Platinum: Its Relatively Poor Performance Since 2016 Is Set To Keep Its Investment Demand Buoyant In 2020

Our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share, representing an upside potential of 11%.

We are bullish on PPLT in Q1 due to positive macro dynamics (driven by growing macro fears and rising demand for protection) and positive seasonal patterns at the start of the year.

Because investors increasingly view platinum as an alternative haven asset to gold and silver, platinum ETF demand should lend support to PPLT in the longer term.

Spec positioning in platinum is stretched on the long side, but the risk of unwinding should not materialize until Q2.

The surge in PPLT has come to a temporary halt since January 16, reflecting a consolidation in the PGM space.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

The surge in PPLT has come to a halt since January 16 alongside PPLT.

Although we acknowledge the stretched nature of platinum's speculative positioning on the Nymex, we expect a speculative unwinding to materialize only from Q2 onwards. In Q1, we think that platinum will enjoy positive macro dynamics (reflecting macro fears and stronger safe-haven demand) and positive seasonal patterns.

We are, therefore, bullish on PPLT for the rest of Q1, with a price target of $103 per share. Beyond a 3-month view, however, we turn increasingly cautious due to the weak fundamentals ex-investment (investment demand for platinum should remain strong in 2020, in our view).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM, PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators increased strongly their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to January 21, marking the 10th consecutive week of increase. The Nymex platinum spot price rallied by 2.3% over the corresponding period.

At 64% of OI, the net spec length in Nymex platinum is close to its historical high of 74% of OI. We, therefore, view platinum's spec positioning as too stretched on the long side, which is due to the massive wave of speculative buying in 2019, absorbing 30% of annual production.

The risk of an unwinding of spec positioning is elevated from Q2, especially considering that seasonal patterns tend to turn negatively.

In Q1-20, however, speculative buying pressure could continue due to the price momentum positivity until a positioning peak becomes completes.

Implications for PPLT: Given the positive price momentum, speculative buying pressure is likely to continue in the near term, pushing the platinum spot price even higher. In turn, this will be positive for PPLT, but the risk of a spec unwinding and a sell-off in PPLT becomes elevated from Q2 onwards.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors boosted their platinum buying at a healthy pace of 20 thousand ounces (koz thereafter) in the week to January 24, marking a second straight week of inflows. Platinum ETF holdings are up around 16 koz so far this year, highlighting a bright investor sentiment.

As investors increasingly view platinum as an alternative haven asset to gold and silver, ETF demand for platinum is likely to increase further in 2020, especially considering that it is relatively cheaper than its complex, as its relative underperformance among its complex since 2016 shows. Look at this chart:

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for PPLT: ETF demand for platinum should lend support to platinum prices over the longer term, which, in turn, will be supportive of PPLT.

Closing thoughts

The surge in PPLT has come to a temporary halt since January 16, reflecting a correction in the PGM space. Although we acknowledge the serious risk of a speculative unwinding in the platinum futures market later this year, we believe that PPLT could enjoy further upward pressure in the very near term, driven by 1) momentum-based buying, 2) a friendly macro backdrop for haven assets as a result of macro fears following the outbreak of the coronavirus, and supportive seasonal patterns in Q1.

In this vein, our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share - representing an 11% upside potential.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.