Aphria: Darkness Before Dawn

Last week, Aphria (APHA) reported quarterly results and slashed fiscal 2020 guidance. While the market reaction was negative, we think the stock could have benefited more by doing away with the guidance altogether. We think the updated guidance still implies lofty expectations for profitability improvement which might prove to be unrealistic given current market conditions. Despite the mundane results, we think Aphria remains a top pick in Canada due to its balance sheet and large production base. We expect results to improve meaningfully in the second half of 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Q2 Review

Aphria reported fiscal 2020 second-quarter results which showed continued market headwinds and dimmed outlook for 2020. Total revenue declined 4% driven by a large miss in the German distribution business. However, cannabis operations saw an 11% increase in revenue driven by growth in the recreational channel, offset by lower wholesale revenue. Consolidated gross margin improved ~300 bps to 25% and EBITDA from cannabis operations improved to $3.4 million, or 10% of net cannabis revenue. Overall, the German pharma distribution business continues to face headwinds and represents negligible value as we have always said. Instead, the cannabis business is where the money is.

Total volume sold increased by 18% to 7,062 kg last quarter and recreational sales made up 79% of that. Medical business slightly contracted while wholesale became very small, which ought to improve margins due to better profitability through direct sales to provinces. Average realized prices declined 13% to $5.22 per gram due to the sales mix. Aphria said that demand exceeded production during the quarter and the company had to purchase from the wholesale market. With the Diamond facility fully licensed and producing, we think supply constraint won't exist going into 2020.

Aphria ended the quarter with ~$500 million of cash which ranks among the highest in the industry. We think the company is well-funded given that Diamond is fully licensed and producing and the Extraction Centre of Excellence is almost completed pending license amendment. We don't foresee large capital projects in the near-term and believe cash flow could improve materially as additional production comes online. The launch of 2.0 products should also provide additional revenue and improve margin due to better pricing for these products. Overall, we think Aphria's balance sheet is in excellent shape and provides a strong foundation for 2020.

Reduced 2020 Outlook

Aphria cut the fiscal 2020 outlook citing market dynamics that impacted its business in several ways. Besides the popular accusation of a slow retail rollout in Ontario and Quebec, the company also cited changes in the German medical system that hurt its CC Pharma division. We had anticipated the inevitable guidance cut back in October 2019 in "Making Progress But F2020 Guidance At Risk" and Aphria reduced its 2020 revenue estimate by $75 million and EBITDA by $53 million; the new forecast now includes:

Net revenue of $575-$625 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $35-$42 million

The reduction was significant and we think most investors were already expecting this to happen. However, we think the reduced guidance remains ambitious and implies significant ramp-up in the next two quarters. Based on the first six months of the current fiscal year, Aphria generated $247 million of net revenue and negligible EBITDA. In order to meet the new guidance, Aphria will need to generate sales of $353 million and EBITDA of $36 million during the next 6 months, which is very difficult to do in our view. We expect the Canadian cannabis market to improve in 2020 but the impact will most likely be back-loaded as it takes time to open new retail stores. More importantly, while the revenue guidance seems more achievable, the EBITDA outlook just seems very aggressive. We think the company will have a hard time fighting a Canadian market that is still plagued by oversupply and tepid consumer demand. The effect of new retail stores and 2.0 products won't be fully baked until the second half of 2020 which would be beyond the current fiscal year for Aphria. As a result, we would have preferred to see Aphria abandon its forecast all altogether, as Canopy (CGC) and HEXO (HEXO) did, preventing another potential investor disappointment in the near future.

Looking Ahead

Aphria currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion and trades at an EV/Sales of 13.5x which is justified. Larger peers with bigger cash balance trade at a premium such as Canopy at 23.5x and Cronos (CRON) at 24.5x. However, LPs with weaker liquidity profile trade at lower multiples such as Tilray (TLRY) at 9.4x and Aurora (ACB) at 10.1x. We think Aphria's positive EBITDA, albeit small, is a key competitive advantage as a result of its efficient operation and large scale. Most other LPs are still incurring large losses and have an elusive path to profitability. We expect this gap to widen in the coming quarters as Aphria reaches full production while others curtail capacity due to constrained liquidity and canceled expansion plans.

We recently upgraded Aphria to one of our top picks in Canada for 2020 due to its fortress balance sheet, second-largest installed capacity, strong profitability relative to its peers. We also reiterated our view that the first half of the calendar 2020 will see limited improvement with progress likely to be back-end loaded. The ramp at Diamond and improving retail network should result in meaningful progress in the second half of 2020 for Aphria and result in meaningful revenue expansion and profitability. We continue to believe that Aphria has the most potential to outperform in the second half of 2020.

