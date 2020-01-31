Gold Mining Stocks Face Increasing Pressure

While gold and gold mining equities, typically, trade in tandem, there are times when they diverge from one another. Now looks like one of those times, and as I'll argue here, the gap between the physical metal and the leading U.S. gold miners could become quite pronounced in the coming weeks as selling pressure increases for gold stocks.

Continued geopolitical concerns and worries over the spreading coronavirus have put a strong safe-haven bid underneath gold prices. As the following chart illustrates, gold managed to stay above its 15-day moving average - which I regard as the dominant immediate-term trend line - since its rally kicked off in early December. As I continue to emphasize in this report, as long as the gold price remains above the 15-day on a weekly closing basis, the bulls will retain a near-term advantage over the bears.

Source: BigCharts

In the last few weeks, gold has fulfilled its traditional role as a haven asset in times of economic or geopolitical uncertainty. Safety-related demand, however, is the primary factor keeping gold prices near a multi-year high. This much can be concluded from the lack of participation from some of the gold's closest allies. Silver, for instance, is the commodity that tends to be the most sympathetic to extended rallies in the gold price.

For the last few weeks, however, silver has failed to keep pace with gold and has even begun diverging lower against the yellow metal. Shown below is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), my favorite silver-tracking vehicle. Based on this ETF's recent performance, you can see that silver is under the same selling pressure that is being exerted against an increasing number of commodities.

Source: BigCharts

Another reflection of the selling pressure which has hit the broad commodities market lately can be seen in the indicator below. This shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows in all (non-financial) commodities traded on the U.S. futures market. Whenever this indicator is trending lower, it suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for commodities as a group is down. Silver is clearly responding to the internal weakness which is spreading throughout the natural resource arena.

Source: Barchart

Among the potential targets for this spillover of internal weakness within the natural resource sector are the gold mining stocks. Although the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has remained firm in the face of increasing selling pressure in silver, it has begun to show signs of weakening. The XAU has had difficulty staying above its 15-day moving average and has spent most of January below it. This show of relative weakness versus gold is one reason why investors should be wary of the gold miners in the near term.

Source: BigCharts

Looking below the market's surface, there are even more signs that gold stocks will face headwinds in the near term. Below is the 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold mining and exploration stocks. Here, you can see the growing internal weakness within the gold stock group. Most of this weakness has already been manifested in small-cap junior exploration shares, while many large-cap producers have held up well until now. But the slumping nature of this indicator suggests that incremental demand for gold stocks is rapidly waning. This, in turn, means that the entire group is vulnerable to selling pressure.

Source: NYSE

The physical gold price remains in an intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend, thanks in part to support from the "fear factor" relating to the global coronavirus scare. The companies that mine gold, however, are in a more tenuous position right now and appear to be vulnerable to the selling pressure that is increasingly spreading across the broad commodities market.

Gold mining shares typically benefit from gold price strength, but this isn't always true. Gold stocks are usually purchased by investors who want to leverage a sustained gold rally. But when natural resources, in general, are weak, the speculative demand for mining stocks often diminishes and leaves them vulnerable to spillover selling pressure in the broad commodities market. Thus, although gold should be able to retain its intermediate bullish bias, gold mining stocks are likely to see some downside in the coming weeks. A cautious stance toward the miners is, therefore, recommended.

On a strategic note, I was stopped out of my short-term trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) when the fund broke decisively under its 15-day moving average. Since then, neither GDX nor the XAU index has been able to recover back above the important 15-day MA. Until that happens, and until the internal profile for the gold mining stocks shows significant improvement, I plan to avoid any new commitments in the gold miners and will maintain a healthy cash position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.