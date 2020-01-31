SCHV: Volatility Reminds Me To Stay Focused On Value

Despite a relatively positive backdrop, even Value funds like SCHV are not "cheap", suggesting limited upside from here. But holding for an income play could work well for many investors.

The consumer picture remains positive. Retail sales grew at a healthy pace in 2019 and U.S. households remain on solid financial footing. This is positive for the Consumer sectors within SCHV.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) as an investment option at its current market price. Currently, I view the equity market as a bit overpriced right now, so I continue to shift assets in to defensive positions and dividend payers. SCHV fits the bill, as it is a value focused fund with an above-average yield. On the bright side, the fund's dividend grew substantially last year, the U.S. consumer remains in a good financial position, and the largest U.S. banks and lenders are profiting off low loan delinquency rates.

While I am favoring SCHV right now, I do believe some perspective is also warranted. With equity prices where they are, I am not going to get carried away with new positions, even for value funds. This is because "value" is relative, in the sense it is markedly cheaper than the broader market, but it is not anywhere near "cheap". Further, there are some signs the U.S. consumer is losing some steam. Delinquency rates on credit cards and personal loans are indeed at low levels, but they have risen slightly in the short-term. Also importantly, retail sales grew less last year than they did in 2017 and 2018, which indicates the consumer may be feeling a little cautious.

Background

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to "track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $59.93/share and yields 3.05% annually. I have had a bias towards value for most of my investing career, and continued to recommend SCHV during my last review in mid-September. Since then, the fund has seen positive performance, as shown below:

As we move deeper in to 2020, I wanted to re-examine SCHV to see if my outlook should change going forward. After review, I will continue using SCHV as a core holding in my portfolio, but will place a "neutral" rating on the fund, primarily driven by the reality of rising equity prices, as I will discuss below.

Value Starting 2020 Off Slow, But Growth Is Pricey

To begin, I want to give an overview of how value has fared so far since the year began, especially in relation to growth. As my readers are aware, I have been an advocate of value for some time, and discussed taking a more cautious stance towards growth in mid-2019. However, my call was much too early, and I re-examined my position recently, noting that growth funds were likely to perform well in the short-term. My thesis was, due to the strategy's multi-year success, investors who may have been under-weight growth would succumb to the "fear of missing out" phenomenon, which would help push the growth funds higher. This has indeed come true over the past few weeks, with growth out-performing the broader market since my most recent review.

To put this performance in perspective, let us consider how the market has fared so far in 2020. To do so, I will compare the year-to-date performance of SCHV against the broader S&P 500, as well the corresponding Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), as shown below:

As you can see, growth has been leading the broader market over the past four weeks, while value has lagged. Simply, the year started in "risk-on" mode, and momentum strategies are winning.

However, despite my recent review on growth, my thinking has been altered a bit by recent volatility. While I typically write with a longer term focus, the market moves quickly, and investors need to stay nimble when volatility spikes. As trade issues continue to persist, and a spreading virus causes daily headlines, I believe now is a time for caution, not momentum chasing.

With this in mind, I see value as a good way to limit some equity risk. While the strategy inherently stays exposed to companies that trade below average market valuations, the spread between value and growth is quite high right now in particular. In fact, as measured by the current P/E ratio, SCHV is markedly cheaper than both SCHG and the S&P 500, as shown below:

Index/Fund Current P/E Ratio SCHV 18.7 SCHG 29.9 S&P 500 24.7

Source: Charles Schwab; Multpl.com

My takeaway here is this reality provides a justification for buying in to, or staying long, SCHV. The fund is nowhere near "cheap", but its relative value could be just what investors are looking for if they want to smooth out the ride on the backdrop of a market driven by geo-political risks for the time being.

Strong Dividend Growth in 2019 Is Encouraging

A second point on SCHV relates to the fund's income stream. Clearly, at just above 3%, SCHV does not offer a "high" yield, but it is relatively attractive when we consider the broader market. Therefore, I view SCHV's dividend story with optimism, because I see investors viewing this metric positively as long as central banks keep interest rates low.

Further, what really makes me confident in the fund is the dividend growth we saw in 2019, which was quite robust. While there are funds with higher absolute yields, I prefer growing dividends. This is because that tells me two important things, that management is both committed to returning capital to shareholders and that management is also confident in the future outlook of the company. As I mentioned, this metric was very strong last year, as seen in the chart below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $1.50/share $1.81/share 20.7%

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is this is a perfect reason for staying long this fund. Even for investors who are concerned about the high cost of equity indices right now (as I am), we cannot time the market with any level of consistency. Therefore, when I am concerned about where broad indices are at, I focus on what I like best, which is growing dividends. The relative attractiveness of the yield, as well as the growing income stream, will help cushion investors against any potential upcoming equity declines. While it won't necessarily cancel out all the losses, especially if we see a significant 5% or 10% correction, it will help smooth out the ride for those with a long-term focus.

