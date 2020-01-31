Eli Lilly: Wait For A Lower Entry Price

Eli Lilly: Background To This Article

A reader of my recent article, "Johnson & Johnson: Bond Like Qualities", commented,

Why would I not go with LLY instead. They reported today. Look at the outstanding results. 4 new major molecules to be launched in the next 2 years. All new products increased sales by at least 30%. They bumped up dividend by 15%.

The best way I could respond was to carry out a similar analysis for Eli Lilly (LLY) to the one I conducted for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Eli Lilly: Investment Thesis

Eli Lilly is a solid performing company providing higher total returns to shareholders over the last few years than Johnson & Johnson. Part of those higher returns comes from multiple expansion. Lower growth estimates over the next few years will likely lead to some multiple contraction. While the Eli Lilly business appears an attractive business to invest in, the share price appears on the high side on the basis of a possibly unsustainable P/E multiple. Patience is a virtue in investing and higher returns will be achieved by waiting for a lower share price as the P/E multiple contracts to take account of lower growth going forward.

Eli Lilly: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Eli Lilly shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1.1 - Eli Lilly: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Eli Lilly were strongly positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These strong rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to first quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Table 1.2

For those interested, Table 1.2 shows Eli Lilly rates of return per Table 1.1 compared to rates of return for similar investments in JNJ over the same time periods. Clearly, Eli Lilly has been the better performer from a total return perspective over the last 4 to 5 years. That does not mean it will necessarily provide superior returns to Johnson & Johnson over the period ahead.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figures 1.1 and 1.2 below are sourced from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1.1

Despite strong past performance per Table 1.1, quant rating for Eli Lilly is "Neutral". Let's take a look at the quant rating for Johnson & Johnson -

Figure 1.2

Both companies have a similar "Neutral" rating. Eli Lilly is worse on "Value" but better on "Growth", "Momentum" and "Revisions". Both are similarly rated on profitability. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Eli Lilly as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards. As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3.1 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3.1 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Eli Lilly. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3.1 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of double digit growth rates through end of 2021, falling away to 7.1% in 2022. It should be understood, in quantifying the short-form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates.

Figure 3.2

Figure 3.2 shows historical and projected EPS growth rates for Eli Lilly per Fig. 3.1 compared to EPS growth rates for JNJ, prepared on a similar basis. It is not too hard to see why Eli Lilly provided far better historical rates of return than Johnson & Johnson (see Table 1.2 above). EPS growth rates for Eli Lilly for 2017 to 2019 are around double or more those for Johnson & Johnson. The high EPS growth rates for Eli Lilly are likely responsible for higher P/E ratios than for Johnson & Johnson, per Fig. 3.3 below.

Figure 3.3

Figure 3.3 shows Eli Lilly shares are trading at a much higher multiple than Johnson & Johnson. If both companies continued to trade at their present multiples, and EPS for both were to grow at 6.5% per year, then returns for each would be similar. It is only when the multiple changes that investor's returns are impacted. Let's look at the likelihood of changes in multiples out to 2022.

Johnson & Johnson has a current multiple of 17.32 and EPS growth for 2019 of 6.1%. Analysts' consensus growth estimates are 4.3%, 7.0% and 7.7% for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Johnson & Johnson's present P/E multiple is 70% of the present S&P 500 P/E multiple. Over the next 3 years EPS growth rates for Johnson & Johnson are estimated to be moving upward. On the basis of the foregoing there appears a low likelihood of downward pressure on the present Johnson & Johnson P/E multiple over the next 3 years through 2022. This of course takes no account of matters such as the opioid litigation or macro events affecting all stocks or a sector of stocks.

Eli Lilly has a current multiple of 23.01 and EPS growth for 2019 of 11.0%. Analysts' consensus growth estimates are 11.9%, 12.0% and 7.1% for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Eli Lilly's present P/E multiple is 93% of the present S&P 500 P/E multiple. Over the next 3 years EPS growth rates are estimated to be relatively flat before moving downward. Estimated 7.1% growth rate for 2022 is expected to be below the 7.7% estimated EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson. On the basis of the foregoing there appears a high likelihood of downward pressure on the present Eli Lilly P/E multiple over the next 3 years through 2022.

It is possible to gain a better picture how multiples for various companies compare by projecting forward P/E ratios based on projected share price and analysts' consensus EPS estimates for future years.

