:

The lack of investor interest stems from poor tenant quality in the SNF industry. Tenant health is already incredibly weak and continues to deteriorate. Operators have thinly capitalized balance sheets and demand rent concessions when industry headwinds manifest.

Ignoring this risk, retail investors and dividend growth funds love OHI stock due to its history of quarterly payout raises. The end of quarterly payout raises, and the recent paltry increase of $.01 per share should be a warning sign to dividend growth investors. A cut of its thinly covered dividend would undoubtedly lead to a falling share price as income investors bail on OHI stock.

Always hungry for yield, income investors have driven the equity valuation to nonsensical levels. Remember, shares lost over 95% of their value during the last significant downturn in the skilled nursing industry.

Source: Google Finance

While I don't see history repeating itself so brutally, I think OHI shares have about 50% downside to current prices in a liquidation scenario based on a generous fair-value estimate. And as I'll show below, management is even more bearish than I regard the company's intrinsic value.

A short position in OHI could make sense here for an aggressive investor. But the Street's irrationality and high carry from the dividend demand caution and keep me on the sidelines. The company could easily continue to issue shares at a substantial premium and use the accretive stock issuance to grow FAD, raise the dividend, and maintain its investor base. There is also an argument that economies of scale can lead to efficiencies, and as a consolidator, OHI can extract value where others can't.

Still, there is no excuse to overpay for this troubled asset class. The substantial premium to NAV eliminates any margin of safety for investors. Tenants are poorly capitalized, unhealthy, and hungry for rent concessions. OHI has plenty of headline risk and potential downside catalysts. Sell OHI.

Tenant Health

The business environment for skilled nursing facility operators has been challenging for the past several years. Almost entirely reliant on stagnant or even declining government reimbursement rates, operating margins are weak or nonexistent. 87.5% of operator revenues come from the government or insurance companies, with only a small sliver of sales from private pay and others.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

As shown above, EBITDAR coverage is tight at only 1.30x. That means rent takes up over 75% of the operators' pre-tax, pre-rent cash earnings. Despite an average EBITDAR coverage of 1.30x, there are pockets of the portfolio that have a much lower coverage ratio, and only a small percentage of operators with a healthy rent coverage ratio:

Source: Q3 Supplemental

OHI is relatively insulated from moderate declines in operator profitability due to its triple-net leases. But industry declines like the current one spell trouble for SNF landlords.

When reimbursement rates don't cover operating costs, operators restructure their obligations. In the skilled nursing facility industry, the most substantial liabilities are primarily contractually obligated lease payments owed to landlords like OHI. OHI has already restructured debts from Orianna, which resulted in a headwind to FFO.

Orianna could have been the tip of the iceberg. The new Patient-Driven Payment Model created more uncertainty for operators, with reimbursement to be driven by patient outcomes as opposed to therapy minutes. Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services suggested an 8% cut to physical therapy reimbursement in the Physician Fee Schedule for 2020.

This recent uncertainty is just another chapter in the challenging operating environment for SNF operators. The market sentiment for SNF operators is weak. While many privately owned operators don't distribute financial statements, the publicly traded tenants have lost billions in market value over time. SNF operator Genesis Healthcare is down around 90% over the last decade despite a roaring bull market for equities.

A NAV Calculation From CCR

From an equity investor perspective, OHI shares are acutely overvalued. Based on private market capitalization rates, I estimate that shares trade at a 100% premium to the current NAV based on generous assumptions.

Investors should take note that unleveraged cash yields on average nursing home assets are currently around 11%, with the highest quality assets yielding about 10%.

Source: CBRE

A buyer can go out today and get a 10% cash-on-cash yield on a high-quality skilled nursing facility. Therefore Omega Healthcare, trading at around 13.5x guided AFFO, appears at least slightly overvalued.

The company sports a FAD payout ratio near 100% and a dividend yield of less than 6.5%, yielding 35% less than a private market investment from a cash flow perspective.

Source: November 2019 Investor Presentation

But remember, the company employs about 5.0x EBITDA worth of leverage. So OHI is even more overvalued than a surface-level analysis implies. The company can issue debt at a low cost and acquire high yielding properties, so the levered cash yield should be higher than 10% if the company was trading at fair value.

Though OHI is primarily an SNF REIT, it does have some Senior Housing in its portfolio, making up about 17% of its investments according to its recent investor presentation.

Source: November 2019 Investor Presentation

Given the lower cap rates on these properties, it follows that they make up an even smaller portion of portfolio NOI. OHI reports that Senior Housing makes up less than 12% of company revenues in their supplemental, and I'd estimate its contribution to NOI at about 10%.

Source: OHI Q3 2019 Supplemental

Armed with the above information, as well as balance sheet data from OHI's recently filed 10-Q, a NAV calculation becomes possible. For my estimation, I assume that all of OHI's properties are within the top decile of their respective asset classes. I believe this to be a particularly generous assumption, especially considering the 25%+ portion of operators whose EBITDAR coverage is dangerously close to or even below 1.0x.

Source: CBRE, Company Filings, Author Estimates

Despite generous assumptions, we find that OHI stock trades at a nearly 100% premium to the value of its net assets.

A NAV Calculation from Management

The results of my calculation are troubling but not necessarily surprising. Management cryptically arrives at a similar estimate in a debt covenant calculation, sandwiched between pages of bullish commentary. According to page 31 of the November 2019 investor presentation, funded debt to total asset value sits at 49%:

Management reports adjusted net funded debt of $4.63 Billion on page 43 of the same investor presentation. That puts the implied total asset value at just under $9.45 billion. Of course, this is only an estimate of NAV to test compliance with a bond covenant, but the results are remarkably close to my assessment of fair value based on cap rates.

OHI's self-reported NAV is in line with my estimate and implies a 50% downside to current equity prices.

Take it from me, or take it from management: the company trades at a substantial premium to the value of its assets.

Overvalued Shares Become Currency

The choice to sell OHI should be obvious- both management and the company are selling shares hand over fist.

The company continues to issue new shares both on the open market and as M&A currency. In the recent acquisition of MedEquities, OHI paid for over 80% of the purchase price with stock. Shares outstanding continues to creep upward as the company prints shares:

Data by YCharts

Management continues to dump shares on the open market, with no material insider purchasing:

Source: Nasdaq

The extra float from these share issuances has been gobbled up by investors who expect OHI's dividend growth to continue. Technically, this is a sign of intelligent management. With the stock so overvalued, the company can issue stock at a premium deploy proceeds into high-yielding acquisitions and grow FFO in the future. But for investors buying today, there is a high premium to be paid that will eat into future returns.

Conclusion

I admire OHI's management team and have been a shareholder in the past. But regardless of its operating history, buying or holding a company trading at such a steep premium to the private market value of its assets doesn't make for a sound investment thesis.

While I am not predicting a dividend cut, it will be difficult to keep raising the hardly-covered dividend without the company taking on more leverage. A dividend cut would almost certainly lead to a crashing share price.

I have no reason to short OHI based on valuation alone, but I lean bearish on the equity and rate it a sell. Given its access to capital, skilled management team, and potential demographic tailwinds, OHI may arguably deserve a premium to its private market valuation. But at today's prices, investors are setting themselves up for failure by purchasing OHI common stock.

