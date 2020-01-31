The Least Appreciated Aspects Of Netflix

Introduction

My thesis is that the external worldview of Netflix (NFLX) is different from what the company sees internally. Guggenheim Securities Senior Analyst Michael Morris asked about the most misunderstood or least well appreciated aspects of Netflix in the last question of the 4Q19 earnings call. VP of Finance Spencer Wang answered with streaming wars. CFO Spence Neumann and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters responded with the business model. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos explained that not all content is created for a specific group of people. Finally, CEO Reed Hastings discussed improvements to the service.

In addition to the last question from Senior Analyst Morris above, misconceptions involving advertising, geography and the average revenue per user [ARPU] were discussed throughout the call.

Streaming Wars

Saying there is an over focus on streaming wars, VP of Finance Wang responded to the last question of the 4Q19 call by explaining that the linear to streaming transition is like the broadcast to cable transition. In the early days the nascent cable networks weren't really hurting one another. Instead, they were growing together and collectively taking share from broadcasting as opposed to taking share from each other.

Business Model - Cash Flow

CFO Neumann and Chief Product Officer Peters answered the last question of the 4Q19 call by pointing to the business model, specifically the cash flow. They noted that the forward investment from the last few years is misunderstood and that the business will ultimately become meaningfully self-funding.

The 4Q19 letter to shareholders indicates that the 2019 free cash flow [FCF] deficit of -$3.3 billion should be the peak. The forecast for 2020 is -$2.5 billion and they plan continuous improvement each year such that they will be FCF positive over time.

It is quixotic to think that Netflix should immediately be FCF positive during this time when they’re growing rapidly with forward investments on originals. I think they’re doing the right thing by incrementally improving FCF through increased revenue as opposed to content cuts. In other words, they’re growing into their content budget and this budget should increase at a slower pace than revenue in the coming years.

Not All Content Is Created For A Specific Group Of People.

Chief Content Officer Sarandos addressed the final question of the 4Q19 call by explaining misconceptions tied to content:

In terms of misunderstood, I think I have to use this notion you hear every once in a while of where there's so much stuff on Netflix, everything gets lost. And I think that the opposite is true, which you'll see in that -- in those numbers that we released to you in the letter. The -- our ability to launch new brands and sustain brands over multiple seasons or multiple sequels and at a very high volume from all over the world has been unparalleled. And the idea that we can create brands out of thin air over and over again, sometimes multiple times in a week, like this past week, is something that I'm super proud of. I think it gets lost on people because they think all this content is for them. It isn't. It's just meant to be your favorite show and your favorite movie, and that's going to be something for everybody.

Improvements

CEO Hastings gave his take on the closing 4Q19 earnings call question by saying that people focus on how the current service looks instead of how much better things will be in the future:

And for me, it's really, we keep doing these amazing numbers, doing 8.8 [million new paid subs] in Q4 is just amazing. So happy with that. And with The Witcher performance, ending the year on a high note of a massive new franchise that will develop season after season. So if you think about the next couple of years, it's really the rate of improvement. That's the big thing, how much we're learning, and we're doing so many shows, our learning is higher, doing so many product tests, our learning is higher. And the quality of our service 2 or 3 years from now will be so much higher than it is today. That's the thing that's not well understood. Everyone focuses on how does the current service look as opposed to how good we're going to be in 3 years.

The message above is about the service but I think about the business the same way. In other words, it isn’t just the service that will be better in the future, the business will be much improved as well. Anchoring on current margins is a mistake, the margins and the business as a whole will continue to improve as the paid subscriber base grows.

Advertising Isn’t An Option

One has to question the veracity of stories claiming Netflix is moving to advertising. My December 2019 article talks about the way advertising is misunderstood. During the 4Q19 call CEO Hastings pointed out that this subject was addressed in the 3Q19 letter to shareholders. He talked about advertising again during the 4Q19 call saying Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) are powerful because they integrate data. CEO Hastings notes that Netflix doesn’t collect personal data and that it will not be easy for most companies to compete with these giants in the long run. CEO Hastings says it wouldn’t make sense for Netflix to have exposure to advertising where they’re strategically disadvantaged.

Former Netflix and Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy compared the U.S. ad market to other geographies at the Nov 2019 RBC Conference:

And the ad market in the U.S. is considerably more developed than it is in let's say, the developing world like for Latin America, by way of example.

The Netflix ARPU does not vary by geography as much as one might think. The U.S. and Canada [UCAN] region has the highest ARPU and the Latin America [LATAM] region has the lowest. The Europe, Middle East & Africa [EMEA] region and the Asia Pacific [APAC] region are in the middle:

Image Source: Author’s graph from the 4Q19 letter to shareholders and the December 16th 8-K filing.

Note that even for the lowest ARPU market, LATAM, their 4Q19 monthly ARPU of $8.18 was 62% of the monthly UCAN ARPU of $13.22.

