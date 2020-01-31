Assessing If Ryder System's Dividend Is Sustainable

We look at how the key dividend metrics have been trending to see if this buying signal is legit.

If we look at the long-term chart of Ryder System (R), we can see that shares are very close to giving a buying signal through the MACD indicator on the technical chart. From a long-term perspective, shares have rarely been this oversold. In fact, from a momentum and trend perspective, we only have been this oversold (underneath the zero-line on the MACD indicator), three times over the past decade.

The oversold technicals are also lining up with the firm's valuation. Ryder System's book multiple of 1.1 is well behind its 5-year average of 1.7. Furthermore, its sales multiple of 0.3 and cash-flow multiple of 1.3 are well behind the firm's 5-year averages of 0.5 and 2.2 respectively.

To get a good read on whether operations are improving in Ryder, we like to research how the firm's main dividend metrics have been trending. Ryder pays out a $2.24 annual dividend which equates to a 4.51% dividend yield. A dividend of this magnitude is significant for long-term investors. In fact, dividends have actually accounted for around half of the cumulative return of the S&P 500 over the past century.

When reviewing the strength of the dividend, one must look at trends across all three of the financial statements. Therefore, from this perspective, let's have a look at Ryder's main dividend metrics to see if we can gather any insights on whether shares are close to a multi-year bottom.

Ryder has now grown its dividend consecutively for 15 years. Although growth rates have slowed slightly in recent times, the firm's 12-month dividend growth rate still comes in at 7.84%.

To see the sustainability of Ryder's dividend, we go to the cash-flow statement. The cash-flow statement illustrates that although the firm has no problem generating operating cash-flow, its capex spend continues to come in higher. Therefore, in order for the firm's cash-balance to remain stable, management has had to inject more capital into the business primarily through the use of debt. Therefore, although the $115 million dividend payments over the past four quarters may be lower than firm's net profit over the same time-period, it is cash which pays dividends and not net earnings. Suffice it to say, debt has essentially paid the dividend over the past while which obviously has implications for the balance sheet.

In the company's latest quarter, $2.47 billion of equity was reported on the balance sheet. Although the reported debt to equity ratio came in at 2.73, investors should be mindful of how liabilities have been trending. For example, the amount of company assets increased to $14.48 billion in the latest quarter but liabilities went past $12 billion.

What investors need to understand here is that the debt to equity ratio changes very little when the company can match its fresh debt to its asset growth. However, what does change meaningfully when debt rises is the interest coverage ratio. When we combine Ryder's short-term debt and its long-term debt, we now get a figure well north of $7.5 billion.

The growth in the debt load has meant that the interest coverage ratio came in at 1.79 in the third quarter which incidentally is the lowest this metric has been for over a decade. This obviously has implications for dividend growth especially if the firm struggles to grow its earnings.

Recent investments though are expected to pay off both this year and next which should lead to earnings growth. Ryder is expected to report over $2.50 in earnings per share this year which would be a whopping 140%+ higher than 2019. 2021 is also expected to be bumper year for the company.

Therefore, to sum up, from a dividend perspective, Ryder expects its future earnings to easily be able to cover its dividend plus allow for some growth to boot. Our issue would be that sustained capex spend over the past decade has not really impacted operating profit that much. Let's see what the annual numbers bring in two weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.