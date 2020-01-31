Sociedad Química: Focus On The Big Picture

It is rare to see a company with this level of potential trading at a fair price.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is expected to deliver mild revenue growth during 2020, but the market estimates it will be growing quite well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents an ideal risk-reward proposition with an acceptable downside and exceptional upside potential. As for its price, it is fairly priced.

SQM is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $7.6 Billion with favorable financials. The trend towards renewable energy and the coming food crisis could be the critical factors that move the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum.

The Big Picture

The most prominent trend that will define the 21st century is climate change and how we tackle it. SQM is in a fantastic position to benefit from this trend as the majority of its products are in direct relationship with the available solutions to combat climate change.

Of all the sources of revenue of the company, only iodine demand will not grow as climate change efforts grow. That means that 78% of the SQM profit is subject to this trend in diverse ways.

Potassium and SPN

By 2050, we will need to produce about 50% more food than what we grow today. While there are many ways to increase food output, one of the most simple ones is the use of proper fertilization techniques.

As the video above shows, a significant portion of African and Asian crops do not use fertilizer. As the global population grows and climate change limits the areas which can produce food, fertilizers will be essential to maintain and grow the amount of food produced.

As the global population grows and global warming impacts agricultural industries globally, the demand for fertilizer will increase.

Lithium

The lithium-ion battery is the most effective way to store electrical energy available. While there is a lot of research on new types of batteries that would not be lithium based, for the foreseeable future, the market will remain with lithium. As renewable energies do not produce energy consistently, the demand will keep growing.

Valuation

For the past years, revenue growth has had a minimum and a maximum of -14.2% and 12.2%, and the trend has been growing. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 7.6% compared to the past average of 3.6%. The gross margin has had a maximum and minimum of 28.9% and 41.6%, and the trend has been growing. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 40.5% compared to the past average of 34.4%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 3.4% and 18.2%, and the trend has been positive. The forecast modeled an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 20.4% compared to the past average of 9.2%, while G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 4.5% and 5.2% and the trend has been growing. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 5% compared to the past average of 4.8%. With the assumptions above, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for SQM in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 36% and at best undervalued by 5%. So the stock is likely fairly priced.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 56.68% probability that SQM will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -1.5%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is a 9.06% probability that SQM will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 7.6%.

Including the dividends issued to the evaluation, the long-term outlook improves considerably.

Considering the dividends, the statistical value of investing is 14.7%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition has multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

Conclusions

The ever-growing demand for lithium and the food scarcity could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably. While there could be a substantial development that replaces lithium batteries, it is unlikely to happen soon, and even if it does, it will take a lot of time for the industry to adapt to it.

Recently lithium prices have been dropping, but in the long run, the demand will rise, and with it the stock price of the company. Now might be the time to get a fantastic company at a fair price.

