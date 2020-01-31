Kontoor Brands Expects To Deliver 8% To 10% Total Shareholder Returns

The stock is cheap at 1.3x EV/Sales, 10x earnings, and 9.6x EV/EBITDA. With the 5.6% dividend yield, I expect the stock will eventually be rerated higher.

The company seems focused on delivering 8% to 10% total shareholder returns annually. This is a mixture of dividend yield and unrealized capital gains on the stock price.

I estimate that the stock has an FCF yield of 6.8% for 2019, which means the dividend is well covered.

Kontoor Brands, which makes Wrangler and Lee Jeans and was spun off from V.F. Corp. in May, paid its first dividend in December. The annualized yield is 5.6%.

Despite Lower Expected Sales, Kontoor Brands Appears Cheap

Kontoor Brands (KTB), which sells Wrangler and Jeans, was spun out from V.F. Corp (VFC) in May 2019. It just paid its first dividend in December at the rate of $0.56 per share. That gives it an annualized yield of 5.6% at today's price. I think the stock is cheap. This article will delve into my reasoning.

FCF Yield. I estimate KTB's free cash flow ("FCF") will be about $155 million (adjusted to take out the amounts due from its former parent). So that gives the stock an FCF yield of 6.8%.

For example, last year, FCF was $206 million based on my reading of the prospectus filed by the company when it was spun off. This represented about 7.45% of revenue. Using that same ratio, plus an extra $35 million in capex spending, I estimate that the FCF this year will, on a normalized basis, be $155 million.

So, this gives KTB stock an FCF yield of 6.8% (i.e. $155 million/$2.287 billion market value). That is higher than the 5.6% dividend yield.

Dividend Cover. In other words, 2019 estimated FCF of $155 million covers the estimated annual dividend cost of $127 million. I calculated the dividend cost by multiplying the $2.24 annual dividend by the total number of shares of 56.944 million.

Sales Dip. The company has guided to lower sales over 2019 compared to 2018. Here is my estimate of what quarterly sales look like for KTB:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

I estimate a Q4 increase of 2.5%, but the year-over-year decline will be about 10%. You can see this in the table below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

These form the basis for my estimates for EBITDA and FCF, as mentioned above.

Cheap Stock. Putting this altogether, I have made some estimate for the value of the stock and my predictions for its valuation for 2020:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Anyway, you can see that I estimate that the stock will be well below 10x EB/EBITDA. The FCF yield will be 7% in 2020 and the dividend yield will rise to 5.75%. That includes a 3% estimated increase in the dividend payment this coming December.

The EBITDA and FCF numbers are based on FCF conversion of EBITDA into FCF and the FCF margin.

Therefore, I consider this to be a cheap stock, albeit with weak to stable growth in sales. The main point about KTB is that it produces large amounts of FCF cash flow. This more than covers its dividend.

Management's Commitment to Total Shareholder Return

Management keeps on saying they want to deliver 8% to 10% total shareholder returns. They also say they are committed to the dividend. For example, here is what I found on their website and a recent transcript of their conference call:

Source: Q3 Earnings report

Source: Conference Call - Q3 2019 on November 8, 2019

What is this TSR model they are talking about? And what exactly is total shareholder return? What is really motiving them about this 8 to 10% TSR goal?

Normally, you would think of TSR as the addition of unrealized capital gains in the stock price plus the dividend yields. The problem is you need a starting point and ending point.

There is no calendar starting point for KTB stock. If you use the first day it traded in May, and then said OK, let's annualize the dividend yield, here is how you might get to a stock price that would give a TSR of 8% to 10%:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Granted, I am probably implying that the company will start measuring the TSR at the end of the calendar year, and this does not equal a full 12 months from May to December. But you get the point. The stock price has to rise to $43.60 to get a 10% TSR, which includes the 5.6% dividend yield.

That price would imply a P/E ratio of a fairly cheap 11.5 times. And it would also imply a gain of only 4.4% in the stock price.

I find this somewhat odd. Normally, management of public companies do not try to target a price for their stock. They try to deliver outsized returns on capital or high free cash flow or lots of dividends. But they leave it up to the market to try and set the price for the stock. After all, why stop at an 11.5x P/E ratio? Maybe with such a strong dividend, the stock should double from here, not just gain 4.0%.

So that is strange. But, on the other hand, if you look at the original prospectus, you see that management's bonuses are set to TSR goals compared to the TSR of the S&P. The goals are not exactly defined. But, in effect, management doesn't get paid extra money unless the stock price, plus dividends, outperform the market.

For example, here is what KTB's registration document says about management compensation and its relationship to TSR:

Registration statement for KTB on April 30, 2019 - referencing V.F. Corp.'s policy of using TSR tied to management compensation.

The term was referenced 7 times in the KTB registration document mostly referring to management compensation at the old V.F. Corp firm.

So, I guess that means KTB is using V.F. Corp.'s TSR policy of tying the stock price gains relative to the market, plus dividends paid out, for management compensation.

Buybacks. I am somewhat agnostic about this. I suppose it can mean that the stock will rise.

But there are only two ways that management can directly affect the stock price, other than producing good fundamental returns: (1) pay a huge dividend out of cash flow - and maybe even borrow money to do this (2) and do a large share buyback program.

Buybacks will have the effects of pushing up the stock with buying activity, or at least soaking up selling pressure, reducing supply of the shares, thereby helping the price to move up, and lastly also, reducing shares which will increase dividends per share.

Now, it turns out that V.F. Corp. is a large buyer of their own stock. So far this year, they have bought back $500 million of shares. This works out to 1.5% of the stock's market value. It is only slightly less than the $562 million in dividends VFC has paid out year-to-date.

So, I suspect that KTB will follow suit and likely begin to purchase their own shares. The company has not announced any policy along these lines, but I believe, given their TSR commitment, and since their compensation is tied to the stock price gains, they will likely begin buybacks before the end of the year.

The only reason they haven't done so this year so far, I believe is because they paid out a $1 billion special dividend payment to the company's former parent, VFC. Once cash flow has paid down the loans for that special dividend to VFC, I suspect you will see an announced commitment to buybacks.

Summary and Conclusion

KTB has a nice 5.6% dividend yield which is supported by my estimate of a 6.8% FCF yield. I suspect the company will begin share repurchases sometime within the next year, which will increase the total yield to shareholders.

Right now, the company is committed to a policy of delivering an 8% to 10% total shareholder return. This includes price gains and dividend yield. Given how cheap the stock currently is, I believe investors will make a reasonable return over the next several years.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.