American Finance: Defend Your Income With This 7.5% Preferred

This preferred share is trading near par, has a 7.5% yield and is a very defensive pick. Exactly what we are looking for.

Some preferred shares are getting expensive, so it's important to keep searching for value.

For income investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks. That is one of the reasons why we took advantage of the significant pullback in preferred shares that occurred early in 2019. We set a target to have 35%-40% of our portfolios in fixed income like preferred shares.

As the Federal Reserve cuts its target rate, we saw a healthy rally in fixed income and it was a source of significant gains for us. This led to us selling off some of our holdings that had developed very low yields to call.

Our strategy also is being vindicated as the market has started declining recently due to fears over the coronavirus. At the time of this writing, the major indexes are down over 1.5% on the day, while our preferred portfolio is relatively flat at -0.15%. The low volatility is something that adds a great counterbalance to our more volatile high-yield common share picks.

One specific example is that we sold out of our common position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), warning at the beginning of the year that hotel REITs would have significant headwinds. We suggested moving into preferred shares instead like RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (PEB.PD).

As predicted, RLJ common shares came under pressure and is down more than 8% year-to-date. RLJ-A, on the other hand, has remained relatively steady.

PEB-D is actually slightly up YTD. The relative stability of preferred shares provides us with the stability in our portfolio values, while also providing very attractive yields. Our preferred portfolio currently has an average yield of 7.2%.

As we consider our macro outlook today, we have discussed how we believed the market is overvalued and moved 20% into cash expecting a correction. We have also stated in our outlook that we expect 10-year Treasury rates to drift upward throughout the year, pushing toward 2.5%. We do not believe the bull market is ending, but we do believe there's going to be higher volatility. We expect that 2020 will be a good year for "value" stocks and expect them to outperform "growth" stocks. While not immune to downswings, value stocks have individual catalysts that can overcome the moves of the market.

So as of today, we are:

Holding some cash.

Expecting a near-term correction.

Heavily invested in value stocks.

Stabilizing with exposure to fixed income.

From this defensive position, we can weather the storms of a correction in the first half, and be prepared to pick up opportunities when their prices come back down to reasonable levels.

So from the discussion above, what we want to prioritize from our preferred stock picks is a high level of stability - not only stability in price, but more importantly, we want a dividend that can survive any bear market. We also want to ensure we are getting a reasonable price, and a good yield to call. We don't necessarily need a preferred that's going to have 20% price upside, we have common equities that will play that role in our portfolio.

Today we are providing an update on American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (AFINP), a preferred stock that's extremely stable, with a well-protected dividend and is trading very close to par ($25) so the yield-to-call is 7.5%. AFINP issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1). Due to the defensive nature of its industry, it's suitable for our conservative investors and retirees.

American Finance Trust

In our prior article on AFINP, we highlighted the high quality of their real estate with a high percentage of investment-grade tenants, the potential upside in their multi-tenant properties, the extraordinarily high cash flow and asset coverage enjoyed by the preferred and observed that the external management structure means that management's interests are more aligned with preferred shares than common shares.

The triple-net REIT sector is highly regarded for its stability. The lease structure means that the tenants are responsible for paying for most of the variable costs associated with owning a property.

For tenants, the rent is generally much lower than you might see in areas where there are more shared costs like malls or offices. Often, we will see "sale-leasebacks" in this sector where the tenant sells the property to the REIT and then leases it back. This helps the tenant free up capital for their core business that would otherwise have been tied up in their real estate. Since the tenant has an attachment to the location, they are frequently eager to sign very long-term leases. 15-plus years and multiple extensions at the tenant's option are common.

This allows the landlord to be very passive. The REIT is not involved in daily operations, and doesn't have to worry about interior maintenance or rising taxes. The most important thing in this sector is to ensure that the tenants are high enough quality that they will be financially able to meet their obligations. It's this "hands-off" structure that allows triple-net REITs to handle a very large number of properties and have extreme diversification.

Tenant Quality

As a reminder, AFIN has two distinct portfolios:

Their single-tenant portfolio is primarily focused on retail properties with some exposure to office and industrial. With long-term "triple-net" leases, this portfolio is most comparable with net-lease peers like Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), VEREIT (VER) or Spirit Realty (SRC).

The second portion of their portfolio was acquired through merger with Retail Centers of America, at a time when both REITs were non traded. This portfolio consists of shopping centers that are 89% leased, providing an opportunity for upside as the properties are re-tenanted.

AFIN has been growing their single-tenant portfolio, adding 67 properties. We appreciate that they are doing so in a manner that keeps their quality statistics level. Here is a comparison of Q2 and Q3 2019.

AFIN increased the size of the portfolio while also increasing average rent, sticking around 11 years average lease term and 75% exposure to investment-grade tenants. All while maintaining an average occupancy of over 99%.

AFIN's single-tenant portfolio is one of the highest quality portfolios in the sector. We are pleased that AFIN continues to add to it without turning to below investment grade tenants.

Multi-Tenant Portfolio

AFIN's multi-tenant portfolio consists primarily of strip centers. These centers were 84.8% occupied at the beginning of 2019, and over the past year AFIN has made some significant progress.

