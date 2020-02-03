Natural Gas Waits For Spring

Since early November, the price of nearby natural gas futures fell from a high of $2.905 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract to a low of $1.812, a decline of 37.6% during the peak season of demand during the winter months. In 2019, the low in January was $2.789; in 2018, it was $2.746, and in 2017 at $3.098. In 2016, the year that natural gas fell to a low of $1.611 per MMBtu, the low during the first month of the year was $2.044. Natural gas had not traded to a lower level in January, the heart of the winter season since 1999, when it reached a low of $1.695 per MMBtu. At the lowest level in twenty-one years during the peak season of demand, the tone of the natural gas futures arena remains bearish.

In March 2016, the price of natural gas fell to its lowest price of this century at $1.611 per MMBtu. All signs, technical and fundamental, are pointing to a test of that level or even a lower low over the coming months. Meanwhile, supply and demand data and chart patterns may not be able to compete with the political landscape in the United States during the second half of 2020. A seasonal low at the start of the 2020 injection season when inventories begin to rise could turn out to be the perfect time to consider a long position in the commodity that has been beaten down. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is an ETF product that follows the price of natural gas higher and lower.

Natural gas fall to a new low as February futures roll to March

In another sign that the days of the winter season are numbered, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures fell to yet another lower low last week. The price continued to trade at new century lows during January as February futures rolled to March.

Source: CQG

The chart of the new active month March natural gas futures contract highlights that the price continued to drop last week, reaching a new low of $1.812 per MMBtu. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, has moved higher as the price declined. Rising open interest and the falling price is a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Trend-following speculative shorts have experience little or no pressure since November.

The EIA reports a substantial withdrawal, but the price drops anyway

On Thursday, January 30, the Energy Information Administration reported the most significant decline in inventories of the 2019/2020 withdrawal season.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, stockpiles in storage across the US dropped by 201 billion cubic feet for the week ending on January 24. The prior most significant decline in stocks had been 161 bcf during the current winter season. Inventories stood at 2.746 trillion cubic feet, 23.6% above last year's level, and 7.6% above the five-year average for this time of the year.

Source: EIA

The ten-minute chart shows that even a withdrawal of over 200 bcf could not provide any support for the price of the energy commodity. The price crawled higher before the release of the data but moved to a new low in its aftermath on Thursday. Natural gas was trading not far above the most recent low on Friday, January 31, at the $1.85 per MMBtu level.

It is getting late in the peak season - stocks do not support a recovery

While the latest reaction to inventory data likely frustrated anyone holding a long position, over half the winter season has passed. Last year, stockpiles hit a low of 1.107 tcf in March. With only eight weeks to go until stocks begin to rise, withdrawals from storage would need to average 205 bcf each week to reach last year's low. We are likely to go into the injection season with beginning stockpiles significantly higher in 2020 than in 2019. The path of least resistance remains lower for the price of the energy commodity. A significant withdrawal last Thursday did nothing to change the bearish tone of the market.

History points to a low in the spring - an update on the widow-maker

Natural gas tends to reach lows in February through April each year as the peak season for demand ends.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows the bearish pattern of lower highs and lower lows since 2005. Technical support stands at the March 2016 low of $1.611 per MMBtu, and the 1998 low just one tick lower at $1.61. Given the current price action, a challenge of that level appears to be in the cards, and we could even see a $1.50 handle or lower for the energy commodity. Price momentum is in oversold territory, but it continues to display a downtrend. The relative strength indicator around 29 is at the lowest level since natural gas futures began trading on NYMEX in 1990.

The March-April "widow-maker" spread was trading at over 4 cents per MMBtu last week with April at a premium to March.

Source: CQG

As the chart of April minus March natural gas futures displays, the spread that tends to be the most volatile of the year has risen from a premium of almost 30 cents per MMBtu in early November for March to a small premium for April. The spread is telling us that there are absolutely no supply concerns and that the market continues to expect lower prices, despite the oversold readings in almost all technical indicators. Speculative shorts will continue to push the price lower at every opportunity over the coming weeks. We could see short sellers sitting above the market to take advantage of any uptick in the price of the energy commodity.

Natural gas and politics - looking for an area to buy using UNG

The risk of a short position in natural gas will continue to rise as the price declines. While a challenge of the March 2016 and 1998 lows appear to be on the horizon, natural gas has a long history of handing speculators surprises when the market becomes overly short or long.

I will continue to sit on the sidelines in natural gas unless the price suffers a significant decline and what could turn out to be a blow-off low at or below the 1.60 per MMBtu level. The UGAZ and DGAZ triple leveraged ETN products offer a magnified return for speculative risk positions. I will likely use the United States Natural Gas Fund ETF product when dipping a toe into the volatile commodity on the long side over the coming weeks. UNG holds an unleveraged position in the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract. The fund summary for UNG states:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract. The fund invests primarily in futures contracts for natural gas that are traded on the NYMEX, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Futures U.S. (together, 'ICE Futures') or other U.S. and foreign exchanges. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration. Source: Yahoo Finance

UNG has net assets of $437.80 million, trades an average of over 4.7 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.28%. The last noticeable rally in the natural gas futures arena took the price of March futures from $2.062 on January 3 to $2.204 per MMBtu on January 14, a rise of 6.89%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UNG rose from $16.36 to $17.43 per share or 6.54%. I will be cautious when using the UNG product during the middle of February as March futures roll to April. The potential for wild volatility in the "widow-maker" spread will impact the price of the ETF during the roll period.

Natural gas could be waiting for the spring season to challenge the 2016 low. However, the price trend through January suggests that the offseason is coming early in 2020. Meanwhile, increase volatility later this year because of potential for a dramatic shift in US energy policy could be a reason to buy natural gas. The 2020 President election is likely to be the most contentious in history. The contest will be a referendum on President Trump's performance as well as the future of energy and a host of other policy directions.

