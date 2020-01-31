Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Smoke Screen

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Home Sales

The number for December was a little soft with sales slipping 0.4% to an annual rate of 694,000, which is compared to a November number that was revised down from 719,000 to 697,000. Still, sales are up 23% over the past year, thanks to the plunge in mortgage rates and limited supply of existing homes for sale. Median prices have risen to $331,400, which is up 0.5% from last year, while the average sale price is $384,500, which is up 0.7%

Sales for 2019 were up 10.8% from sales in 2019, which is a very strong result. Housing remains a bright spot for the US economy, but its relative small weighting means it has relatively limited impact on overall growth. It will be important to watch mortgage rates, because a lot of the sale increase in 2019 had to do with the 100 basis-point decline in rates. If rates move up, that will be a major headwind.

Durable Goods Orders

Durable goods orders have gone from bad to worse. Yes, orders were up 2.4% in December, but from a November decline that was revised from 2% to 3.1%. When we exclude transportation orders, which were primarily defense aircraft and parts, orders declined 0.1% in December and November's no change was revised to a decline of 0.4%.

Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, sank 0.9%. The shipment of these goods used to compute GDP declined 0.4% in December and 0.3% in November. Shipments are now down five of the past six months. Capital spending should be a significant drag on GDP in Q4 based on these numbers.

Q4 GDP

The headline number looks OK at 2.1% growth in the fourth quarter, but lift up the hood, and this does not look like a good quarter at all. Consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, grew just 1.8%, which is down from the 3.2% rate in the third quarter. Corporate spending plunged 6.1%, which is no surprise given the durable goods order numbers the past few months. That was the third consecutive quarterly decline in capital spending. Trade contributed a whopping 1.5% to the quarterly growth figure because exports rose a modest 1.4%, while imports sank 8.7%, due to the trade war. That contribution from net trade will not continue, and it is a smoke screen for what was otherwise a very weak quarter. If you exclude trade, you have an economy that grew less than 1% in the fourth quarter. Consumer and business spending is weakening.

Meanwhile, after three rate cuts and a huge increase in liquidity from the Federal Reserve in 2019, all we could muster was a 1.3% increase in the GDP Price Deflator (inflation). That was below the expectation of 1.6%. Chairman Powell keeps expressing concern that inflation hasn't risen more, but he needs to learn that the Fed's monetary stimulus doesn't directly benefit the majority of consumers who account for personal consumption. It primarily benefits banks, hedge funds, large institutional investors and the wealthy who invest large sums in financial markets.

Personal Income and Spending

There were no surprises in this report, as personal income rose 0.2% and personal spending rose 0.3% in December, while the PCE Price Index was up 1.6% year-over-year. This is consistent with what we saw in the Q4 GDP report, which is a slowing but steady rate of consumer spending growth. The Fed's preferred measurement of inflation continues to run below its target of 2%.

Conclusion

The Fed held rates steady at its meeting this week (1.5-1.75%), and it gave no indication that rates would change in 2020. That makes sense, given that it is an election year. The only changes in the Fed's statement from last month were that consumer spending is now growing at a "moderate" pace, which is down from a "strong" pace. It also stated that it sees inflation "returning" to its 2% target, which is a modification from inflation being "near" its target. Lastly, Chairman Powell indicated that excess reserves would hover around $1.5 trillion, which is where they are now.

Powell was asked if he was concerned about the historically high valuations of financial asset prices. He said that valuations were not unreasonable relative to interest rates, and that he didn't feel as though that was a problem. I think he is gravely mistaken.

As I stated at the end of last year, my greatest concern for the year ahead is that the Fed has fueled a surge in financial markets that is now so far divorced from economic fundamentals that an inevitable reversion to the mean will reverse the wealth effect. The subsequent collapse in confidence will come at a time when our debt-laden economy is barely growing. The Fed will have minimal firepower to address the next downturn with monetary stimulus. The federal government will be equally impotent considering it just implemented a massive tax cut and faces $1 trillion deficits. Let's hope that the Fed doesn't accomplish its objective of higher rates of inflation and the higher interest rates that typically accompany it. That will be the doom of our economy and markets.