AFIN continues to make progress with occupancy had a nice step-up of 400 bps from Q2 to Q3.

Earlier in 2019, AFIN collected substantial termination fees through a negotiated settlement to replace some anchors. Now that those are backfilled, they will be able to stabilize the properties. Ultimately, we anticipate that AFIN will sell these properties as they are not consistent with the rest of the portfolio or their stated goals. The sale will result in substantial proceeds that can be redeployed into more triple-net properties. In the meantime, the multi-tenant portfolio is serving its purpose with increasing rent.

Asset Coverage

With preferred shares, we always keep an eye on asset coverage. Even though we do not consider bankruptcy or liquidation to be even close to being in the picture, it's always a good idea to understand what factors would impact recovery in a black swan scenario.

AFIN maintains a debt structure that's primarily non-recourse mortgages. This means that the lenders do not have any recourse if AFIN defaults beyond repossessing the properties that are identified as collateral.

There are some drawbacks with non-recourse debt. It's usually very inflexible with significant prepayment penalties. It's often beneficial for a REIT to have more flexibility to adjust their leverage levels and be able to pay down debt by issuing common equity when prices are high. However, when it comes to preferred shares, we love non-recourse debt.

The reason we prefer non-recourse debt when we own preferred shares is that the non-recourse lender only has priority for the specific properties. Where generally speaking, debt is senior to preferred equity, non-recourse isolates and limits the lender's ability to recover to encumbered properties. That means that when it comes to proceeds from unencumbered properties, only the recourse debt has priority over the preferred.

This provides a lot of security for the preferred shares because AFIN has $1.7 billion in properties that are unencumbered. The only recourse debt that AFIN has is their revolving credit facility. The amount outstanding on AFIN's revolver can be expected to vary depending on the timing of acquisitions. Through 2019, it varied from $250-$400 million.

At the end of the third quarter, AFIN had $3.457 billion in total assets to cover $1.627 billion in debt. With just under $151 million in par value of preferred shares outstanding, total debt and preferred coverage is 1.95x. When we consider that most of AFIN's debt is non-recourse, AFINP is well insulated from volatility in the real estate market and has very substantial assets behind it.

It's rare that a preferred issue with such significant asset coverage trades at such a high yield.

Cash Flow

Turning to cash-flow, we can see that AFIN's Adjusted EBITDA TTM is approximately $200 million.

AFIN has increased preferred shares outstanding, but cash flow will continue to increase as they deploy funds. Interest expense is approximately $77 million, the preferred dividend is currently at $11 million annually. That puts interest plus preferred dividend coverage over 2.25x. This is a very comfortable coverage level and we expect that it will increase as AFIN grows.

Preferred

One of the major benefits of REIT preferred shares is that tax rules require REITs to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to maintain their REIT status. Even in bankruptcies, lenders and courts usually allow distributions to maintain REIT status since it's in the best interest of all parties that it be maintained. Additionally, the preferred dividend must be paid in full before the common shares receive a penny.

Those two features make REIT preferred shares particularly safe. While it's possible for preferred dividends to be suspended, we only see it in the most distressed cases like we have seen with Wheeler REIT (WHLR) or CBL (CBL).

AFIN's common dividend is at risk as they have not covered it over the past year. We expect that the external manager will continue to issue common shares and that will keep the payout ratio elevated. There's a risk of a dividend reduction if AFIN has anything that reduces cash flow. However, it would take something extreme to allow AFIN to eliminate their common dividend and to take the further step of suspending the preferred would require something even more dramatic.

With a dividend that's so small in relation to cash flow, the preferred dividend is very secure in almost any imaginable scenario. AFIN would have to make less than $12 million in taxable income to even partially suspend the preferred dividend.

This is a great illustration of how preferred shares and common shares should be evaluated separately. Investors have a choice between an 8.3% yield that's not covered by cash flow and could be cut any month, or the 7.5% yield from the preferred shares that's well covered by dividends and is likely to continue being paid even through a recession.

Furthermore, even in a "black swan" scenario, preferred shares are cumulative, so any missed payments will have to be paid in full before common dividends can be resumed.

Conclusion

Triple-net REITs are known for producing stable, long-term cash flows.

AFINP has a current yield of 7.5% and cannot be called until March of 2024. At these prices, AFINP is one of the best deals among REIT preferred shares. Preferred shares from other triple-net REITs have much lower yields. NNN, SRC, and VER all have preferred shares that yield under 6%. With the call date so far away, there's plenty of room for AFINP to trade well above par.

AFINP is a top-buy for conservative investors looking for high-yield yet stable and predictable cash flow. AFIN has:

A very high-quality single-tenant portfolio that's competitive with peers like O or NNN. A multi-tenant portfolio with improving occupancy and the potential to provide AFIN significant upside when stabilized. This preferred offering is underpinned by significant asset value. With most of the debt non-recourse, AFINP is only behind the revolver in priority for the $1.7 billion in unencumbered assets. Cash flow is healthy and has been improving steadily. The preferred dividends enjoy significant cash flow coverage and are much safer than the common equity alternative.

AFINP does exactly what we are looking for when we are looking for an investment at the preferred equity level. Their stable assets will ensure that we can receive our stable income with little worry in any economic conditions.