Figure 3.4

Figure 3.4 shows Eli Lilly currently has a P/E ratio of 23.62 compared to Johnson & Johnson current P/E ratio of 17.32. At the same time, Eli Lilly 2020 and 2021 non-GAAP EPS estimates are much higher than for Johnson & Johnson. But, do the higher EPS growth rates for Eli Lilly justify the higher current P/E ratio for Eli Lilly? By 2022 analysts' consensus EPS growth rates estimates for Eli Lilly (7.1%) and Johnson & Johnson (7.7%) are at similar levels. At similar EPS growth rates it could be argued P/E ratios should be at similar levels.

At this stage, I should reiterate, the only way a share investor can achieve a return is from receipt of dividends and/or share price gains - the only way.

In Fig. 3.4, I have assumed the respective share prices for Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson increase by 6.5% per year. Add the respective dividend yields and you have the total expected returns if both share prices grow at 6.5% per year. Under that scenario Eli Lilly delivers total return per year of 8.57% and Johnson & Johnson 9.03%. But look at the respective P/E ratios at end of 2022 when both companies have similar EPS growth rate estimates. Johnson & Johnson P/E ratio is 17.41, little changed from current P/E ratio 17.32. Due to higher estimated EPS growth rates, Eli Lilly P/E ratio has decreased from 23.62 to 21.25. But that 21.25 is still far higher than Johnson & Johnson's 17.41, with EPS growth rate no longer a justification for the difference. Eli Lilly is very much at risk of P/E multiple contraction over the next 3 years, and that means lower share price increases or even share price decreases. In fact this has already occurred over the past year as illustrated in Table 2 below.

Table 2

Table 2 shows Eli Lilly share price increased by 9.5% between Jan. 30, 2019 and Jan. 30, 2020. Share price increase together with dividends received gave a return of 12.3%. Remember share price gains and/or dividends are the only way a shareholder can earn a return on shares. But it is worth analyzing the drivers of share price gains to determine how repeatable these gains/(losses) are. Per Table 2, share price gains of $7.38 (5.7%) were due to net income increases. These gains can be taken as a measure of business performance. Additional share price gains of $6.99 (5.4%) can be attributed to share repurchases net of any share issues. Managements regularly refer to the money spent on share repurchases as a distribution of profits to shareholders. This portion of the share price gain is properly regarded as a distribution and has nothing to do with business performance. A $2.03 (1.6%) reduction in share price is due to P/E multiple contraction from 23.96 at Jan. 30, 2018 to 23.62 at Jan. 30, 2019. Based on all the evidence above, Eli Lilly P/E multiple is likely at risk of further contraction over the next 3 years, limiting share price gains. I am able to quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Table 3.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of 11% to 12% for FY 2020 to FY 2024. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 23.62. These projected returns are below the historical returns per Table 1.1. This is consistent with the lower projected EPS growth rates per Fig. 3.1.

Table 3.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 3.1 above, except for the P/E ratio progressively decreasing to the historical median of 21.18 by end of 2020. At the lower P/E ratio, potential returns for 2020 reduce to ~2%. The major effect on rates of returns occurs in the period of multiple contraction. Returns for years 2021 to 2024 range from 7% to 10% compared to 11% to 12% at the higher P/E ratio per Table 3.1 above.

Table 3.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Stress Testing

Table 3.3 assumes after purchase the P/E multiple progressively contracts from the current 23.62 to the 5 year historical low of 16.78 per Fig. 3.1 above.

This results in negative returns in 2021 and 2022 for the low EPS scenarios. Due to projected EPS growth and receipt of dividends, all other scenarios show positive returns for all years. For the buy and hold investor, by 2024 the potential average yearly returns range from 4% for the low EPS case and ~5% to 9% for the consensus and high cases.

Eli Lilly: Summary and Conclusions

Eli Lilly has provided solid total returns to investors over the last 4 to 5 years. Current P/E multiple of 23.62 is well above the 5 year historical median of 21.18, possibly due to the influence of high EPS growth rates over the last few years. Forward EPS estimates are lower than recent historical growth rates which could trigger potential multiple contraction and far lower returns over the next few years than the previous 3 years. Despite this, negative returns are unlikely even if the P/E multiple falls to Eli Lilly's 5 year historical low of 16.58. Eli Lilly stands up to stress testing on this basis similar to Johnson & Johnson. But bear in mind Johnson & Johnson stress testing is carried out at its historical low P/E ratio of 14.75 versus the 16.58 for Eli Lilly.

