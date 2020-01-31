Cannabis Present And Cannabis Future: MediPharm Labs

Introduction

Cannabis was legal 11,900 years, illegal for 100 years, now legal for about two years. As a new growth industry, it is developing and changing rapidly. To see where it is, we can view the industry in stages:

Cannabis 1.0 refers to the early days of legalization. The landscape was populated with small, mostly local growers and sellers. Dispensaries sell items with names like "Cat Piss" and "Purple Monkey Balls."

Cannabis 2.0 is where we are now. Edibles, drinkables, and numerous other products are available. Companies are more sophisticated and larger, with some spanning the coasts of Canada and the U.S. Some very skilled business executives are showing up in the C-suite, in contrast to the early days when ability and experience was hit and miss.

Cannabis 3.0 is on the horizon. Until now, scientific research on cannabis has been slow and difficult. As cannabis expands into society, the desire and need for empirical research is growing. There are over 100 "phytocannabinoids" in these plants, and the financial and medical effort to find which ones do what will be huge. For example, THCA seems to have effects similar to CBD but is not intoxicating like THC. In cannabis 3.0, there will be robust R&D and a demand for new specificity and standardization of product.

Cannabis 4.0 will be complete acceptance in our society, science and culture. It will be completely integrated in the economic and medical mainstream. As such, large corporations will be the dominant players, using their vast resources to make as much money from it as possible. Who those players are is yet to be decided. Big pharma is one obvious choice, or perhaps a company like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) or Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) will grow into one. Smaller companies will be absorbed, disappear, or expertly occupy a niche.

NOTE: Experts may describe these stages of cannabis differently, but there is general agreement on the future directions.

MediPharm

MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) is a Canadian small cap that started during Cannabis 1.0 and is now firmly in 2.0. Something that sets it apart is its strategic focus on 3.0 and 4.0. Something else setting it apart is that it is EBITDA positive. It's worth a close look for investors who want to be where the industry is going as well as where it is now.

Business and history

In its very early days, MediPharm planned to be grower and seller. The founders quickly dropped that idea, and the company became a contractor to process flower for other companies. This contract processing, or tolling, is currently a large part of their business, but they see it as low margin and are moving instead to providing their own CBD oil and white label products for others in the industry (white label is generically manufactured product packaged with the marketer's or retailer's branding). This will be their primary revenue source as they simultaneously develop new and more stringent processes for extracting cannabinoid compounds. The resulting products can be used for research, development of new products, or as input for new pharmaceuticals or other applications. They have also received one of very few Canadian research licenses, which makes them part of the newly legal human cannabis research program.

Cannabis companies in Canada heavily dependent on the domestic market have struggled because of the bungled regulatory regime, but notably, foreign markets are part of the strategic focus at MediPharm. To this end, they are pursuing Good Manufacturing Practice certification in Europe and Australia. Good manufacturing practices (GMP) are:

… the practices required in order to conform to the guidelines recommended by agencies that control the authorization and licensing of the manufacture and sale of food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, dietary supplements, and medical devices.

Just as FDA regulations are the gateway through which every U.S. business must pass, so GMP is in the rest of the world. Canadian cannabis companies trying for foreign business have not been successful, but unlike MediPharm, they have not committed the resources and time to go through the arduous but important GMP certification process. Another way MediPharm is moving up the value chain is its recent organic certification by Pro-Cert Organic Systems.

In summary, MediPharm in the mainstream of providing inputs for Cannabis 2.0, and highly focused on becoming an integral part of yet-to-come 3.0 and 4.0. The following chart, from the company website, illustrates the company's present and future technology.

Source: Whitelabel Production

Performance

MediPharm is in a very select group of cannabis companies that are EBITDA positive, using adjustments to EBITDA common in the industry. In its four quarters as a public company, MediPharm has had a steady progression of revenue, net income and EBITDA:

Source: Medif quarterly reports

Interestingly, one of the few other profitable companies in the sector, Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VLNCF) also specializes in extraction, white label and certified operations.

The following chart from the January 2020 Investor Presentation compares their position to other prominent companies.

Source: Investor Presentation Jan. 2020

All cannabis investors have become very conscious of company cash levels. MediPharm has been spending heavily on production capacity, equipment, and manufacturing and regulatory expertise as they invest in their future. Cash levels declined from $73 to $42 million in the last quarter. In their latest MD&A they say that existing monies and cash from operations are sufficient for remaining capital needs and operations. As the chart below shows, they have signed a number of substantial research and production agreements in the past year.

Source: Investor Presentation Jan.2020

HEXO lawsuit

On January 24, MediPharm announced a lawsuit against an unnamed Canadian producer (HEXO (OTC:HEXO) according to Bloomberg) for non-payment of 9.8 million CAD under a contract signed in February. The final impact of this development is unknown. HEXO had been one of the darlings of cannabis 1.0, and just this month closed a bought equity offering of $25 million. A non-payment by HEXO underscores the difficulty all companies have operating in Canada. Any B2B company like MediPharm can expect developments such as this, given the Canadian market, and probably, the U.S. market before long. It underlines the importance of MediPharm's plans for foreign business and moving up the value chain.

Summing up

MediPharm is positioning itself for the future of cannabis while showing the ability to be a profitable company in the present market. It is focused on moving up the value chain and providing state of the art products and services. This strategy costs money, and the risk is not negligible, but their strategic, financial, and operational plans are on schedule. While the obstacles Canadian companies have faced in their home market have been a major disappointment, MediPharm's focus on developing new processes and efficiencies and its eventual push into foreign markets lessen its dependence on the domestic market. As the cannabis industry moves apace, it is becoming easier to discern winners and losers. MediPharm's outstanding performance and strategic plans may put it in the winner's circle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEDIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.