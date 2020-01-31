Esperion: Recent Pullback Offers Buying Opportunity Ahead Of February PDUFA Dates

In addition to potential FDA approvals, the company could have two European approvals in the first half of this year.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) has two upcoming PDUFA dates scheduled at the end of February for their bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet. Both of these product candidates are expected to treat elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol "LDL-C". Both of these product candidates have sailed through their regulatory pathway and have been tested in multiple sub-populations. If approved, both of these products will be entering a multi-billion dollar hyperlipidemia U.S. market (Figure 1), which hasn't seen new non-statin LDL-C lowering drug in almost 20 years.

Figure 1: Market Opportunity [Source: ESPR]

I entered an ESPR position shortly following my first ESPR article and have been enjoying the bull-run over the past few months. Unfortunately, I was looking to develop a larger position before the PDUFAs, but the share price never gave me a chance to add to my position. Luckily, the market has given me a second chance, and ESPR has pulled back from its highs and is coming into an area of support. I have some dry-powder ready and I am looking to deploy it in ESPR before the market begins to identify the company's potential.

I intend to provide a brief background on bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe. In addition, I discuss why I think 2020 will be a transformative year for both Esperion and its shareholders. Finally, I will reveal my strategy for adding to my ESPR position and how I plan to manage the position in 2020.

Background on Bempedoic Acid and Bempedoic Acid/Ezetimibe

Esperion's bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet, have confirmed their aptitude to significantly lower LDL-C (bad cholesterol) levels. What is more, these product candidates have shown efficacy in patients who have or are struggling to get their levels under-control with current lipid-modifying treatments. So far, bempedoic acid has finished numerous Phase II and III studies piloted across quite a few hypercholesterolemia patient populations, such as type 2 diabetics and those who are statin intolerant.

Bempedoic acid diminishes cholesterol synthesis in the liver, which decreases intracellular cholesterol and increases LDL receptor activity…which will enhance LDL-C clearance from the blood (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Bempedoic acid Mechanism of Action [Source: ESPR]

It might be a multi-step mechanism of action, but it has a direct impact on the patient's LDL-C numbers (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Bempedoic Acid Benefits [Source: ESPR]

It is important to note, both Esperion's bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe were able to significantly reduce LDL-C as a monotherapy and in combination with statins.

In addition to the LDL-C indication, Esperion is also leading a global cardiovascular outcomes trial "CVOT" for bempedoic acid in ~12K patients with hypercholesterolemia and high CVD risk and who can be considered statin intolerant.

Transformative 2020

The company has a full calendar of milestones in 2020, including PDUFAs on February 21st for bempedoic acid and on February 26th for the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet. Furthermore, the European Medicines Agency "EMA" completed their formal validation for both product candidates and is expected to announce their decision in Q2 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: 2020 Milestones [Source: ESPR]

If the company receives both FDA and European approval, they will quickly move to get both products launched in these territories. Esperion is looking to "go it alone" in the United States with approximately 300 sales reps that is expected to cover 40% of the target LDL-C prescriptions (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Sales Force Vs. Script Coverage [Source: ESPR]

In Europe, Esperion was able to close a commercial deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe for the rights to bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

What is more, the company is expected to collect a $25M milestone payment from Oberland upon FDA approval, and a $150M milestone upon the first commercial sales by Daiichi Sankyo in Europe.

To recap…Esperion could receive four regulatory approvals, four product launches, $175M in milestone payments by the end of the first half of 2020. This wouldn't be a big deal for big pharma, but it will drastically change Esperion's intrinsic value and potentially its market value.

Due to the fundamental implications, I expect each of these events to be a strong catalyst for the stock and should prevent any large "sell-the-news" events. Of course, there could be profit-taking, but it is hard to imagine ESPR experiencing an enduring sell-off with so many sequential catalysts scheduled in the first half of 2020. What is more, we should see the company's first commercial earnings in the second half of 2020.

Admittedly, we shouldn't expect blockbuster numbers in the second half of 2020, but early-launch numbers should give us an indication of how the products are being received in the U.S. and Europe. Personally, I believe the safety and efficacy data will allow both products to establish a respectable piece of the U.S. market and in Europe. Looking at figure 6, we can see that Street analysts expect ESPR to record strong growth in the coming years and could hit about $1.66B in 2027.

Figure 6: ESPR Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Combining the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x and the 2027 estimate, we get a market cap of around $8.3B, or ~$303 per share. Admittedly, these are just estimates but it does illustrate ESPR's potential if 2020 goes to plan.

Downside Risks

I went over my leading downside risks in my previous ESPR article, however, I want to highlight the risk that comes from regulatory actions in the U.S. and in Europe. Any rejection in the U.S. or Europe could have a devastating impact on the share price. Not only would a denial prevent the company from collecting sales revenue, but it would negate the two milestone payments that are contingent on approvals. Although I am extremely confident both products will be approved in both territories, I have to remain conservative in position sizing until the company clears those hurdles.

My Position

As I mentioned in my opening comments, I started off with a small position in ESPR with plans to develop a larger position before the PDUFA but the stock really took-off in the last quarter of 2019. Now that it has pulled back, I am looking to triple my size before the PDUFA dates in February.

Figure 7: ESPR Daily (Source: Trendspider)

When looking at the daily chart (Figure 7), we can see the share price has come down off the 52-week highs and is entering an area with multiple supports. I have a few buy orders set around these areas but I am going to wait and see if the stock wants to test the anchored VWAP (Dark Red Line) from the September lows before committing to a larger buy.

If the company receives FDA and European approvals for both products, I will wait for the Q3 earnings before making another addition. For the long term, I expect to hold ESPR for at least five years in anticipation of a possible acquisition.

What is more, the company could have enough cash from fundraising events, revenue, and potential payments from their partners to get them to cash-flow-positive.

