Problems Aside, Goldman Sachs Is Undervalued

Goldman Sachs (GS) has had a number of issues to deal with in recent times, but the underlying bank is a solid business which the market has undervalued. That may seem a surprising statement in light of the stock having risen 34.22% from its 52-week low of $180.73 and now trading only 3.15% below its 52-week high of $250.46, but it is one I will elaborate on in the following article.

The most lingering issue which Goldman Sachs has had to cope with, of course, remains the scandal around 1MDB, the Malaysian state development fund. The fund, originally set up in 2009 to boost the Malaysian economy through strategic investments, began to attract negative attention in 2015 when it missed payments owed to banks and bondholders who had invested $11 billion into 1MDB.

It was then alleged that $4.5 billion had been diverted from the fund into private accounts, and that $700 million of this amount was diverted into the accounts of then-Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak, and the scandal would lead to his political downfall. Goldman Sachs was implicated because 1MDB has debt of nearly $12 billion, and part of this debt was caused by a $3 billion state-guaranteed loan issued by Goldman Sachs in 2013. Goldman Sachs reportedly made $300 million from that deal - a figure the investment bank disputes.

Nonetheless, it has proven difficult for Goldman Sachs to disentangle itself from the scandal. Seventeen current and former directors face charges, and the bank's offer of nearly $2 billion in compensation was rejected by the Malaysian government. But while the scandal is by far the biggest headache that Goldman Sachs faces, it has had other problems.

The 2019 financial year was a good one for Goldman Sachs in Q1 and Q2, as results exceed expectations. Q3 was a different story, however, as estimates were not met due to holdings in under-performing firms like Avantor (AVTR), Tradeweb (TW), and Uber (UBER). Q4 was a mixed bag, as revenues beat estimates and earnings-per-share missed the mark, but overall 2019 does not look like a terrible year for the New York-based bank, particularly in the context of the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 33.82 billion 6.08 billion 2016 30.61 billion 7.4 billion 2017 32.07 billion 4.29 billion 2018 35.94 billion 10.46 billion 2019 35.48 billion 8.47 billion

Despite the scandal in Malaysia, the Goldman Sachs brand remains a powerful one - it is the 162nd most powerful brand in the world for 2020, up from 175 in 2019. That brand is what induces clients internationally to avail of the services provided by Goldman Sachs' 38,300 employees in 84 offices around the world. Furthermore, the relatively decent (if mixed) Q4 2019 figures and the appointment of new CEO David Solomon seems to have been received warmly by Mr. Market, explaining the stock's rise to near its 52-week high.

That Goldman Sachs has been able to successfully monetize its position is clear from the revenue and net income figures above, and this profitability is reinforced by its strong balance sheet. Its long-term debt of $359 billion is offset by a net worth of $90 billion, cash-on-hand worth $133 billion, total investments worth $641 billion, and accounts receivable of $75 billion.

Small wonder that Goldman Sachs has been able to reward its shareholders with eight years of consecutively rising dividends, a streak that looks set to continue with a payout ratio of 20.30%. Overall, shareholders have received a return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 10.87%, and with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be 6.44%, current shareholders should continue to do well with Goldman Sachs in their portfolio. This may lead prospective shareholders to ask if now is the time to add Goldman Sachs to their portfolio.

Currently, Goldman Sachs is trading at a share price of $242.58 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 14.05, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.40%. These factors suggest that Goldman Sachs is currently trading under fair value, and to determine that this is so we need to establish what fair value for Goldman Sachs is.

To determine fair value, I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (11.53 / 15 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $315.04 (242.58 / 0.77 = 315.04). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.82 (11.53 / 14.05 = 0.82) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $295.83 (242.58 / 0.82 = 295.83).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.74 (1.40 / 1.90 = 0.74) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $327.81 (242.58 / 0.74 = 327.81). Finally I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $312.89 (315.04 + 295.83 + 327.81 / 3 = 312.89). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 29% at present.

Overall, despite its legal woes in Malaysia and a mixed 2019 financially, and despite the fact it trades near a 52-week high, Goldman Sachs remains a profitable, well-capitalized bank that has served its shareholders well, and is being offered at a discount to prospective shareholders that wish to benefit from this investment going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.