Consumer Story Remains Positive in '20, But Risks Exist

My next two discussion points on SCHV will discuss the fund's underlying holdings. To begin, I will give an overview of the state of the U.S. consumer, and why I believe it will help SCHV throughout 2020. This is an important consideration, as consumer-oriented sectors make up over 17% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, the attitude and spending pattern of the U.S. consumer will have a large impact on this fund. Fortunately, the story behind the U.S. consumer remains positive, continuing a multi-year trend.

To see why, let us start with the graph below, which is a comparison between U.S. households assets and liabilities, as a percentage of personal income:

Source: Guggenheim

What this graph is telling us is that, in relative terms, U.S. households are seeing their total assets rise as a percentage of disposable income, while liabilities are simultaneously falling. The takeaway here is that U.S. households are in strong financial shape. In fact, this is the widest positive spread between the two since the recession in 2008-09.

My takeaway here is this is overall a good sign that will support further consumer spending. The majority of U.S. households are seeing their total debt levels fall, as a percentage of personal income, which means loan and credit card delinquencies should remain modest. Further, the rise in assets as a percentage of personal income is due to rising savings rates and rising home values. Both of these factors will contribute to a "wealth effect", which is a feeling of perceived wealth. As U.S. households feel wealthier, they are likely to spend more, supporting the broader economy, and especially consumer-oriented sectors.

While the "wealth effect" is just a behavioral theory, there is some evidence it is working for now. For support, consider total retail sales, which have been growing at a healthy rate year-over-year, including in 2019, as seen below:

Source: Northern Trust

My overall takeaway here is cautiously positive. Retail sales are growing consistently, which should help consumer sectors. The downside is there was some softness in growth last year, when compared to the rates of growth in 2017 and 2018, but it was still a fairly healthy number. Furthermore, while I view positively the improving financial picture of U.S. households, there is a chance that a regression in trade talks between the U.S. and China could derail things, or that virus containment fears cause consumers to cut back a bit. Therefore, I see a bullish case of consumer sectors, but with some headwinds on the horizon that have significant risk. This reality presents a little bit of a mixed picture, and helps to justify my "neutral" rating on SCHV for now.

Financials To Benefit From Low Consumer Delinquency Rates, But They Have Ticked Up

My final point also concerns the U.S. consumer, but with respect to lending. While this story can also impact the consumer sectors noted above, this is really most relevant for the Financials sector, which is SCHV's largest sector by weighting. With almost one-fifth of SCHV's total assets in banks or other lenders, what is happening in the credit market is key to gauging an outlook on the fund.

With this in mind, I want to highlight another area that is slightly mixed, but generally has a positive slant. This is the current consumer default rates for various types of credit, including mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans. As investors are aware, major financial firms make a good bulk of their revenue through lending to consumers, so national delinquency rates very much factor in to my analysis on whether or not the Financials sector is a good buy at any one time. Fortunately, figures from this past December were relatively strong, with default levels sitting near post-recession lows. The concern, however, is despite the levels looking low on the surface, the composite default rate has actually picked up a bit in the short-term, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, while the delinquency rates are it low levels on an absolute basis, the uptick in bank cards and mortgages, on a month over month basis, was enough to raise the composite index level to .96. To put this in perspective, this number is low for the post-recession period, but it is higher than where it stood a year ago.

My takeaway here is the Financials sector is likely to continue posting strong earnings, given the underlying strength in the consumer loan business. However, the slight increase in delinquency rates is something to keep an eye on going forward. If these rates continue to rise, earnings will undoubtedly be pressured, and that will add to the market volatility we are currently seeing.

Bottom-line

SCHV will remain a core holding in my portfolio, as I continue to like what I see. The fund's dividend is growing handsomely, the top sectors are performing well, and the value index the fund tracks is markedly cheaper than the broader market. While I am growing more cautious on equities as a whole, I believe SCHV will show modest positive returns by year-end. While the fund won't be immune to further volatility and/or a broad correction in equity prices, it should see less downside than its growth counter-parts. Therefore, I would recommend investors carefully consider positions in SCHV at this time.

