Amazon: One Of The Best Long-Term Investment In The Tech Sector

Amazon should be in the investors portfolios for those who want to make juicy capital gains in the long term.

The basis that underpins my statement is in what I have called "the change of e-consumers habits."

I believe that Amazon is one of the best long-term investment options in the current technology sector.

When I write this article, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trading at $1828.34 after the end of a not very good year 2019 regarding the behavior of the share price.

If we look at the stock chart it seems that it is in a moment of stock price stagnation that lasts since mid-2018, after having starred in a spectacular rise for several years. It might seem that his strength has been exhausted in order to continue the upward.

However, and as I will explain later, I believe that Amazon is one of the best long-term investment options in the technology sector. The basis that underpins my statement is in what I have called "the change of e-consumers habits."

As I analyzed in my article “Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector”, in recent years online shoppers have changed their shops habits. A change that has caused online shoppers to no longer enter Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) as the first option to search for the desired product, but they start on Amazon to search and compare prices. And only in case they have not found the product searched, they will go to google, but as a second search option. This change in e-shoppers habits is making Amazon has become the world's online store, and more and more advertisers prefer to advertise on the Amazon ad platform, to the detriment of Google. All this results in higher income growth rates that will inevitably cause revaluations of the share price in years to come.

In summary, changes in the behavior of online shoppers are benefiting Amazon and, therefore, I believe that Amazon should be in the investors portfolios who want to make juicy capital gains in the long term.

Amazon devours Google in the online advertising market progressively

When we analyze the earnings of Amazon, it is observed that one of the concepts of revenues that is growing more corresponds to advertising revenues. This is due to what I have said in the previous section, the change of habit of the e-consumer. As you can see in the graph below, Amazon continues to increase its online advertising market share, to the detriment of Google. Virtually everything that Google has lost in advertising market share from 2016 until now (6%) has been taken by Amazon. And forecasts estimate that the trend will continue in the coming years.

Source: Business Insider

Amazon only participated in a meager 2% of the global online advertising market share in 2016, and that percentage is estimated to rise to 14% in 2023. This increase will result in a rise in Amazon's advertising revenues, and therefore will contribute to the increase of the company's general income in the future.

Changes in Internet shopping habits makes Amazon the worldwide e-commerce King

Below I literally transcribe a part of my article: "Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector" because I consider it of special interest to current Amazon investors:

But, what is happening so that the almighty Google is losing market share in internet ads, and what is worse, the forecasts for the coming years, predict further declines? Basically, Amazon is winning the game, and it seems that the situation is not going to reverse. The strategy of the advertisers is changing as a reaction to the change in the habits of online shoppers: a few years ago, everyone wanted to have an advertising presence in the most used internet search engine: Google. Everyone used Google to search absolutely everything: to buy, read, etc. Now the thing has changed, at least for the issue of shopping. People still use Google, in fact it is still the most used Search engine, but when it comes to buying, things change. More and more buyers use Amazon instead of Google as a starting point to search for products, in fact, 55% of buyers do so. Another important fact: 9 out of 10 online shoppers use Amazon to compare product prices online. Amazon has become the online store of the world. The search habits of online shoppers are changing rapidly. Someone who wants to buy, for example a smartphone, does not start to search in Google, as used to do about 2 or 3 years ago, but goes directly to Amazon and performs the first search there to compare prices. And in case you do not find your needs satisfied, you will go to Google to continue searching, but now as a last option. This situation makes more and more sellers prefer to advertise on Amazon instead of Google. For the advertiser, putting the ad on the Amazon page, where a customer has made a search for a product, allows him to access the customer who has at that precise moment a need for purchase. And this customer enters Amazon to compare prices of the product he is looking for. This customer information is used by Amazon to know the tastes and preferences of buyers and thus refine advertising campaigns. And Amazon is taking advantage of this situation by implementing improvements in ad services to sellers. Amazon has recently created a platform: Amazon Advertising, where brings together a set of services to improve the experience of advertisers. However, Google, as a general search engine, does not discriminate between potential buyers from simple information searchers. Google is a general information search engine, where people search for a multitude of goals, while Amazon is an online shopping platform: People who enter Amazon wants to buy something, and this is precisely what advertisers are looking for, people who have that need to buy at that precise moment. This difference between both platfom (Google and Amazon) is what is changing advertising strategies and that advertisers move to Amazon from Google. In short, advertisers prefer, increasingly, to advertise on the Amazon platform, as they manage to reach a public potentially more willing to buy, than those who do searches on Google.

What can we expect from Amazon's share price for the next few years?

As we have seen in the previous section, the change in the behavior of online consumer is making more and more buyers prefer to search in Amazon instead of Google. This change is moving advertisers from Google to Amazon. And all this affects Amazon's Income Statement with higher revenue growth rates.

And this change in e-consumer habits, how is affecting to Amazon’s revenue growth? Well, it is affecting in two revenues concepts:

1-Revenues from online stores

2-Advertising revenues

As more and more buyers use Amazon to search and finally buy products, this causes a direct increase in the revenue figure of the Amazon online store, which is the concept of greater weight in the company's global revenues. And as a side effect of the latter, advertisers increasingly prefer to advertise more on Amazon than on Google.

This makes advertising revenues grow at high rates and is currently the fastest growing revenues stream.

Emarketer forecasts for Amazon the highest growth rates of online advertising revenue for the coming years across the technology sector, as can be seen in the following table:

Source: emarketer

In fact, revenue growth forecasts for the next 3 years are around 18% year-on-year. With this picture that we have drawn from Amazon (more e-buyers prefer Amazon, more online-ad in Amazon, higher income rates, etc.) we can estimate a very good behavior of the share price for the next few years.

Downside risks

Although I am very bullish regarding to Amazon in the long term, it must be taken into account that it is not without certain risks. The role of a worldwide online store could be removed in the future due to the great competition that is expected to exist in the online retail sector. The possible proliferation of online stores in the future could become the great risk that Amazon will have to face in order not to lose its hegemony in the retail purchasing sector.

Conclusion

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is winning the battle against Google. The change in the habits of online shoppers is making more and more people start looking for their purchases on Amazon directly, rather than on Google, as it used to be a few years ago. And this is reflected in the growth rates of Amazon revenues, which continues to grow, and it is expected to continue growing at rates of approximately 18% per year.

For all these reasons we can conclude that Amazon is currently a very good investment opportunity for the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.