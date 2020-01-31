Sugar's Short-Term Support Is Eroding

Sugar remains one of the strongest performing commodities in the U.S. futures market as of late January. Yet several of sugar’s near-term supporting factors have been fading since the start of the new year. In this report, I’ll make the case that the sweet commodity is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a bear raid entering February.

Led by crude oil, a growing number of commodities have fallen to multi-month lows as of late January. A stellar fourth quarter rally for many commodities in 2019 has given way to the inevitable “correction” for several of them in early 2020. This is a normal reaction to a natural resource market rally that became overheated and overextended.

The relentless strength in the sugar price in the face of broad commodity market weakness is abnormal, however, and can’t be explained by short-term fundamental factors. The most likely reason for sugar’s strength right now is plain-and-simple momentum chasing on the part of large speculators and managed money. This especially becomes evident when comparing sugar’s recent price gains with that of the broad commodity market as reflected in the following graph.

Source: BigCharts

The above chart shows the conspicuous divergence between sugar #11 (continuous contract) and the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), which can be used as a proxy for commodity broad market. While this fund is heavily weighted towards crude oil, it’s still enough of a reflection of what’s happening right now in other resources – including some agricultural commodities – to merit attention. That DBC is flagging while sugar prices remain buoyant isn’t sustainable for more than a few weeks, based on historical tendencies. For this reason, traders should tighten up stop losses on existing long positions in sugar futures and sugar ETFs to protect against a potentially sharp price decline in the coming weeks.

Another noticeable divergence which suggests sugar is due a correction soon is shown below. This chart exhibit compares the continuous contract sugar futures price with the ethanol futures price. This is a relevant comparison since there is a positive correlation between rising ethanol prices and higher sugar prices. Whenever the crude oil price gets too high, the demand for cheaper alternative fuels like ethanol rises. Consequently, corn and sugar are often diverted from food use into the ethanol market to fill this increased demand.

Source: BigCharts

If the ethanol price were rising it would inspire more confidence in sugar’s short-term price outlook. But with ethanol prices slumping right now, there is reason to believe that sugar’s latest rally has lost another key support and will be vulnerable to profit-taking pressures in February.

Another key factor that isn’t supporting sugar from a short-term perspective is one of sugar’s most important currency components. With Brazil being the top sugarcane producer, strength in the Real is normally bullish for sugar prices. Weakness in the Real, by contrast, typically encourages higher sales among Brazil's sugar producers, thereby increasing global supplies and putting downward pressure on prices. In the chart below you can see that the Real (green line) has disappointingly remained near an all-time low in the last few weeks. While I had hoped to see improvement in the Real, strength in the currency has yet to materialize. For this reason, sugar traders should be wary of a pullback in the commodity’s future price in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

Another factor which traders have evidently ignored is the recent upgrades to Russia’s sugar beet crop. As the world’s number one sugar beet producer, significant changes to the country’s beet crop outlook can have a measurable impact on futures prices. According to the latest report from IHS Markit, Russia’s beet production has risen to 7.19 million tons as of Jan. 13. This represents a 24% increase from the year-ago period.

To summarize, sugar is vulnerable to a price correction in February based on several key factors, including a weaker Brazilian Real, a weakening commodity broad market, and lower ethanol prices. Recent increases in top sugar beet producer Russia’s current crop is another factor that may not have been fully digested by traders.

Moreover, sugar prices have already gained around 40% since September without a significant pullback. This suggests that sugar is in danger of overheating and could use a correction, or else an extended “pause that refreshes.” In order for sugar’s bull market to remain healthy and vigorous, a pause in its upward trend is needed. Otherwise, the market will become increasingly vulnerable to a bear raid.

On a strategic note, I recommend that traders who haven’t done so take some profit in long positions in sugar futures or sugar ETFs and also raise protective stops. While my intermediate-term bullish stance toward sugar is unchanged, a near-term price correction appears likely in view of the variables we’ve discussed here. I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I’ve taken some profit in CANE and have also raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $7.00 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.