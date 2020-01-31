January 2020 Portfolio Update - Energy, Steel, And REITs

We've entered the annual reporting period, bringing with it plenty of changes in company dividends. It's the period of the year where a European dividend investor expects windfalls of cash.

Results were once again excellent, and my portfolio composition beat Index handily despite certain effects from Swedish finance companies (Swedbank).

January saw my investments going into REITS and Energy as well as some finance and, oddly enough, steel.

Summary

During January, I continued investing sizable amounts of cash (in total ~$6,300) into a variety of stocks, mostly related to real estate, energy, and finances. Given the current market climate, there was still a great deal of overvaluation which hampers current investment diversification.

Perhaps, more importantly, we've entered the annual reporting period for 2019 fiscals for most companies. This is the time of the year where European companies give us dividend bumps (and cuts, sadly). It's the time of the year where my dividends shift the most, statistically speaking.

For the first time, I'm going to follow this publicly in article form. (Last year, I hadn't really begun writing properly on SA at this time).

As a result of current dividend bumps/changes and investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~137.2% of avg. dividend income/avg. monthly expenses ratio.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal, and I've no moral/ethical qualms as an investor about investing in any sort of publicly listed business.

My prerequisites

I'm a relatively young (34-year-old) trilingual (Swedish/German background) who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached my financial independence (at least in Sweden/Swedish standards) in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal.

Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~137.2% of expenses. Prior to the Swedbank dividend cut, it was approaching 140% - now, it will take some time to go back up to this level. It's still vastly above the December 2019 level, however, and over 30% above the January 2019 coverage.

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may not apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to - though this is currently a ballpark number and likely subject to change in the future. This also means that, despite being financially independent at my desired standard in Sweden, I'm not yet "done".

January 2020 news update

January saw me reducing overall purchases somewhat compared to December. I'm maintaining my "standard" weekly buying activity, which includes the continual investment of about ~$1,200/week in stocks I consider undervalued and favorably positioned in terms of my desired portfolio composition/weighting. I've not yet encountered occasions where no company has been investable, but current valuations are making picks more tricky, especially if investment diversity is a goal.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 4-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.138%, though this includes a still-sizable chunk (around 12.5%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.45% at the very least. What's more, the coming months will bring in significant capital that needs to be reinvested.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing January 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of January 2020 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

Amasten Preferential Stock (No Symbol)

Heimstaden Preferential Stock (No Symbol)

Albemarle (ALB)

Bank OZK (OZK)

CoreCivic (CXW)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

AGNC Investment Corp Preferential 6.5% Series E (AGNCO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Preferential Series E (CMO.PE)

TransAlta Corporation Preferential Series E (Link)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Thor Industries (THO)

Altria (MO)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

FedEx (FDX)

Taubman Centers (TCO)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $654. This has been reinvested. This was also a 95% increase over the January dividend of 2019, representing the shifted focus to NA I've gone through over the past 12 months.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,406.34.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year of 2019/2020.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of January 2020 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

CoreCivic

Altria

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $46.15. This cash will be reinvested. The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $96.04.

Transactions During January 2020

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Simon Property Group (SPG). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation as a whole.

(SPG). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation as a whole. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019.

(SKT). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) . This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles, such as this excellent one from Ray Merola.

(NYSE:RDS.B) This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles, such as this excellent one from Ray Merola. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Unum Group (UNM) . This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation. I view the Unum Group as a financial stock that has one of the best, conservatively-forecast potential returns on the market today (above 20%). I wrote about this in the article, "Unum Group: An Excellent Opportunity In The Financial Sector".

(UNM) This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation. I view the Unum Group as a financial stock that has one of the best, conservatively-forecast potential returns on the market today (above 20%). I wrote about this in the article, "Unum Group: An Excellent Opportunity In The Financial Sector". Purchased stock/increased exposure in SSAB Swedish Steel (OTC:SSAAF). This is a new position I've been waiting for some time. After the FY19, I decided to open a position in the company. I haven't yet gotten around to writing a piece - but expect one on this interesting company soon.

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019. SKT is, as I see it, one of the real estate stocks with the highest (risk-adjusted) potential long-term returns currently available.

Looking forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

We also have the current currencies and dividend currency mix.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Simon Property Group

Unum Group

Royal Dutch Shell

Resurs Holding (OTC:RSRSF)

SSAB Swedish Steel

Taubman Centers

Tanger Factory Outlets Centers

My goal is to invest at least $5200 in February 2020 - if particularly good opportunities arise, I may increase this to ~$7,000-$9000.

Looking ahead into 2020

So, despite continuing to invest on a weekly basis, my cash position is currently increasing. This is due to the simple weighting of my portfolio, which provides front-loaded dividend payouts during the year. Over the next few months, not only will a massive amount (50%+) of annual dividends be paid out, but due to private circumstances, large amounts of capital will be made available in other ways.

There's also the fact of my Data Respons (No Symbol) position being liquidated due to the company being M&A'ed in early February, which will bring in over $18,000. I currently have no more than preliminary ideas on how to re-allocate this capital, but it'll be spread across multiple investments.

This combines periods of heavy capital injections with an overvalued market - hardly ideal, and it means being very careful just how this capital is reinvested.

European Dividend increases

As I said, I'm also providing a summary of dividend changes affecting my portfolio. For January, the following changes came in during the annual reporting period.

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) - Dividend increase of ~7%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 6.5 SEK/Share, up from 6.1 SEK/share

Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) - Dividend increase of 7.6%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 14 SEK/Share, up from 13 SEK/share.

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) - Dividend cut of 38%, a total of 8.8 SEK/share dividend for 2019/2020. This cut was expected, and the size was completely in line with my expectations.

BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF) - Dividend increase of 100%, a total of 8.6 SEK/Share in the form of an extraordinary dividend, bringing my YoC for 2020 up to over 8.5%.

Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) - Dividend increase of ~3%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 2.45 SEK/Share, up from 2.36 SEK/share

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) - Dividend increase of ~4%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 8.7 SEK/Share

Gränges (No Symbol) - Dividend increase of 6.24%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 5 SEK/Share

NCC (OTC:NCCBF) - Dividend increase of 25%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 5 SEK/Share

Europris (OTC:ERPSY) - Dividend increase of 5.4%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 1.95 NOK/Share

A number of companies report in January - but expect even more in February, with more changes incoming. As you can see, dividend cuts are far more common in Europe, as European companies have the tendency to size dividend payouts according to actual annual profits. Very few companies in Sweden take on debt in order to finance any sort of dividend - many of them do tend towards risky (75%+) payout ratios, however.

Thus far, I'm very pleased with the dividend increasing activity that's been going on. BillerudKorsnäs definitely came as a surprise and also caused the stock to surge 17-20% over the course of 2 days. NCC was large as well, though not as large as some hoped, but still caused a 6-7% surge in share price. No surprises in the negative as of yet, with Swedbank's cut being completely within the bounds of my own forecast.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant partly as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more." A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working on something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to doing at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