Ad supported companies like Facebook have enormous differences in quarterly ARPU by geography:

Image Source: Facebook 3Q19 Earnings Slides

Facebook shows that in their ad supported model the ARPU by geography is night and day. Their 3Q19 quarterly ARPU for Asia-Pacific of $3.24 is less than 10% of their 3Q19 quarterly ARPU for the US & Canada of $34.55.

Geography Is Not Just Domestic And International

CEO Hastings said they made an effort internally to not be just U.S. and international. Instead, they think of the business internally as 4 equal regions which sets the standard for the external 4-region reports. This is dramatically different from the U.S. media narrative where the focus is mainly on North America.

APAC is the market I see changing most dramatically with 51% Q4 y/y revenue growth and 53% Q4 y/y paid member growth. EMEA continues to change rapidly as well with 43% Q4 y/y revenue growth and 37% Q4 y/y paid member growth. CFO Spence Neumann said the following about EMEA in the 4Q19 call:

It's a multiple of the number of addressable, their pay-TV or broadband households, as you see, for example, in the UCAN or U.S. and Canada region. We're less than 20% penetrated in the market. You've seen it's driving more than 50% of our paid member additions in recent quarters or roughly 50%. So we're low penetrated, and we're growing in a very healthy clip in that market.

Not Managing To ARPU

CFO Neumann explained that Netflix is not managing to ARPU but to revenue maximization. Some markets have lower-priced mobile offers that bring down blended ARPU but the economics aren’t always as different as one would think. For example, if a family of 4 in the U.S. shares a premium account with a cost of $16 per month while a family of 4 in India, Indonesia or Malaysia has 4 separate mobile-only plans that are $4 per month each then the ARPU numbers tell a different story than the economics.

Valuation

Like any company, Netflix is worth the amount of cash that can be pulled out from now until judgment day. Investing for growth, their free cash flow is negative at the moment but we have to skate to where the puck is going as opposed to where it is right now. I think there will be 300 million paid subscribers in 6 years or less. At that time growth investments should be smaller and free cash flow should be positive. In some ways blended ARPU should go up with price increases and in other ways it should go down as mobile-only plans make up a larger percentage of the subscriber base.

In 4Q19 Netflix had $5,467 million in revenue from 158 million subscribers at the start of the quarter and 167 million at the end for an average of 162.5 million subscribers. That’s an average of almost $34 per sub per quarter. If we’re in the same ballpark when there are 300 million paid subs then there should be over $10 billion in quarterly revenue and about $40 billion annualized. The margins should be substantially different at this point as content expenses are spread out among more subs.

Despite what CEO Hastings said about there not being just a domestic and an international, Netflix still discloses contribution profit this way externally in the 4Q19 shareholder letter as opposed to breaking it down by the 4 regions. I don’t like to anchor on current margins, especially in the APAC, LATAM and EMEA regions. However, the current domestic market is somewhat mature and the margins in that region can give us some insight.

Looking at 2019, domestic streaming revenue of $9,243 million is 46% of the $20,156 million total. 2019 domestic streaming cost of revenues of $4,867 million is 39% of the total $12,440 million cost of revenues. And 2019 domestic streaming marketing of $1,063 million is 40% of the total $2,652 million marketing. We’ll assign 40% of Technology and G&A expenses to domestic streaming which comes to $618 million [.40*$1,545 million] and $366 million [.40*$914 million], respectively. Netflix shows contribution profit as revenue less cost of revenues less marketing. The domestic streaming contribution profit is $3,313 million. Subtracting the above Technology and G&A expenses, we get domestic streaming earnings before interest and taxes [EBIT] of $2,329 million which is a margin of 25% [$2,329 million/$9,243 million]. I think domestic margins will go up over time as customers watch more content from different parts of the world. And of course APAC, LATAM and EMEA margins will go up as well. I think overall EBIT margins will be more than 30% when we’re in a slower growth environment with a larger subscriber base.

One key thing here is the content amortization schedule, if it is close to reality then these domestic P&L accrual EBIT margins are very encouraging! It’s hard to say what a future business with $40 billion in revenue and 30% EBIT margins is worth today but this dollar amount is reasonable with respect to today’s enterprise value in this low interest environment. And I’m looking to buy and hold outstanding companies like Netflix at fair prices as opposed to buying and holding fair companies at outstanding prices.

I get the enterprise value as follows:

$152.7 billion market cap [1]

$14.8 billion long-term debt

$(5.0) billion cash and equivalents

---------

$162.5 billion

[1] The 2019 10-K isn’t out yet at the time of this writing submission but the 3Q19 10-Q shows 438,251,289 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The January 28th share price is $348.52.

Closing Thoughts

Having over 167 million global paid subscribers and annual revenue of $20.2 billion, Netflix has grown prodigiously. They still have tremendous growth potential in the APAC and EMEA regions. The future margins look very promising once the subscriber base is around 300 million paid members.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.