Amazon: Why I'm Now More Bullish Than Ever

For now, valuation concerns will have little impact on the share price -- to infinity and beyond.

Amazon is a growth company, and all around efficiencies continue to improve.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) delivered a Q4 2019 result that vindicates to investors that it has what it takes to grow its top line on again.

Even though at 25x cash flow it is not particularly cheap, there are reasons to be bullish on the name. Here's why:

Background to my Work on Amazon

Amazon is a stock I've been bearish for two and a half years. For full transparency below is the stock performance since that time:

(Source)

And here is the stock's performance these past twelve months:

You can see that in the past twelve months the stock has appreciated nearly 9% (not including the after-hours rally).

Good traders liquidate their positions when they are wrong; great traders reverse their positions when they are wrong. Jack Schwager (source)

Q4 2019 - All-Around Impressive

Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself, right?

If you have followed my work for some time, you have probably become accustomed to my bearish stance on many stocks. And there are good reasons for this: it's called selectivity.

With so many cloud companies, high on rhetoric flooding the stock market these past few years, with nothing but 'pop and fizzle' business models, compounded with absolutely no visibility on their path to 'long-term profits', can you blame me?

Amazon proved it's not like the rest. Not only does Amazon's AWS continue to plow ahead, up 34% year-over-year, but its retail operations too continue to grow at a rapid clip.

What follows is Amazon's Q4 2019 results and Q1 2020 guidance:

Source: author's calculations

Any doubts that Amazon was slowing down are clearly false.

Key Drivers of Stunning Results?

During the earnings call Amazon's CFO Brian Olsavsky was grilled by analysts to pick one attribute for this stellar performance, and he was unshakable: arguing that AWS' performance was broad and that he could 'not isolate it to any one set of customers or products'.

Further, on the retail side highlights included Amazon's significant investments in one-day deliveries which started taking off during Q2 2019, and are now paying fruits, as customers readily seek the convenience of rapid deliveries on an increased number of products.

Furthermore, Olsavsky noted that third-party seller services are enjoying Amazon's better quality services and this is reflected in the 31% growth year-over-year in third-party revenue.

More importantly, Olsavsky contended that third-party commissions, fulfillment, and shipping fees have highly favorable economics, specifically pointing to Fulfilled by Amazon ('FBA') as having higher fees than those from Merchant Fulfilled Network.

Looking ahead, Investor Relations Dave Fildes asserted that Amazon is seeing an increase in the number of third-party sellers adopting Amazon's FBA, and that this is highly favorable to the bottom line.

Valuation - Satisfactory Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

A few items worth pointing out.

The table includes P/Cash Flow from Op. as I use this to get a bird's-eye of Amazon's ability to generate cash flow compared with its own historical performance, and that of its peers.

Amazon is certainly not the cheapest amongst this group of large-tech stocks.

Amazon is the most capital intensive amongst its large tech peers.

With those considerations in mind, the reason I am bullish on Amazon boils down to the fact that Amazon today is not only more diversified than it has been in the past but arguably even more insightful. Amazon is showing that the law of large numbers is not slowing it down.

This will cause the stock to re-rate at a higher multiple, as investors move from a 'show-me' story as we have seen this past twelve months with the stock underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), to shareholders willing to embrace the narrative that Amazon has a huge moat and is largely untouchable.

Investment Risks

The whole Amazon thesis is contingent on Amazon continuing to post revenue growth rates at close to 20%. Without that growth, it will no longer be viewed as a fast-growing and innovative company, and its multiple would compress.

Also worth bearing in mind that the bulk of Amazon's revenues are derived from its retail operations. Put another way, while growth for the sake of growth aids Amazon's valuation, ultimately the margin from its retail operations is fairly slim -- less than 5% even for the mature segment of North America.

Thus, in the event that Amazon starts getting valued on EPS or FCF, rather than revenue growth, the stock may compress its multiple.

The Bottom Line

I changed my mind. There are numerous reasons to now be bullish on Amazon. In the coming few weeks I'll be fleshing out further details of what impressed about Amazon's Q4 and what it means over the medium term for shareholders -- stay tuned!

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Amazon is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P 500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.