Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/29/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/29/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PBF Energy (PBF)

Cognizant Tech (CTSH)

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Investar Holding (ISTR)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB)

uniQure (QURE)

Palomar (PLMR)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

New America High Income (HYB)

Datadog (DDOG)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors & Fragrances IFF B $14,853,404 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $5,357,380 3 Boze Brandon B DIR, BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $3,067,607 4 Stephens John Joseph DIR Freeport-McMoRan FCX B $503,550 5 Kanter Stacy J DIR Applied Therapeutics APLT JB* $295,750 6 Nelson Andrew C DIR Investar Holding ISTR B $138,060 7 Chahine Hicham S DIR Cortland Bancorp CLDB JB* $101,250 8 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $100,649 9 Hallgrimson Steven L DIR Heritage Commerce HTBK B $94,394 10 Evans Joseph W DIR Cadence Bancorporation CADE B $80,283

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kkr Partnership BO Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP JS* $11,101,875 2 Hite Hedge Asset Mgt BO Falcon Minerals FLMN S $5,225,000 3 Korman Bernard J DIR New Amer Hi Inc HYB S $4,157,362 4 Kopits Laszlo GC Datadog DDOG AS $4,065,168 5 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $4,004,964 6 Dsouza Francisco DIR Cognizant Tech CTSH AS $3,843,353 7 Kapusta Matthew C CEO, CFO, MD, DIR uniQure QURE AS $3,314,501 8 Callahan Michael James DIR Datadog DDOG AS $3,177,418 9 Kemper David W DIR Commerce Bancshares CBSH S $2,117,468 10 Armstrong Mac CEO, DIR Palomar PLMR AS $1,655,400

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

