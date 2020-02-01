Coca-Cola: The Real Thing For Defense, Plus Two 10% Trades

We also cover two 10% trades, plus a bonus trade for KO.

KO has outperformed the market during the most recent pullbacks.

To flip a famous quote "the best offense is a good defense," this can be true in market pullbacks, and has been true for Coca-Cola (KO) during the most recent pullbacks.

In Q4 '18, while the market fell -20%, KO did absolutely nothing - it was flat, which certainly saved the fizz in many a shareholder's portfolio at the time.

It turned another strong defensive performance during the May 2019 pullback, rising 1.11%, while the S&P and the Dow both lost ~-6%. Since the July '18 market highs, KO also has bested both indexes, rising 8.2%.

Looking back further at KO's performance since the September '18 market highs shows a much stronger outperformance, with KO up 27.5%, vs. 10.6% for the S&P and 6.3% for the Dow:

Looking at the New Year and the past month shows that KO has continued its winning ways, with a 3% rise in both periods, which outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) and the S&P 500. But, hey, nothing's perfect - it has lagged the S&P over the past quarter, half year, and year:

Dividends:

KO is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend/share for at least 25 consecutive years. In fact, it has raised it for 57 straight years, including 2019.

Management usually declares a $.01 increase each year, around the middle of February, so the March payout will probably be $.41. KO's five-year dividend growth rate is 5.57%, and its dividend payout ratio is 76.74%, based upon total dividends paid, vs. net income in full-year 2019:

KO should go ex-dividend next on ~3/13/20, with a pay date on ~4/1/20.

That dividend hike record is very impressive, but maybe you're looking for a higher yield on a short-term basis?

Here are three trades, all of which you can see more details for on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

This Covered Call trade incorporates KO's March dividend.

KO's April $60.00 call strike pays $.85, over 2X the quarterly $.40 dividend. The static yield is ~10% annualized for this under three-month trade:

If you want to incorporate two quarterly dividends, this June covered call trade can do that for you. KO's June $60.00 call strike pays $1.44:

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for the June trade.

A - If KO doesn't rise to or above $60.00, and your shares don't get assigned/sold, your static yield would be 3.82% in under five months, or ~10% annualized, based upon $2.24, the combo of dividend and option money.

B - If KO does rise to or above $60.00, causing your shares to get assigned/sold, your assigned profit would be higher, at $2.83, for 4.83%, comprised of the $1.44 call option and the price gain of $1.39 - the spread between KO's $58.61 price/share and the $60.00 call strike.

C- The third main profitable scenario is having your shares get assigned after both ex-dividend dates. In this case, your profit would be higher, at $3.63, comprised of all three money sources; the $1.44 in call premium, the $.80 in dividends, and the capital gain of $1.39. This would give you a 6.19% total return in under five months, or 16.15% annualized.

KO's strong price gains have put it 6.6% above analysts' low $55.00 price target, and just 2.3% below analysts' $60.00 average price target:

If you're looking for a cheaper entry point, selling cash secured puts can do the trick. However, unlike covered call sellers, put sellers don't receive dividends.

KO's May $57.50 put strike pays $1.45, for an annualized yield of 8.68%, and a $56.05 breakeven, which is 6.58% below the $60.00 average price target:

Earnings:

KO just reported Q4 and full-year 2019 earnings this week. Its results were better-than-expected for revenue growth for Q4 '19, and in-line for EPS, thanks to rising demand overseas and higher demand for its low-sugar offerings in the U.S.

For the full year, revenues rose 9%, operating income rose 10%, and pre-tax income rose 31%.

KO's biggest income segment was Europe/Middle East/Africa, EMEA, which was down -1%. However, this was more than mitigated by its other segments, notably North America, which rose 11%, and Global Ventures, which rose 108%.

Coke has changed over the past few years - its product line, once dominated by sparkling soft drinks, has become much more diverse. Sparklers now only form a bit over 50% of its product line, with the remaining percent in three separate segments - juice/dairy/plant, tea/coffee and water, (which now has a fancier name - "hydration products"):

The company enjoys the No. 1 market share position in four out of five of these major beverage categories:

As you can well imagine, beverages are a huge business, with a market value of $1.5 trillion, with hot drinks, i.e. coffee and tea being the top category, followed by sparkling drinks, juice/dairy/plant, and hydration, as the other main categories:

The Future:

Looking at the beverage business through the lens of global development reveals what KO's management sees a big opportunity for the company.

The existing and untapped potential in developing and emerging markets looks huge - with 80% of the world's population, and 72% of the market still non-commercial, vs. 29% in developed markets.

(Source: KO site)

Valuations:

As is often the case, KO, as an industry leader, receives premium valuations vs. the medians of its sector, particularly for price/book, and EV/EBITDA.

Financials:

KO's profitability figures are much better than its sector's median values - ROE is over 4X, for example, and its EBITDA margin also is much higher than the median value. It carries more debt, but has an EBITDA/Interest coverage factor of ~11.4X.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, covers undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, with dividend yields from 5% to 10%+. Our latest success story a 51% total return from inception for one of our core holdings, a little-known 124-year old US microcap dividend stock, which is getting bought out at a 34% premium. In addition to the buyout premium, HDS+ subscribers received 2 years of fat dividends, yielding over 8%. We publish exclusive research articles weekly for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how we can help your portfolio. There's a 20% discount for new members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.





Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.