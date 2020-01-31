Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of January 20

All 3 All-Stars came through with a dividend raise last week.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Once again, it will be a busy week as there are about a dozen Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to announce earnings. Of those, a handful are expected to announce their yearly dividend raise. Before we jump into that, let's look at what took place last week.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Although all three All-Stars - Canadian National Railway (CNI)[TSX:CNR], Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF)[TSX:MRU] and Exco Technologies (OTCPK:EXCOF)[TSX:XTC] - came through with their annual raise, there are some concerning signs starting to emerge.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV CN Rail ~13.00% $0.0725 6.98% $0.0375 $0.575 Metro 10.00% $0.02 12.50% $0.025 $0.225 Exco Tech. 5.56% $0.005 5.56% $0.005 $0.095

Let's start with the disappointing news. CN Rail, which had a strong history of raising dividends by double-digits, announced a lower than expected 7% raise.

The raise is about half what I had expected, and marks the second blue-chip company this year to post a significantly lower dividend growth rate - the first being Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)[TSX:CU]. Is this a sign of things to come? Last year, the average dividend growth rate among All-Stars was 61 basis points lower than in 2018.

On the flip side, there may be nothing to be concerned about as it may simply be a one-time, lower-than-average raise due to last fall's strike. The company is guiding to $3.15 billion in free cash flow at the mid-range, up from $2.0 billion in 2018.

Now onto the good news. Metro, a leading grocery retailer, surprised to the upside with a 12.50% raise. The company continues its history of double-digit dividend growth and extends the dividend growth streak to 26 years.

Likewise, Exco Technologies came through for investors with a 5.56% raise which was inline with expectations. As you'll recall, I was least confident in Exco as it has suffered through a multi-year period of declining earnings amidst a tough macro environment.

The raise is a good sign as analysts are expecting a return to earnings growth over the next couple of years.

Expected Dividend Raises

Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF)[TSX:IFC]

Current Streak: 15 years

15 years Current Yield: 2.13%

2.13% Earnings: February 4, 2020

What can investors expect: Intact Financial is Canada's largest property & casualty insurer. Intact has a history of raising dividends along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

Not only does Intact have a reliable raise pattern, it also has a consistent growth rate. Over the past three, five and 10-year periods, the dividend has averaged approximately 9% annual growth.

The last three raises were exactly $0.06 per share but given the strong earnings growth, I expect a slight bump to that number. If anything, the company is well positioned to surprise to the upside.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 9.21% $0.07 $0.83

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)[TSX:BPY.UN]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 6.86%

6.86% Earnings: February 5, 2020

What can investors expect: One of four Brookfield companies which have achieved All-Star status, Brookfield Property will be the second to announce a raise to the distribution in 2020. Of note, BPY pays out the distribution in USD.

Although Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP)[TSX:BEP.UN) is also scheduled to report earnings this week, BEP already announced its annual distribution raise along with the news it was acquiring the remaining outstanding shares of TerraForm Power (TERP).

Since the BPY's growth streak began, it has reliable raised distributions in the mid-single digits. What should investors expect? Much of the same as Brookfield Property Partners has a targeted annual distribution growth rate of 5%-8%.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 6.08% $0.02 $0.35

Suncor (SU)[TSX:SU]

Current Streak: 17 years

17 years Current Yield: 4.05%

4.05% Earnings: February 5, 2020

What can investors expect: One of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, Suncor has also been one of the industry's most consistent dividend growth stocks. The company has raised the dividend along with fourth quarter and year-end results since 2017.

Suncor is one of the few All-Star's whose dividend growth rate has been steadily rising over the past few years. Last year's 16.67% was one of the highest of the past decade. Can Suncor surprise with yet another raise in the high teens?

Admittedly, it is difficult to predict the dividend increases of oil majors. The fluctuating price of oil has a big impact on cash flows, and the majors tend to surprise to the upside or downside.

Suncor's earnings are expected to rise in the mid-teens over the next couple of years and as such, the dividend is likely to track earnings growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 11.90% $0.05 $0.47

FirstService Corp (FSV)[TSX:FSV]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 0.59%

0.59% Earnings: February 5, 2020

What can investors expect: One of the newest additions to the All-Star list, FirstService is a leading property services firm in North America. Since the company's five-year dividend growth streak began, it has reliably announced the raise along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

It is worth noting that FirstService is dual-listed and pays out the dividend in USD.

Over the past five years, the company has averaged low double-digit dividend growth. The last raise was 1.5 cents (11.11%) and at minimum, I expect similar raise this time around.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.00% $0.015 $0.165

BCE Inc. (BCE)[TSX:BCE]

Current Streak: 11 years

11 years Current Yield: 5.05%

5.05% Earnings: February 6, 2020

What can investors expect: Canada's largest telecommunications company is expected to extent its dividend growth streak this comping Tuesday. Like clockwork, BCE announces an annual dividend raise along with fourth quarter results.

Consistency and reliability - this is what you get with BCE. It won't wow investors with double-digit growth, but it is one of the more reliable blue-chip companies on the TSX Index. It doesn't hurt that the company is one of three that form an oligopoly in the telecommunications market.

Over the past one, three and five-year time periods, BCE has raised the dividend by 5%. No reason to expect anything different in 2020.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5.05% $0.04 $0.8325

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXCOF, CNI, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.