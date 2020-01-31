Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/29/20

Includes: APLT, CADE, CTSH, FLMN, HTBK, IFF, PBF
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/29/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PBF Energy (PBF)
  • Cognizant Tech (CTSH)
  • Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Heritage Commerce (HTBK)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
  • Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
  • Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Investar Holding (ISTR)
  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
  • Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB)
  • uniQure (QURE)
  • Palomar (PLMR)
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
  • New America High Income (HYB)
  • Datadog (DDOG)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)
  • Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

B

$14,853,404

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$5,357,380

3

Boze Brandon B

DIR, BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$3,067,607

4

Stephens John Joseph

DIR

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

B

$503,550

5

Kanter Stacy J

DIR

Applied Therapeutics

APLT

JB*

$295,750

6

Nelson Andrew C

DIR

Investar Holding

ISTR

B

$138,060

7

Chahine Hicham S

DIR

Cortland Bancorp

CLDB

JB*

$101,250

8

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$100,649

9

Hallgrimson Steven L

DIR

Heritage Commerce

HTBK

B

$94,394

10

Evans Joseph W

DIR

Cadence Bancorporation

CADE

B

$80,283

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kkr Partnership

BO

Kimbell Royalty Partners

KRP

JS*

$11,101,875

2

Hite Hedge Asset Mgt

BO

Falcon Minerals

FLMN

S

$5,225,000

3

Korman Bernard J

DIR

New Amer Hi Inc

HYB

S

$4,157,362

4

Kopits Laszlo

GC

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$4,065,168

5

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$4,004,964

6

Dsouza Francisco

DIR

Cognizant Tech

CTSH

AS

$3,843,353

7

Kapusta Matthew C

CEO, CFO, MD, DIR

uniQure

QURE

AS

$3,314,501

8

Callahan Michael James

DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$3,177,418

9

Kemper David W

DIR

Commerce Bancshares

CBSH

S

$2,117,468

10

Armstrong Mac

CEO, DIR

Palomar

PLMR

AS

$1,655,400

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.