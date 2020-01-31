2 Dividend Growth Investments On My 'Correction Watchlist'

Introduction

Whilst I do not claim to accurately guess the direction or magnitude in which the markets will move, it is always good to be prepared. In this article, I share 2 companies from my watchlist that I would like to invest in, and have submitted limit "BUY" orders for.

#1 Cisco

Cisco (CSCO) is a technological conglomerate whose products are used in the IT infrastructure around the globe.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Thesis

Cisco is a high-quality business. It routinely achieves high returns on equity and invested capital using moderate leverage. It also turns more than 20% of its revenue into free cash flow. As the business model is becoming more and more subscription-based, it is making the revenues and cash flows more predictable, making it a great pick for dividend growth investors. It is no longer the high-growth business it once was, but it is still expected to grow in the mid-single digits.

Shareholder Returns

Dividend investors can expect the current ~3% yield to grow in line with the estimated mid single-digit growth. I am also confident on the safety of the dividend, as the current payout is covered with a 40% FCF payout ratio. Shareholders have benefited from buybacks too, with the share count reduced by 25% since 2010. The last 5-yr average shareholder yield (dividends plus buybacks) has been 7.5%.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is very strong, Debt-to-Equity is a conservative 0.4 and interest payments are covered more than 18 times over. CSCO also has a net cash position of around $8.5 billion and its credit is rated AA- by S&P.

Valuation And My Strategy

I believe Cisco to be fairly valued at current levels ($47 at the time of writing) which represent a forward P/E of below 15 and P/FCF of 13. Even for a blue chip like Cisco, I would like a margin of safety in case my estimates are slightly off. Therefore, I have a limit buy order for Cisco at $43 which would represent a 10% margin of safety. The current share price is 10% off my buy limit, but if we were to get a meaningful correction, that level might be tested.

Risks

Cisco faces competition from other companies for hardware and services and needs to constantly innovate to stay competitive. The company's profits are also correlated with global IT spending and therefore the health of the overall economy. 40% of revenues comes from abroad so currency and foreign political risks exist as well. Cisco suffered from the US-China trade conflict and its business would be hurt if the trade disputes would re-escalate.

#2 Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) owns and operates the Discover and Pulse network as well as being the 3rd largest credit card company in the US. DFS also offers various loans and checking/savings account through their online bank.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Thesis

Discover Financial Services benefits from robust US consumer spending. The company has managed to achieve an average ROE of 22% over the last decade. DFS generates strong cash flow that the shareholder-friendly management keeps returning to shareholders through growing dividends and share repurchases. The latest quarter showed continued operational success for DFS, with total loan growth at 6% and total payment network volume growth at 8%. The company's shares trade at attractive valuations as the shares sold off after the earnings call. Reason being the increased guidance for operational expenses for 2020 for a midpoint of $4.8 billion vs. $4.4 billion in 2019. As DFS uses those funds to invest in its brand and technology for future business growth, I believe the market's reaction was overdone.

Shareholder Returns

As the company keeps rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks, the 5-yr average shareholder yield has been 9.7%. The dividend currently yields 2.4% and has been growing at a CAGR pace of 13% during the last 5 years. The FCF payout ratio is a very safe 11%. The last raise came in at 10% and investors can expect those double-digit raises to continue if the US consumer spending remains robust. The buybacks have been equally impressive, with the share count reduced by a total of 40% during the last decade.

Valuation And My Strategy

By my conservative discounted cash flow analysis, DFS is worth around $82 per share. This would represent a forward P/E of just under 10. At the time of writing, Discover Financial Services stock trades at $75 per share. As this company is very sensitive to the overall health of the economy, I require a larger margin of safety for my investment in this company. I have my limit buy order in at $61.5, which would represent a 25% margin of safety.

Source: Author's estimates using the FCF average for the last decade as a starting point

Risks

DFS's business relies heavily on consumer spending. If the economic conditions worsen and people tighten their budgets, this stock will most likely sell off more than the broader market. However, the company managed to weather the last recession quite well and stay profitable. The company could also come under threat from competing payment networks who could eat into their market share.

Summary

I recommend income investors look further into those two stocks that reward shareholders through growing dividends and buybacks. I have opportunistic limit BUY orders for those two companies well below their current share prices. I would be happy to own them at the prices stated in the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO, DFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have limit buy orders for both stocks at the prices stated in the article