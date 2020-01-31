Gauging Value In Mortgage REIT Preferreds

We find that on the basis of these metrics, CIM.PC and CHMI.PB look like attractive options in the sector.

We propose and discuss three valuation metrics for mortgage REIT preferreds that are useful in finding opportunities in the sector.

The mortgage REIT preferreds sector currently offers a yield advantage in the broader retail preferred universe, although this advantage has reduced in recent years.

This article was originally published a month ago.

No single valuation metric is be-all and end-all of investing and many metrics are bound to miss important fundamental facts. However, we do think that using quantitative metrics in addition to fundamental analysis adds some discipline to the investment process and increases the chance of attaining one's investing goals.

In this article, we review three metrics we find useful in a disciplined investment process in our service. On their basis, we like the following stocks in the sector:

Chimera Investment Corp. Series C (CIM.PC)

Cherry Hill Mtg Investment Corp. Series B (CHMI.PB)

Both are fixed-to-float securities with call protection to 2025 and 2024 respectively with neither paying a qualified dividend.

mREIT Preferreds In Context

The mREIT sector has persistently offered relatively high yields as a result of the highly leveraged nature of its business model. In the chart below, we plot current yield-to-worst or YTW figures for the larger sectors in the retail preferred stock space. For clarity, we limit yield figures to between zero and 10%. We can clearly see that mREIT preferreds cluster toward the higher end of the yield range.

Source: ADS Analytics

To see how this yield advantage has evolved over the last five years, we plot the median YTW of the sector against the average of median YTW figures of all sectors. We can clearly see that the yield advantage of the sector has been shrinking from about 3% in 2014 to just over 1%. Partly, this is due to the fact that overall yields have fallen but the bulk probably has to do with a stretch for yield and increased comfort on the part of investors with this particular sector.

Source: ADS Analytics

How has the sector performed over the last few years? Generally speaking, fairly well although the sector is lagging this year, partly as a result of outperformance in 2018.

Source: ADS Analytics

The average sector clean price is bumping along the 5-year high. We would not be surprised to see it break through on the upside if yields remain low given the sector's yield advantage, although further gains are likely to be slower from hereon.

Source: ADS Analytics

In the sections below, we discuss some of the relative value metrics in the sector. They are all based on some property of the common stock in relation to the preferred stock yield.

1. Common Stock Volatility Vs. Preferred Yield

The chart below shows the volatility of the common stock on the x-axis and the highest yield-to-worst of a given mREIT preferred issuer on the y-axis. In other words, out of the five TWO preferred stocks only TWO.PC is shown as it has the highest YTW.

Preferreds above the line boast higher yields for a given level of common stock volatility. For example, CHMI.PB and IVR.PC have roughly the same volatility of the common stock but on this metric, CHMI.PB is more attractive as it has a higher yield.

Why use common stock volatility? Conceptually, we can think of the common stock as a long call option on the firm and the value of the firm's liabilities as a short put option in line with the Merton model. Higher-equity volatility should decrease the value of the liabilities or the short put option as it increases the likelihood of bankruptcy or the point at which the firm's assets fall below its liabilities.

Source: ADS Analytics

2. Common Stock 5-year Price Percentile Vs. Preferred Yield

A price percentile captures how high or low the current common stock price is with respect to its trading history. A high percentile means the price is at the higher end of its historic range and vice-versa. Intuitively, companies that have grown or hung on to their market caps or book values are more attractive than those that have not, all else equal. Preferreds that look attractive on this metric have a high percentile and are located above the line for a given percentile level.

The relationship between the preferred yield and common stock price percentile is inverted as we would expect that a firm at the lower percentile figure should have higher yields on its liabilities, all else equal. On this metric, PMT.PB and CIM.PC look attractive.

Source: ADS Analytics

3. Preferred/Common Yield Ratio Vs. Preferred Yield

A common stock paying a 10% yield with the preferred paying a 6% yield will result in a ratio of 0.6. The higher the ratio, the closer the preferred yield is to the common yield. Typically, preferred stocks will have a higher yield than common stocks, however, this is reversed for mortgage REITs. From an income perspective, a high ratio is attractive, all else equal, as preferred stockholders have additional protections such as cumulative dividends over common stockholders.

Source: ADS Analytics

Conclusion

Across these three metrics, CIM.PC and CHMI.PB look like attractive options at this time. Clearly, valuation metrics will never fully capture whether or not any given stock is a good investment, but, in our view, they create some discipline around the investment process. Let us know what other valuation metrics you find useful in this sector.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.