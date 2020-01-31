Anheuser-Busch Goes All Out On Hard Seltzer And Deleveraging

Image Source: Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV – Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV (BUD) is the result of AB-Inbev and SABMiller merging together in 2016, creating a firm with operations in virtually every major beer market and a materially expanded portfolio. It was forced to divest some assets to appease regulators, including SABMiller's ownership stake in its US joint venture MillerCoors (TAP). Now the company has 7 of the 10 most valuable beer brands in the world, each of which has distinct brand imaging and consumer positioning. We give shares of BUD a fair value estimate of $84 per share, decently above where BUD is trading at as of this writing, a valuation that was derived through our discounted cash flow analysis. Shares of BUD yield 2.7% as of this writing.

Valuation Assessment

In the graphic below, we highlight the valuation assumptions used to derive our fair value estimate. While there are numerous ways to ascertain a potential intrinsic value of a publicly traded entity, the only true way to evaluate a company is on the basis of its future forecasted free cash flows (net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) alongside relevant balance sheet considerations (namely the net cash or net debt position, with other long-term liabilities taken into account if warranted i.e. pension plans).

Please note that shares of BUD could be viewed as fairly valued if one assumes Anheuser-Busch underperforms these assumptions (as the bottom end of our fair value range estimate sits decently below where shares of BUD are trading at as of this writing), which (for example) could be the product of beer sales declining in the US at a faster rate which in turn would pressure Anheuser-Busch’s revenue generation (seeing as how the company controls ~40% of the US beer and malt-based beverage market). If you are interested in learning more about enterprise valuation, read the book Value Trap.

Image Source: Valuentum

Launching a New Product Line

Anheuser-Busch recently launched Bud Light Seltzer (which went on sale this calendar year) to capitalize on the immense popularity of hard seltzers in the US. The market for alcoholic seltzers was estimated to be worth $550 million near the end of 2019 according to this UBS Group (UBS) analyst, a market that UBS forecasts will grow to $2.5 billion by 2021. While demand for beer in the US is on the decline (due to a variety of factors from growing popularity in other alcoholic drinks to some age demographics simply drinking less, particularly younger consumers), the immense popularity of White Claw (a hard seltzer made by privately-held Mark Anthony Brands) effectively created a new market that’s growing at a very rapid clip (with analysts expecting that growth to continue in earnest going forward, aided by the rollout of new offerings and by having a greater presence in stores).

To enhance the trajectory of its revenues, Anheuser-Busch wants to get in on that upside. However, its Bon & Viv offering (another hard seltzer) didn’t really take off as the company had hoped for, which is why the firm is attempting to aggressively push its Bud Light Seltzer offering. Bud Light Seltzer can capitalize on both the shift towards drinks with less calories and carbs, and the popularity and brand power of Bud Light. During the Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch plans to run ads highlighting both sides of its Bud Light brand. Anheuser-Busch also has Natural Ice Seltzer in its portfolio, which like Bud Light Seltzer, is attempting to leverage the popularity of a well-known beer brand in a bid to win over market share. Here’s what management had to say during the firm’s latest quarterly conference call with investors (emphasis added):

“Let me now take you through the key figures from the quarter. In the quarter, our revenues grew by 2.7% with revenue per hectoliter growth of 3%. Total volumes declined by 0.5%. Own beer volumes declined by 0.9%, though were partially offset by strong non-beer volume growth of 4%. Our EBITDA was flat versus last year, while our margin contracted by just 1 percentage point to 40.2%. Our underlying EPS decreased by $0.17 to $0.94 in the quarter… …In the U.S., we delivered slight revenue growth despite volume declines. Positive brand mix, coupled with ongoing cost efficiencies, drove EBITDA growth of just under 1%. Our market share in the U.S. declined by 85 bps in the quarter driven by the significant growth of the hard seltzer category, where we’re currently under-indexed as we cycle a tough comparable. Excluding favorite malt beverages, which include hard seltzer, we saw a market share decline of 35 bps. We believe hard seltzer is positive for the beer category…”

Dividend and Debt Commentary

For starters, please keep in mind Anheuser-Busch pays out its dividends in Euros on a semi-annual basis, and that can cause fluctuations for holders of its ADRs in the US. Additionally, the company’s hefty net debt load weighs negatively on its dividend coverage as that burden competes for future free cash flows with its dividend obligations. To bring its debt load down to its optimal level of ~2.0x EBITDA (meaning a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.0x), Anheuser-Busch sold off its Australian-focused subsidiary Carlton & United Breweries to Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Inc (OTCPK:ASBRF) for AUD$16.0 billion (roughly ~$11.3 billion USD at the time) in July 2019.

Additionally, in September 2019 the company listed its Asian businesses on a Hong Kong exchange, raising roughly $5.0 billion in USD in the process. Those proceeds will help bring down Anheuser-Busch’s leverage ratio below 4.0x by the end of 2019 (a year earlier than expected), and when the company reports its earnings late in February, we’ll get a better picture of the state of its balance sheet. Please note that these figures include the impact of its Australia divestment as it concerns its adjusted EBITDA generation as well (not just the size of the debt load).

In 2018, Anheuser-Busch generated $14.7 billion in net operating cash flow while spending $5.1 billion on capital expenditures. Free cash flows of $9.6 billion fully covered $7.8 billion in dividends paid during this period, and we appreciate the strength of Anheuser-Busch’s cash flow profile. We caution that sustained dividend growth will have to wait until after its deleveraging program is completed. Anheuser-Busch’s debt load is largely a product of acquisitions (such as the AB-Inbev SABMiller deal), and the company has been able to secure $3.2 billion in synergies so far as you can see in the graphic below.

Image Source: Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV – Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

How well Anheuser-Busch performs going forward will in part be determined by its ability to revive sustained top-line growth, which is why its foray into the hard seltzer market (particularly in the US) is so important. From 2017 to 2018, Anheuser-Busch’s revenues slipped lower which limited the uplift from its cost synergies, and its operating income was largely flat during this period. The firm posted modest organic revenue growth during the first three quarters of 2019, but it will be the 2020 period that investors get a good look at how successful its new strategies will be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.