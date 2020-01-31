L Brands: Chatter Over Leslie Wexner Exit, Victoria's Secret Sale Intensifies

Source: Barron's

Leslie Wexner is reportedly in talks to give up his role as chief executive officer ("CEO") at L Brands (NYSE:LB) and considering options for (1) a breakup of the company or (2) a sale of Victoria's Secret. Chatter of Wexner's departure comes amid a reckoning for the retail industry. Traditional retailers are facing headwinds for sales through physical locations. In its most recent quarter, L Brands reported net sales of $2.7 billion, down 4% Y/Y. Revenue from Victoria's Secret fell 8%, while revenue from Bath & Body Works ("BBW") rose 11%. Victoria's Secret represented 53% of total revenue, so its demise hurt total sales.

Retailers like L Brands, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) have had to resort to heavy promotions to attract customers. The discounting crimped margins, which caused gross profit to fall faster than revenue. Gross margin for L Brands was 28%, down 500 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $741 million fell 20% Y/Y. General and administrative expenses and store expenses actually grew. The fallout was that EBITDA was -$3 million versus $192 million in the year-earlier period.

Competitive Threats To Victoria's Secret Emerge

The company's margin erosion could worsen. The company reported a drop in holiday sales; same store sales fell 3% compared to the year-earlier period. The sales decline likely led to a falloff in gross profit and EBITDA. Management was relying on a strong holiday season to create momentum for the Victoria's Secret brand; it didn't happen. For the month of December, retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y, yet rose by double digits through non-store retailers. This implies even fewer customers are shopping through the company's 1,500 company-owned and non-company owned locations for Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret Beauty and Accessories.

As management tries to turn the brand around, competitive threats have emerged. American Eagle's (AEO) Aerie brand has been white hot. Aerie is known for ads featuring real women. Its Arie Real campaign celebrated women of all shapes and sizes and helped jump-start the brand. Aerie embraces female empowerment and could be used as a weapon against Victoria's Secret, which typically showcases women who look like supermodels. In American Eagle's most recent quarter, comparable sales for American Eagle and Aerie were up 2% and 20%, respectively.

The success of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand on the lingerie market may also have come at the expense of Victoria's Secret. Savage X Fenty recently raised $50 million to fund inclusive lingerie. Rihanna's Fenty beauty brand is partnering with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY); it reportedly generated $558 million in its first full year of operation. Rihanna's early success in women's lingerie could represent another threat to Victoria's Secret.

L Brands has been culling under-performing Victoria's Secret locations, particularly in the U.S. Management planned to close over 50 Victoria's Secret stores last year to help stem some of the hemorrhaging. A potential buyer would have to change the image of the brand, stop the decline in sales, and determine the right mix of stores. That seems like a tall order for a new owner.

Potential Deal Issues

Valuing Victoria's Secret could also be a challenge. Buying the brand could be equivalent to catching a falling knife. Last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA for L Brands was around $1.8 billion; I estimated Victoria's Secret generated LTM EBITDA of $557 million, or about 31% of the total.

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen intimated Victoria's Secret could attract a price of 3x EBITDA:

On its own, the Bath & Body Works brand could attract a valuation of 8 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, according to Cowen analyst Oliver Chen. And the Victoria's Secret brand could attract a purchase price of 3 times its EBITDA, Chen said. That would leave L Brands' current shares with up to $32 of value per share, according to his estimates. The retailer's shares closed Wednesday at $23.22 after a 13% rally. But it isn't clear what will become of Victoria's Secret. L Brands is reportedly in discussions with Sycamore Partners, according to The Wall Street Journal. The private-equity firm-known for the $1 billion dividend it earned as part of its leveraged buyout of Staples-owns retailers such as Nine West, Talbots, Stuart Weitzman and The Limited.

The problem is that Victoria's Secret EBITDA is in decline. The decline in holiday sales for L Brands implies that trailing EBITDA for Victoria's Secret will be less than $557 million when its new earnings report is released. Until revenue and EBITDA for Victoria's Secret have bottomed, it could be difficult to value the brand.

L Brands also has $5.6 billion of debt outstanding, which equates to 3.1x LTM EBITDA. A sale of Victoria's Secret would result in a loss of over 30% of the company's EBITDA. How much of the debt will be repaid, and what will be the company's credit quality? S&P downgraded the company's debt to BB- (non-investment grade, speculative) due to the dismal performance of Victoria's Secret. If a sale causes the credit quality of L Brands to deteriorate, then the rating agencies could downgrade the debt again, making it harder for the company to raise more capital.

Through the first nine months of 2019, L Brands incurred rent expense of $614 million. It has another $1.7 billion in future minimum rent payments that stretch out over several years. Some of those rent obligations are related to Victoria's Secret. While management is closing certain of the brand's stores, it is still on the hook for future rent. These payments will likely create more losses at Victoria's Secret, which could hamper its sale value. Breaking the leases could also be costly.

A buyer could potentially recommend that this large obligation remain with the seller. That way the target company could start off with a clean slate. It could be untenable for the company's remaining operations (primarily BBW) to service the remaining debt and remain on the hook for a sizable percentage of $1.7 billion in future rent payments.

Conclusion

I still believe there are major impediments to a sale of Victoria's Secret. EBITDA from the brand is deteriorating, and competition is heating up in the space. How much of the debt and future rent payments L Brands is left with could be a major issue. LB trades at 6.5x LTM EBITDA, which is too robust, given the slide in revenue and earnings. Sell LB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.